Pro-Trump ‘Rally’ Planned Without a Permit Near Palm Coast City Hall Has Building in Tizzy

Monday evening Palm Coast City Manager Matt Morton learned that some sort of Trump rally was planned for Thursday morning–on City Hall property, adjacent to the city’s government building in Town Center. The city had not issued a permit for such a rally–certainly not on its property, where it would not do so, nor anywhere else in the city, where it would issue it if it had time and data to know what it was issuing it for.









But much of that information was elusive–there was confusion about the rally’s location, as opposed to where some of the rally’s equipment would be placed–and remained so even as today wore on.

On Monday afternoon a certain Doug Altman had contacted Jared Dawson in the city’s recreation department, informing him about the rally. Dawson wrote Code Enforcement Manager Barbara Grossman and Jacqueline Gonzalez, a senior planning technician, that from what he’d learned, Altman’s group “were planning a Trump rally on March 4th in Central Park. From what he told me, they plan on having a 40’x10′ float they want to park in the NE lot next to city hall from 9-10 a.m. It will be playing music and people can take pictures with it. He said that Joe Mullins and Ed Danko are supporting or involved with this event.”

Mullins is a county commissioner. Danko is a Palm Coast City Council members. Both are ardent Trump supporters who devote much of their time on social media promoting the ex-president. Danko is a member of the local Trump Club. Dawson was seeking guidance. “From our conversation it seemed like the commissioner and councilman might have just gave them a go ahead on this event but someone said they might need a permit so that is how I got involved.”

Neither Mullins nor Danko in their roles as elected officials have the authority to green-light a rally. Danko said he did not tell the organizers that they could hold a rally on City Hall grounds, only that they might find out what’s possible from City Hall. “These folks contacted me and they contacted Mullins and they wanted assistance setting it up,” Danko said. “I said I don’t know any place you could do it. Talk to City Hall. Joe sent them to City Hall, from what I understand. I’m told they filed for a permit.”









Danko elaborated: “This guy that texted me said Mullins sent him to City Hall and said do it there, and they were going to file for a permit. He told me whoever he filed with told him it should be pretty easy to get done, and I said well, let me know when you have a permit in hand and the Trump Club will announce you have a rally. But if you don’t have a permit we’re not announcing anything.”

Danko said Mullins directed them to hold their rally by City Hall because Mullins was under the impression that a Black Lives Rally had been held there. Mullins was inaccurate: no such rally had been held there.

As word spread of a possible Trump rally near City Hall, Morton said that given the current climate and recent history, staffers began worrying about what the rally would entail: it’s only a few weeks ago that insurrectionists stormed Congress in Trump’s name, in the culmination of a Trump rally.

The group–or individual, as the case may be–planning the Trump event in Palm Coast appears far more harmless though, based on its self-portrayal on the web. Danko said the group is called the Trump Unity Bridge. If that is in fact the entity that was planning the appearance, it is not much more than a man, Rob Cortis, with a pick-up truck trailing a gothically adorned pro-Trump float, itself not so much bait for a rally as a paradish display of the usual Trump catch phrases (“drain the swamp,” “build the wall,” “Honk 4 Trump,” “make America…” and so on), braced with loud speakers that play music as the float sits or drives by. If Liberace were a float, he might look a bit like Cortis’s.

He’s been crisscrossing the country since 2017. “It’s here to help unite America so everybody can learn to get along,” Cortis said in a brief interview on Fox and Friends shortly before the inauguration of Trump in 2017.









“From what I’ve gathered and from what they’ve also told me and I’ve looked at their website, they go around to various places and have these popup rallies for an hour or something,” Danko said. “They don’t look like a violent organization to me at all by those pictures they have up. You know, we’re not all insurgents.” But, the councilman said, “if they show up without a permit, that would be pretty dumb. If we’re not promoting it, none of our members are going to know about it.”

The city was less aware of what was behind the request from Altman (a Delray Beach resident who three years ago told the Palm Beach Post that Trump was the greatest president next to Abraham Lincoln). Altman himself did not respond to an email before this article published. But he exchanged emails with the city’s Gonzalez, who sent him an event request form and a site map of Central Park, along with a map of the lot next to City Hall, where he apparently foresaw setting up the float.

“Please complete both forms and return to me as soon as possible,” Gonzalez told him around midday Tuesday. The subject line of the email thread was” “Trump Rally.”

“Joe Mullins tells me he has us setting up right beside City Hall, so I assume it is in the City Hall parking lot,” Altman responded, confirming that it was, in fact, Mullins who had given him the impression he could set up there. (It’s not clear why Mullins hadn;t directed them to county grounds: local Trump supporters held a permit-less rally that drew scores of vehicles and hundreds of participants on the grounds of the county courthouse on Election day last year.)

Gonzalez corrected him. “It can’t be placed in City Hall Parking Lot. The area shown on your plan is an secured area for City Fleet Vehicles and can only be accessed except by key card,” she wrote him back. But she gave him an option of an adjacent location. “Each one of the location participants can stand on the sidewalk or in grass area that’s

[] City Property. Please confirm which option you prefer, or provide an alternative.” Altman chose a particular lot. (The documents provided FlaglerLive did not include the site maps where he showed his preference.)

This morning, Altman asked Gonzalez: “How are you doing on approval?”









“Can you come in and sign the original hold harmless agreement,” she wrote him back early this afternoon. “I am a notary, so I can then sign it for you.” By then, Morton had asked city staff not to issue a permit or to communicate with Altman since there was no time to study the request and determine whether it would comply with event requirements from a public safety perspective. “I issued a full stop on this, until we have time to evaluate all this,” the city manager said this afternoon. But Morton acknowledged that the city process in response to such requests must be clarified, so timelines and deadlines are more explicitly laid out.

Morton was under the impression that Altman would show up regardless, with or without permit. Morton, after meeting with the city attorney, said that in the absence of a better understanding of what a particular rally might entail, and without the proper preparations and security measures in place–without an executed permit, in other words–the city could more legally restrict demonstrations on its own City Hall property, but it could not do so on such grounds as Central Park, a city park, for example, or in the streets. “People have the right for peaceful assembly, that’s enshrined,” he said.

At 1:47 p.m., Altman emailed Gonzalez again about the “hold harmless” agreement: “Thank you, Jacqueline, but I am in Delray Beach. I guess it’s not going to happen. Thanks, anyway.” Morton took that to mean that Altman intended to hold the event regardless.

Danko, who learned of the developments separately, said that was not the case, from what he understood.

“These guys sent me the message that they didn’t get the permit, that the city wanted them to come in and sign a waiver in person, so they told me the event is cancelled,” Danko said. “At this point is a non-starter.”

It may well be. But given the float’s peripatetic history, it could just as well appear in the city at some point anyway.