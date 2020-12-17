Holland Park Will Reopen, Partially, on Friday

Holland Park will partially reopen Friday, Dec. 18. A limited section of the playground will be open for families to enjoy which includes the zip line, rock climbing wall, slides, tunnel, a rocker that accommodates wheelchairs and walkers, and more! The hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This partial reopening does not include the splash pad, which is still under construction along with areas of the park. Those areas are roped or fenced off. So, please be prepared for construction vehicles, partial road closures and parking blockages when necessary.

The playground will completely close again temporarily for a few days on Dec. 28 for turf improvements. Those areas are also fenced off and the City will update again once that’s finished. Then, in the coming weeks, look for more exciting updates on Holland Park’s phase two construction which is nearing completion in early 2021.









Other areas of the park that are open include courts for tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, basketball, bocce, horseshoes, volleyball, baseball/softball, and multi-use fields where you can play soccer, football, etc. Visitors can also walk the three-quarter mile trail or bring their pup to the dog park.

Please follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safety and cleanliness, as well as maintaining social distancing. You can read more on the CDC’s web site here.

Located at 18 Florida Park Drive, the park offers 26 acres of diverse recreational amenities. This park is also the home to the Palm Coast Historical Society headquarters, which is celebrating 50 years this year.

