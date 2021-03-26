All Floridians 40 and Older May Be Vaccinated Starting Monday, and All Adults Starting April 5

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that all Floridians ages 40 and older will be able to receive Covid-19 vaccinations starting Monday and that all adults will be eligible on April 5.

The announcement came after eligibility expanded to people ages 50 and older this week. “We have made great progress and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot, can get a shot,” DeSantis said Thursday in announcing the decision.









“No mandate, but access for all.” DeSantis focused initially on vaccinating seniors and health-care workers but has gradually expanded eligibility. The April 5 expansion will apply to all people ages 18 and older.

Through Tuesday, slightly more than 5.2 million people had been at least partially vaccinated. Vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses, while a Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose. More than 2.85 million people in Florida had completed two-dose series or had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. About 2.35 million had received first doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

–News Service of Florida