Covid Vaccine Now Available to 65 and Over at 4 Publix Stores in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach

Publix Supermarkets is making “a limited number of Covid-19 vaccines” available at four Publix stores in Flagler County starting now. But as has been the case with vaccines offered by local health departments in Flagler and elsewhere, all available vaccine appointments were snapped up as soon as they were made available.
Appointments may be made online here. But expect to get this message: “Please check back again shortly, as more COVID-19 vaccine appointments may become available.” Those eligible are advised to keep trying until more appointments are made available.
Publix started offering the vaccine in 24 stores in four counties over a week ago, offering 100 to 125 shots a day per location. The program expanded to additional stores since. On Tuesday, Four Pandhandle counties were added. Today, Publix added stores in Flagler, Volusia, St. Johns and Collier counties to the list.
Some 100 to 125 shots a day are offered each day per location, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made the announcement about the latest availability during a news conference in Collier County this morning.
The vaccines is offered at the following Publix locations in Flagler:
- Publix at Palm Coast Town Center, 800 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast.
- Belle Terre Crossings, 4950 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.
- Island Walk at Palm Coast, 250 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE Palm Coast.
- Beach Village, 414 Beach Village Drive, off State Road 100, Flagler Beach.
The vaccine is also offered at 22 Publix stores in Volusia County, including some stores just across the Flagler County line, where local residents are allowed to also attempt to get a shot. Those stores include:
- Publix at Halifax Plantation Village, 3750 Roscommon Drive, Ormond Beach.
- The Trails Shopping Center, 220 North Nova Road, Ormond Beach.
- Ormond Beach Mall, 1258 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach.
- Ormond Towne Square, 1478 West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach.
A full list of Publix stores making vaccines available is accessible here.
As soon as DeSantis made the announcement this morning, the vaccine appointments were filled.
“You can make an appointment for the 65 and up, you come in here, they have everything set up, you sign in, you go, you sign the form, they do the shot, you wait for 15 minutes, and you’re out the door,” DeSantis said. “They space it out, reservations only so people aren;t crowded in, and they get through a lot of people. So if you look at 16 stores in Collier, that’s a minimum of 1,600 people a day that Publix would do, probably more, because they’re probably going to do more than 100, probably 125. So we think this is a good way to get this into communities for seniors. Not every place has as many hospitals doing this as others.”
In Flagler County, the hospital, as in many other counties, has its own supply of vaccines for its staff and patients deemed eligible. The Flagler County Health Department and the county’s emergency management division, which coordinate vaccine availability through the department, depleted their allotment of 1,700 doses very rapidly by last week, and expect no new shipments any time soon. It isn’t clear how or why Publix stores are getting vaccines, but local health departments such as Flagler’s are not. On the other hand, local departments have been overburdened with pandemic-crisis responses on various fronts. So having other agencies or businesses lighten the load is more a relief than a problem.
As of today, some 105 Publix pharmacies in 12 counties are offering the vaccine. “That’s going to be a really really big deal,” DeSantis said. “You figure 105 locations, at least 100 shots a day at each one, probably more like 125. That’s going to really, really be good.”
No walkups are taken, no camping out is necessary, or useful.
Jane Mealy, the Flagler Beach city commissioner, this morning tried to secure a vaccine appointment through Publix. “For about an hour I was getting this very scratchy message saying you can’t get though, call back.” When she finally got information, she was told to do it online, where the slots were filled. “Very frustrating.” Mealy eventually got on the Flagler County call-back list for an appointment likely no sooner than a month from now, she said.
“We do not have a waiting list,” the answer to a frequently asked question at the county states, “instead, we have a call-back list. When we have appointments available, we will call back small groups of people on this list to offer them an appointment. You may not hear back from us for months, it all depends on the availability of vaccines. To be added to the list please call 386-313-4200, Mon-Fri 9am – 4pm.”
Comments
Barbara says
They were gone before I could log on….how is that possible?
Joan Cain says
The vaccine appointment with Island Walk Pharmacy
Jane Gentile-Youd says
I am dancing to my ( yeah 50’s), 60’s and 70’s all around our home today ’cause tomorrow at 1:16 pm my local Publix pharmacist gonna zap my arm with the vaccine!! The famous fire rescue station guys who saved my life last year are a a few 100 feet down Old Dixie so I have no more fears… Yay. Glad I didn’t depend on Flagler County 3rd third set-up. It feels so good to be happy about something going on around these neck of the woods for a change… Just want to share my joy
Richard says
All I will say is that making an appointment at the Publix pharmacy in Flagler Beach was FAR more easier and logical than using the worthless Flagler County web site system that crashed multiple times or left you hanging. Nice job Publix!
Agkistrodon says
Thank you!
The Watcher says
Hats off to Jonathan Lord, Emergency Management Chief, for showing the courage to stand up to the governor and state. He is the only leader in Flagler County to solicit our fair share of vaccines for its residents. We should all appreciate his transparency and honesty for doing the right thing. He risks losing his job by ignoring what was not politically correct by going to the media and pleading our case. We truly appreciate his sacrifice and hard work. Good for you Jonathan, and keep watching our backs.
Johnny B Endinthisnightmare says
A step in the right direction. I recieved that”check back shortly” message and checked back about 4 times and finally got a “waiting for appointment” page and 5 mins later got to the appointment page and after I made mine I saw a “make another appointment ” link at bottom of page so my S.O. got to make her appointment 5 mins after mine. System worked pretty good. It’s like tryin to get Springsteen tickets……you gotta keep trying. I also have heard from 4 other friends that successfully made appointments today.
Best of luck to everyone.
Helayne greif says
I want to make appt for COVID vaccine e in Flagler St. John’s or Volusia county
Yellowstone says
Why does COVID Vax program have to be so convoluted? Why can’t this so-called “first come, first served call for an appointment” program be more like a 21st Century way of doing things?
Build a site that everyone can access, sign in, provide an email/text address, be added to a queue, then notified 24 hours in advance to show up at a specific Vax site.
First to call, first to be served – is just another messed up way of doing things!
Lou says
Is there a special decoding ring or password to get on a special secret list to get on the vaccine list?
Each time a new vaccine location is made available to the public, the list is already FULL.
Who do you have to know to get on that list?
Do you have to be affiliated with a special group or person?
If you have an answer. please share it with this 84 year old, hard working(ed), tax paying, American citizen.