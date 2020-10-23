Sheriff Seeking Help Finding 2 Missing People in Separate Cases: Xandar Garrett, 13, and Jamal M. Bell, 30

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Friday was pursuing two unrelated missing-person cases: that of 13-year-old Xandar Garrett, who went missing from his F Section around midday Thursday, and Jamal Matthew Bell, 30, a resident of Palm Coast’s E Section missing since Thursday morning.









Xandar’s stepmother mother told sheriff’s deputies she last saw him at home at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, when he said he was taking the dog for a walk in the backyard. She found the dog alone in the yard some time later, and no sign of Xandar. Her surveillance cameras indicate he jumped the fence and disappeared out of view.

Xandar is white, of thin build, approximately 5 feet tall, blonde hair, last seen wearing a light blue shirt with sharks imprinted, gray gym shorts and white/ red “Air Jordan” slides.

Xandar has a history of juvenile delinquency, according to his mother, and is on juveniles’ equivalent of probation, though he’s not run away since moving to Palm Coast with his biological father. He previously lived with his mother out of county. A grandmother from Ohio has “attempted to pick him up in the past,” according to his stepmother, though she doesn’t believe that’s the case this time. “Xandar does not have any local friends and does not frequent any locations in the city,” according to the sheriff’s report, nor does he have a cell phone. His tablet left at home revealed no clues.

Xandar does not have any mental or physical limitations and does not require any medications. Deputies unsuccessfully searched the boy’s neighborhood, including gas stations, Holland Park and the woods.

Jamal Bell’s fianciee reported last seeing him Monday morning at 8:30. Bell has mental health issues and has a history of being suicidal. He and his fiancee had recently returned from Jacksonville where Bell had been arrested after allegedly threatening a security officer at Walmart. His fiancee then tried to have him admitted at a regional hospital for a mental evaluation, but he was denied admission. They returned home to Palm Coast.

Thursday morning he left the house “without permission” she told deputies. He suffers from depression, paranoia, and anxiety, making his disappearance especially concerning. He’s also left home before. He has family in Jacksonville, where deputies are checking. But he was last seen on foot going into the woods.

Jamal Bell is Black, 6 foot 4, brown eyes, black hair, approximately 250 lbs., last seen wearing a green sweater, dark jeans, and black dress shoes.

If you have information about either missing-person case, call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386/313-4911 with any information. Bell’s case number is 2020-98844. Xandar’s case number is 20-98898.