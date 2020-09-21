Bunnell’s Jay Pringle, 57, Critical, Son Jaymes, 17, Seriously Injured Following Crash on SR40

Jay Pringle, a 57-year-old resident of Bunnell, is in critical condition and was not expected to survive, and his 17-year-old son Jaymes was in serious condition following a head-on crash on State Road 40 Saturday afternoon (Sept. 19) that also resulted in the death of a 75-year-old Daytona Beach man and injuries to two other passengers.

The crash took place in the area of Pine Woods Drive and the Plantation Pines subdivision in Volusia County, between Barberville and Ormond Beach.









According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Jay Pringle was at the wheel of an SUV traveling west when, taking a curve, the SUV went into the eastbound lane, crashing into an oncoming pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up died at the scene. Jay and Jaymes Pringle were taken to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. They had been returning from a baseball game. (Jaymes Chalker is a member of Flagler Palm Coast High School’s baseball team, but that game was not associated with a school event, a district spokesman said.)

The crash is under investigation, FHP notes.

Leah Burnsed, a close family friend, wrote on Facebook earlier today that “Jaymes has two fractured femurs, a fractured collar bone, two fractures in his jaw, and some cuts on hands and hips. Jaymes has already gotten surgery on his legs and will go back into surgery sometime today or tomorrow for his jaw and collar bone, he will make a full recovery. His father Jay came into the hospital with severe head injuries and trauma, after surgery and the doctor doing all they could he is unfortunately no longer with us. Family from all over arrived in town last night and is here to say their goodbyes to Jay and to support Jaymes through this long road of recovery. He’s going to need all the love over the next few months.”

“The Pringles will have many hospital, rehab, and physical therapy bills that will need to be covered,” Burnsed, who lost her brother to a vehicle crash eight years ago, continued. A GoFundMe page had raised upwards of $18,000 by early this afternoon.







