A Sexual Predator Released From Prison After 20 Years and Another on Probation Move to Palm Coast

In accordance with state law, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office today issued a public advisory regarding the new residencies in Flagler of two sexual predators previously in state prison, now serving probation. Both were sentenced to prison for rape.









The individuals are Fabian Roger Padro, 58, who has moved into a house at 22 Woodfield Drive in Palm Coast, and Lori Ann Szmuc, 52, who moved into a house at 4 Pinnell Lane in Palm Coast.

The sexual predator designation indicates a more severe level of offense than that of sexual offender, and usually applies to individuals who have either violently sexually assaulted their victim, or if their victim was a child.

Szmuc, who turns 53 next month, was arrested in April 2011 in Orlando, when she was 44, after a 13-year-old boy told his mother that Szmuc raped her. The assaults started at Szmuc’s home when she and the boy were playing hide and seek. She would molest him as they hid.

She then forced him to behave as if he were her boyfriend, and a while later began raping him. There is no such thing as consensual sex with a victim the boy’s age. After the boy sought to break it off, Szmuc would show up outside the facility where the boy went after school, stare him down and make him feel uncomfortable, according to her original arrest report.

Szmuc was sentenced to five years in prison in June 2013, followed by 10 years of sex-offender probation. She’d originally been jailed in January 2012 and served a prison term until April 2016, when she was released to probation. She had been living in Daytona Beach, according to the Department of Corrections, before moving to Flagler, where she is renting a 1,600-square foot house for what Zillo advertised as $1,400 a month.









Padro was released from prison only six days ago, on Oct. 24, after serving 20 years. He is on probation until 2025. Like Szmuc, he was released from prison after serving 85 percent of his sentence, for good behavior.

Padro was sentenced to 25 years in Duval County in July 24 on convictions for armed burglary, kidnapping, and forcible rape of an adult woman. According to a Florida Times-Union in August 1999, Padro was a 36-year-olkd resident of the 100 block of Atlantic Gardens Circle in Jacksonville when he was arrested for “sneaking up behind a woman outside her home, holding a pair of scissors to her throat and raping her.”

Padro forced the woman into her home and “raped and sexually assaulted her for six hours.” Along the way, he smoked crack, told his name to the victim and told her where he worked and lived. He was arrested later the same day.

“While I would prefer they did not move to Flagler County, it is our policy to notify our community when a registered sexual predator moves to our county,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Detective Crosbee from our Sex Offender Unit has also verified both sexual predators’ addresses in person and notified all

schools and registered daycares within a one-mile radius of each sexual predators’ address. They know we know they are here and we are watching.”