Flager Beach Rotary’s Race for the Runways 5K Is On at County Airport, With Strong Covid Safety Guidelines

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is hosting the club’s 10th Annual Race of the Runways for Rotary 5K Saturday, February 20 at 6 p.m. at the Flagler Executive Airport, commonly known as the county airport, at 201 Airport Rd., Palm Coast.









This is a unique evening 5K where participants run or walk along illuminated airport runways under the searchlight of a circling helicopter. Not to worry: you won’t have to share the runway with planes taking off and landing. All registrations will be online to minimize contact and eliminate paper.

The cost to register is $30 before February 9, $20 for those 12 and under and $5 for a 50 or 100 yard Kiddie Dash. A virtual option is available for those unable to participate at the airport. To learn more about the Rotary Club, sponsorship opportunities, to make a donation or register for the Race of the Runways, go here. The race will be held rain or shine. Should the Race of the Runways date have to change by order of the Flagler County Health Department, all registration monies will be applied to the newly scheduled Date.

The pandemic requires format changes and safety guidelines for everyone’s comfort and safety, participant and volunteer peace of mind and safety being paramount in this 10th Anniversary Race. If you have tested positive or recovered from covid-19, have been exposed to the coronavirus, have been medically quarantined within 14-days leading up to the race, feel feverish or have a current fever, Rotary asks that you change your race status to Virtual participation. For further assistance on that score, email here.









All staff and volunteers are required to wear personal protective gear at all times.

Participants are required to wear a mask before and after the race. Runners will carry the mask in a pocket, waistband or running belt and put it on immediately after the race. Masks will be available just beyond the finish line in the event a runner loses a mask. Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be accessible throughout the venue. To minimize contact, there will be no gear check. Please plan accordingly.

Aside from mask-wearing at all times other than during the race itself, these guidelines must be followed:

Do not spit. Cover your mouth if you have to cough or sneeze. Please maintain a safe 6 ft distance from fellow runners and walkers when possible. The runways are vast enough that you can make it possible. Prefilled cups of water will be provided on the course. Runners will need to retrieve cups from the water tables. Volunteers will not be available to distribute cups. There will be tables with bottles of water at the finish. Hand sanitizers and masks will be available at the Sanitation. You must sign the race Declaration of Health and release form, available here or at the foot of the article.

Unlike the picture at the top of this article, which recalls the good old pre-covid days (which will return), organizers ask that no one congregate at the finish line. There is ample room between the tarmac and hangar to socially distance while cheering or waiting for runners to complete the race. Spectators who accompany a minor or runner must stay a safe distance from the event activity and are required to wear a mask at all times. Spectators are not permitted on the course and are asked to remain safely distanced in the designated viewing area.

In past years, the club has hosted an after party with food and drinks. As with everything else, this year will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic: no on-site party, but all participants will receive a ‘Party-Pack- 2-Go.’









Awards will be presented post race at the designated award table. Results will be available via QR CODE. QR codes will be posted in multiple areas, a QR App will not be necessary. Best Light Costume winners will be determined by volunteer judges this year and prizes will be presented at the designated award table.

Each year, the club debuts a new collector’s medal for all participants. This year, the medal is Stearman biplane, the most prolific primary training aircraft of World War II and the United States’ most produced biplane. Today it is the most recognizable biplane still flying, often appearing at airshows and fly-ins, with many tucked away in hangars all across the country.

To find out more about sponsorships and to register, visit https://www.runway5kflagler.com/ .