Biden Nears 270. Trump Peddles Disinformation.

Last Updated: 5:07 p.m.

Some 72 hours after polls closed and with leads in four states that had yet to be called, Joe Biden was on the cusp of being elected the 46th president of the United States, with Kamala Harris the first-ever woman–the first Black, the first Indian-American–vice-president. Biden was winning the popular vote by more than 4 million votes, with Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes poised to vault him over the 270 needed to win, though he had several other avenues to get there based on current counts. The counts, however, continue, as do White House wrangles over the results.









Decision Desk called the election for Biden at 9 this morning and the Associated Press and Fox News called Arizona for Biden, giving him 264 electoral votes. Nevada–where Biden’s lead doubled today and few ballots remain to enable Trump to make a comeback–is all but certain to be called for Biden by the weekend, ensuring a Biden win. But the major networks and national papers have yet to call Arizona or other states where counts are continuing.

The historic ticket anticipates an end, starting on Jan. 20, to the most fractious, vitriolic and norm-breaking presidency of the last 230 years, but likely not an end to weeks of litigation and rhetorical warfare until then. The election also underscores the depth of divisions far surpassing those that followed the elections of 2000 and 2016 on several levels: Democrats failed to improve their majority in the House of Representatives, where they are expected to lose several seats, or take the Senate, though they have made some gains there. Divided government will continue, as it has since Republicans lost the House in 2018.

Even if he loses Trump is not about to fold up his movement and retire to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach but rather capitalize on his popularity and title as the more than titular head of a party that has no replacement yet. Republican gains in state houses will have far-reaching implications in redistricting ahead and subsequent elections. And just as the tea party movement emerged in reaction to the Obama presidency, setting the stage for momentous Democratic reversals in 2010, it would not be surprising if a mirror movement emerged ahead of the 2022 election. Neither Democrats nor Republicans are on sure ground regarding the nature and future of their respective parties, giving both an opening to redefine themselves and, potentially, the future of the nation.

The days and weeks ahead, however, may be defined by the unprecedented: a president who may refuse to concede despite a legitimate election’s overwhelming numbers against him and a void of evidence suggesting anything like widespread fraud.

Biden was poised to defeat Donald Trump by winning back three states Hillary Clinton had lost–Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania–and vaulting ahead enough to flip Georgia and Arizona. Since World War II, the only times Arizona went for a Democratic president were in 1996 (Bill Clinton) and 1948 (Harry Truman). Georgia last voted for a Democratic president in 1992 (Clinton). All morning Friday Biden’s leads were growing in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada. His lead in Arizona was shrinking, but not substantially. Biden was on pace to win 306 electoral votes, the same number Trump won in 2016, but with a clear majority of the American popular vote (Trump won just 45 percent in 2016), and a vote margin exceeding Clinton’s 3 million by at least 1 million so far.







Trump won 7 million more votes than he did four years ago, but Biden was winning 8 million more votes than Clinton had in 2016, even when she had the largest popular vote majority of any losing candidate in the country’s history.

Starting in early evening Thursday with a statement in the White House briefing room, Trump has been peddling disinformation, casting aspersions on election workers, de-legitimizing the results, repeatedly lying about the process, including claims that vote-counting was taking place in secret, away from poll observers, and fabricating claims of fraud. Trump is not providing evidence. Republican leaders have been largely silent.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump said at the beginning of his 16-minute statement Thursday evening. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late – we’re looking at them very strongly, a lot of votes came in late.” The statement was a rank falsehood, unsupported either by elections officials in the field or by Trump or his campaign. Trump also dog-whistled: “They’re trying to rig an election, and we can’t let that happen,” he said. “Detroit and Philadelphia – known as two of the most corrupt political places anywhere in our country.” Unusually for Trump, he mostly read his statement from prepared notes, suggesting that his words were more restrained than they otherwise would have been.

Philadelphia Commissioner Omar Sabir saw it differently today as he thanked election workers and others. “I think it’s safe to say that democracy has won. Democracy is beautiful. We saw the statue of Octavius Catto right out City Hall, where he died so that Americans have access to the democratic process.” Catto, a Black Philadelphia abolitionist and civil rights leader, had led the desegregation of the city’s public trolleys and the effort to end voting discrimination. He was murdered at age 32 outside his home on Election Day in 1871, the first election in which Blacks could vote in Philadelphia. The murder was part of Irish Democrats’ violent intimidation tactics as they opposed Reconstruction, Black suffrage and Republican candidates, back when the GOP still glowed with Lincoln’s liberalism and Democrats, before their century-late conversion, were the party of bigotry and xenophobia.

“And as we stand here today, in 2020,” Sabir said, “people still have access to democracy. That’s a beautiful thing. Ignore a lot of the noise that’s going on. Allow us to complete the counting process.”

Trump’s statements, which continued Friday on Twitter and were echoed and amplified even more stridently by his children’s Twitter feeds, were beginning to draw criticism and near-denunciations only by midday Friday, from fellow-Republicans, and even then, by Republicans with a record of rejecting Trump’s scorched-earth style of politics. “The President is within his rights to request recounts, to call for investigation of alleged voting irregularities where evidence exists, and to exhaust legal remedies,” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who lost a bid for the presidency in 2012, said in a statement he posted to his Twitter feed in early afternoon. “[D]oing these things is consistent with our election process. He is wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen–doing so damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican with a record of Trump criticism, was equally sharp: “We want every vote counted, yes every legal vote (of course). But, if you have legit concerns about fraud present EVIDENCE and take it to court. STOP Spreading debunked misinformation,” he wrote. “This is getting insane.”

The majority of Republicans in Congress and in the states largely maintained a complicit silence, while Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, spoke in terms similar to Trump’s, but milder: ““Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result.”

“This is part of a broader misinformation campaign that involves some political theater,” Bob Bauer, a senior adviser to Biden, told reporters in widely reported comments. “All of this is intended to create a large cloud that it is the hope of the Trump campaign that nobody can see through. But it is not a very thick cloud, it’s not hard to see what they’re doing — we see through it; so will the courts, and so will election officials.”

A social media push to echo Trump’s claims emerged Wednesday in the form of “Stop the Steal” or “Stop the Count” groups, some of them shut down by Facebook for inciting violence. A local version of the groups was reflected in one site’s call for a “Lowe Train” march at City Hall Saturday to “show whom [sic.] we want to be the mayor,” a reference to Alan Lowe, who lost to incumbent Milissa Holland by a 53-47 margin. There is no evidence of fraud locally, either.









Lowe himself, who issued a gracious concession statement and congratulations to Holland at dawn the day after the election and has been reacting more respectfully than the president, was discouraging his followers from raising heckles over the results. “For everyone mentioning a recount,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, “Although we all feel things aren’t right, a recount will cost between $15-20k. It is cost prohibitive and I do not believe it will change things. I am going to keep involved and will fight for the people. I am not going away.” He added: “PS. Let us concentrate our time and money on issues and things that we can make positive change with. A recount most likely will change nothing.”

As in other counties across Florida, the Supervisor of Elections in Flagler reported results swiftly and flawlessly. Record-breaking mail-in numbers of ballots had been tabulated in the days and hours leading up to the 7 p.m. poll-closing time, and were released literally within minutes of 7 p.m. Craig Latimer, the Supervisor of Elections in Hillsborough County and president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections Association, called the state a “shining star” of the election in comments disseminated by Kaiti Lenhart, Flagler’s supervisor.

“In Florida, Vote By Mail was already trusted by about a third of our electorate, who regularly choose this method of voting. In 2020, more Floridians gained confidence in Vote By Mail because we spent a lot of time educating voters on how it works,” Latimer said. Yet here in Florida, election after election, we can’t seem to escape the shadow of the hanging chad. It’s frustrating when people look at Florida through the lens of the 2000 election. That was 20 years ago. Three tabulation systems ago. Back in the day, when we still went to Blockbuster to rent movies. Instead, let’s start looking forward – through the lens of this 2020 election. In 2020, we conducted elections in Florida that were efficient, accessible, convenient, reliable and safe, all in the midst of a pandemic. Things couldn’t have gone better.”