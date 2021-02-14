Rotary Club of Palm Coast’s Online Fundraising Generates Donations to Community Organizations

Starting in March 2020, the Rotary Club of Palm Coast was forced to eliminate all of its in-person fundraising due to the pandemic. In spite of this setback, the Club came up with creative solutions to continue to support community organizations.

For those not familiar with Rotary, members fund all of the administrative costs for each club so that 100% of the money raised can be used for charitable giving. Key areas of focus for The Rotary Club of Palm Coast include Children, Maternal Health, and Literacy.

In support of these goals, the Club’s December Online Holiday Auction, along with member contributions, enabled the organization to make donations this month to both Christmas Come True and Flagler Technical College’s Adult Education programs, specifically GED scholarships for participants in the Open Door Re-Entry & Recovery Ministry.

Christmas Come True, founded in 2009 by Nadine King, provides an entire personalized Christmas experience for challenged Flagler County families, including Christmas dinner, new clothing, gifts, toys and Christmas stockings. They help Flagler County families in need throughout the year with emergency funding, furniture and services.

The Open Door Re-Entry & Recovery Ministry, founded by Pastor Charles Silano, is a prison-diversion program serving recovering alcohol and substance addicts in Flagler County. The Ministry currently assists with the inmate STRIDE program at the County Jail in addition to operating two recovery houses in Bunnell.

For more information visit the Rotary Club of Palm Coast on the web or on Facebook. The club is currently using a hybrid meeting format with in-person and Zoom meetings Wednesdays at 5:30 pm.

For Additional Information:

Christmas Come True: Nadine King [email protected] 386-302-1290

Flagler Technical College: Travis Thomas at [email protected] 407-489-9328

Open Door Ministries: Pastor Charles Silano [email protected] (386) 446-1803

Rotary Club of Palm Coast: Dena McKinley [email protected] 740-973-0025