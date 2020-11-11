The National Weather Service in Jacksonville early Wednesday morning placed Flagler County under tropical storm watch as what had briefly turned into Hurricane Eta, swinging east from the Gulf of Mexico, was expected to cross the Florida Peninsula Thursday into Friday, in a northeasterly direction, degrading into a tropical storm then a tropical depression as it does so. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions of winds greater than 39 mph are possible in the next 24 to 36 hours.

Tuesday evening Eta’s track was more northerly than it became overnight as it continued shifting east, toward Flagler and Northeast Florida. While the shift may continue, Eta is currently expected to reach the Flagler region as a depression late Thursday night into early Friday morning.









The National Weather Service forecasts possible tropical storm conditions for Thursday in Palm Coast and Flagler, with chances of thunderstorm before 1 p.m. developing into more likely thunderstorms between 1 and 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Possible tropical storm conditions will stretch to around 1 a.m. Friday.

Flagler County Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord Wednesday morning issued an advisory to local residents. “We urge residents, businesses, and visitors, to be prepared for periods of heavy rain Thursday and Thursday evening, that may result in localized flooding, to include those low lying properties along the Intracoastal Waterway at high tide,” he cautioned, winds of 25-35 mph with gusts to 40 mph, and a “chance of isolated tornadoes.”

“Please take time on Wednesday to review your disaster plan, prepare for the potential of isolated power outages and wind-blown debris, and by putting away loose outdoor items, such as furniture,” Lord said.

As it’s moved from the Caribbean to the Gulf, the weather system has kept much of the Peninsula unsettled, triggering a brief state of emergency in southern counties before Eta shifted west in a wide arc (and causing the rearrangement of Veterans Day events planned in Palm Coast today). Flagler schools are closed today in observance of Veterans Day.

At 7 this morning, Eta was some 130 miles west southwest of Ft. Myers, 170 miles south-southwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It was moving north-northeast at 14 mph. “Eta is expected to be near or at hurricane strength tonight as it approaches the west coast of Florida, with rapid weakening expected after landfall on Thursday,” the National Hurricane Center’s 7 a.m. advisory states.