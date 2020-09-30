Sheriff’s Office Pairs Drive-Thru Halloween Trunk-or-Treat With National Night Out at Rymfire

For the first time, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will pair its annual National Night Out with its inaugural Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 6 at the Rymfire Elementary bus loop, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.









The event will be drive-thru only, though children will receive batches of Halloween candy and vehicles will be allowed to slow down or stop to look at the law enforcement equipment on display and speak with deputies.

“We’re going to let the drug dealers pay for the candy,” Sheriff Rick Staly said, “with drug-seized assets. We’ve ordered Halloween bags with safety messages on [them], and we’re going to stuff them with different things from the Sheriff’s Office like we normally have to give out.”

Staly has wanted to have a sheriff’s hosted Halloween evet since he took office, but lacking a building since June 2018–the agency had to evacuate its operations center in Bunnell when the building turned sick–he’s not been able to. With National Night out getting delayed because of Covid, he and agency officials determined that they could combine the event with trunk-and-treat at Rymfire to counter the isolation children have been enduring.

“I think the community and the kids need to have some normalcy back in their lives,” the sheriff said. “It’s been a long six, seven months, and I think this will help that a little bit.” Other organizations, among them the Florida Agricultural Museum and the Palm Coast Fire Department, have been cancelling their traditional Halloween events, namely because those events took place indoors, where the likelihood to catch the disease in groups is higher.









National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. https://natw.org.

Much like during a traditional National Night Out event, guests will be able to speak briefly with deputies and learn some quick facts about the vehicle and the specialized unit it supports. Additionally, upon entry, drivers will also receive an sheriff’s “Goodie Bag” containing valuable safety information and giveaways for adults.

“By combining both events it’s another great way for our deputies to interact with our local kids and ensure that our Flagler families are able to celebrate Halloween safely. We can’t wait to see you all soon,” STaly said.

Rymfire Elementary is at 1425 Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast. For more information, visit the sheriff’s web page.