More Than 1,000 Covid Vaccines Arrive at Flagler Health Department, Inoculations of 1st Responders Start Tuesday

The UPS delivery man dropped them off at the Flagler County Health Department around 11 a.m. this morning, along with the usual dental and medical supplies he drops off every morning. They came in a white box, the kind of box sized for a dozen bottles of wine, in this case containing about 1,000 vials of Moderna’s early-vintage Covid-19 vaccine.









Cavalries in the Covid age come in boxes and vials and wait in fridges for the shooting to start in fridges.

Bob Snyder, the director of the health department, then did what he’s been waiting to do since the beginning of the pandemic that continues to ravage communities: He stood with the delivery man and Dawn Kamen, the registered nurse who oversees the department’s immunology program, and took a thumbs-up portrait of the trio to signify the beginning of the end for the pandemic. “We have been waiting for this day obviously for months,” he said this evening.

This is the first of a regular stream of shipments to the Health Department, though it’s still not clear when the next batch will be ad how much it will consist of–only that it will be “very, very soon,” including a batch next week.

What is certain is this: Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Health Department and the county’s Emergency Management division will enact the latest of their nearly-yearlong partnership, administering vaccines at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell for 90 minutes to two hours, first up with a list of priority personnel: firefighter-paramedics and front-line health-care workers.

We wanted to make everyone aware of this next phase that includes providing vaccines to paramedics, fire rescue, Health Department staff, and other health-care workers,” Snyder said.

Vaccinations will continue the next day at the Emergency Operations Center for the same group, and again on Saturday at the Flagler County Fairgrounds (150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.









Tuesday’s candidates for vaccination have been pre-arranged, so it’s not a walk-up event. But it will be in subsequent days, without appointments but with conditions for those health-care workers who are seeking immunization. They must not work for a hospital or a long-term care facility. “We’re asking that they bring their ID or license or documentation that they work for a doctor’s office, a clinic, home health care agency, urgent care, hospice, just as examples,” Snyder said.

AdventHealth Palm Coast received its batch of vaccines earlier, as did many hospitals across the state. Eligibility this week will be limited to those groups. Next in line will be assisted living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, but that part of the vaccination program is assumed by Walgreens and CVS under a federal umbrella.

“There’s a lot of health care personnel in our community that we want to vaccinate, so this is their first opportunity,” Snyder said. “Then next week, we expect another allotment, we do not know how much yet or when it will arrive, but we do expect a weekly allotment to our local health departments to begin mass vaccination for those over the age of 65. We just don’t know the actual start date yet, but it is soon, because we expect another allotment next week.”

The focus on people 65 and over in part contradicts guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, which advises that all front-line, essential workers be given priority, along with people 75 and older in the first phases. Florida is bucking that guidance in accordance with a governor’s order. “We are asked to follow that closely, which we will,” Snyder said.









The Health Depatrtment acquired a fridge dedicated for vaccine storage. The Moderna vaccine doesn’t have to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, the way the Pfizer vaccine must. Moderna can be at between -13 and 5 degrees Fahrenheit (-15 to -15 Centigrade). It can be stored for up to a month, though the department expects the batch to be used up much sooner than that. Those are just the first doses: every individual must in a few weeks submit to a second dose for the vaccine to reach its 95-percent effectiveness. All vaccinations will be voluntary.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to take a heavy toll, with single-week confirmed cases in Flagler County setting yet another record, at 270, for a cumulative total of 3,565. The state Health Department publicly reports 48 deaths in Flagler. An internal health department document places the total at 49, plus one “probable” case that would bring the total to 50.

Starting January 4, Covid-19 testing will continue between 1:30 PM and 3 p.m. weekdays on the county airport grounds, across from 120 Airport Road. There will be no testing at Cattleman’s Hall that week. These are PCR, not rapid, tests. PCR tests are the gold standard. Residents should note that there are other locations in Flagler County that provide Covid-19 testing, including two Mediquick locations, CentraCare and CVS Pharmacies. Please confirm with each site in advance as most require appointments for COVID testing.

The Moderna Vaccine Fact Sheet: