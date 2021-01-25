Sea Ray Plant Will Reopen as Boston Whaler, Bringing back 300 to 400 Jobs and Annexing Into Palm Coast

Two and a half years after the Sea Ray plant shut down off Colbert Lane, eliminating some 440 high-paying, manufacturing jobs, the plant will reopen very soon under the banner of Boston Whaler, a boat builder owned by Sea Ray’s parent, Brunswick Corp.

Boston Whaler will bring back 300 to 400 jobs within 24 months, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland said this afternoon. The first boat is expected to roll off the assembly line in the second half of 2021. The city’s announcement caps a whirling six months of major economic-development victories for Palm Coast.

The deal was worked out between Brunswick and Palm Coast government officials over the last few weeks, Holland said, with no economic incentives other than Brunswick’s attraction to several local factors: the existing plant, the city’s alignment with higher education and its long-term growth strategy, and the community’s safety and affordability for plant workers.

For the city, Brunswick’s decision to essentially resurrect the region’s most important and economically powerful manufacturing plant under a different banner follows within days of AdventHealth Palm Coast’s announcement that it was building a new, 100-bed hospital in the heart of the city, and within mere months of the announcements by the University of North Florida and Jacksonville University that they will be opening satellite campuses in Palm Coast’s Town center–a quartet of major economic developments achieved almost entirely on the strength of existing, inherent local amenities, the city’s strategic planning, and the mayor’s unique brand of quiet but relentless diplomacy.

Not only will Brunswick’s Boston Whaler plant seek no immediate economic incentives, but by seeking annexation into Palm Coast–a pre-annexation agreement has already been drafted–the company is willing to pay more taxes, not less.

“The city offers a very attractive component to companies and operations that are looking to call Palm Coast home,” Holland said, “and they outlined what was attractive for them, and we have insisted in trying to continue to get that message out there, that this is what Palm Coast brings to the table and what our focus areas are.”

Brunswick Corp. this morning announced in a release that it was increasing production capacity at three of manufacturing facilities to meet “unprecedented consumer demand and assist in replenishing historically low field inventory levels,” and to that end, reopening the 225,000 square-foot Palm Coast plant to expand Boston Whaler manufacturing capacity by 40 percent. The Palm Coast facility, which has been inactive since 2018, was designed for the manufacture of large boats.

Boston Whaler is headquartered around its 550,000 square foot plant in Edgewater, where Brunswick employs 1,200 people and where it opened a 45,000 square foot fiberglass boat technology center in 2019. The company is also expanding manufacturing capacity in Reynosa, Mexico and Vila Nova Cerveira, Portugal.

At the end of October, Brunswick announced third-quarter sales of $1.23 billion, up 26 percent over a year ago, and profits of $192 million, up 60.9 percent over a year ago. The company in its earnings statement referred to a “surge in retail demand” despite the pandemic, that “resulted in historically-low pipeline inventory levels, with only 14 weeks of inventory on hand or 48 percent fewer boats in dealer inventory at the end of the third quarter 2020 versus the end of the third quarter of 2019. As a result, most of our brands have all production slots sold through the 2021 model year, and our Sea Ray and Boston Whaler brands have production slots sold out into the 2022 model year.”

“We are committed to meeting the growing demand of our global customers and have an immediate need to expand capacity in the face of unprecedented retail demand and very low pipelines across all product lines, especially for our fiberglass products,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “Investing additional capacity in Florida, Mexico and Portugal allows us to quickly increase production and undertake further vertical integration as we continue to grow market share and engage with new boaters.”

[This is a developing story. More soon.]