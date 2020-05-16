AdventHealth Acknowledges 25,000 Covid-19 Tests Were Unreliable, Putting Recent Results In Doubt

AdventHealth today acknowledged that the lab it used for several weeks at drive-up locations provided thousands of unreliable Covid-19 tests and long delays. The problems affected some 25,000 people in Central Florida, including in Palm Coast and Flagler County, many of whom will never get those test results, and many of whom will have to be retested.

“We recently learned that MicroGenDX, one of several nationally certified third-party laboratories we contracted with to process COVID-19 tests, is unable to fulfill its obligation,” David Ottati, AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division-North Region president and CEO and Neil Finkler, a senior vice president, told physicians in a May 15 letter FlaglerLive obtained this morning. AdventHealth has terminated its contract with MicroGenDX. “It is important to note that this issue is an isolated issue and is not reflective of our in-house testing for symptomatic patients or any of our other external testing vendors. MicroGenDX testing was primarily used for our community based drive-through testing, patients without symptoms and some team members and physicians.”

MicroGenDX had promised fast and reliable testing, with turn-arounds of between 24 and 48 hours. Public health officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of fast, accessible, reliable and high-volume testing as key in the reopening of society and effective surveillance ahead of additional, serious outbreaks. But the hope for widespread testing has yet to match the reality on the ground, with testing problems with MicroGenDX’s issues emblematic of a series of setbacks or unmet expectations.







The demand for testing has yet to meet the supply, and when it’s appeared to meet it, the reliability of testing has been in question, undermining the trust in public health agencies’ and government’s efforts to manage the crisis. Testing methods that would normally take a year or more to gain approval have received emergency approval within weeks. Problems have followed. A few weeks ago, even Flagler County’s Emergency Operations Center was among local government agencies forced to return flawed testing kits that the CDC had approved prematurely. (The kits were never used locally.)

MicroGenDX, or MicroGen Diagnostics, is an Orland-based diagnostic lab that received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to perform spit-based Covid-19 testing. (Inexplicably, AdventHealth did not release the name of the lab in its statement to local media. When asked the name of the lab in question, an AdventHealth spokesperson wrote: “I don’t have any additional details to share other than what was provided in the statement.”) A MicroGenDX spokesperson did not respond to an email requesting comment before this article initially published.

The drive-through testing included the site at the Flagler-Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College, where AdventHealth handled testing for the past three weeks, and at the Speedway in Daytona Beach, at Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Lake-Sumter State College in Leesburg, Posner Park in Davenport and Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency, Flagler County has shown the lowest number of positive Covid-19 tests and the highest number of total tests in the past two weeks as local officials touted the numbers as proof that local safety measures were effective, and that the coronavirus emergency was on the wane locally. That confidence now appears to have been at least partially, if not entirely, misplaced: the Flagler health department’s testing of congregate care facilities continues to show no positive cases, with 300 such tests conducted in the past week.

But hundreds of local residents were tested through the “spit-test” method at the Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College over the last few weeks, as they were at ADventHealth’s other drive-up locations.







“This issue impacts more than 25,000 people throughout Central Florida,” AdventHealth said in a statement sent to media this morning. “This situation has created unacceptable delays, and we do not have confidence in the reliability of the tests. We are working diligently to notify and appropriately accommodate those who are impacted. They will be receiving a letter from us and may also receive a phone call.”

FlaglerLive first reported AdventHealth’s issue with the lab on Friday, though a call to Wally de Aquino, the chief operating officer at AdventHealth Palm Coast, was not returned. An AdventHealth spokesperson said a statement would follow. De Aquino had acknowledged problems with the testing lab in a conversation with Flagler Health Department Chief Bob Snyder Friday. Snyder said the tests would be re-done for many, though he said the situation raises curious questions: for those who have been tested two to three weeks ago out of fear that they had the virus, and who have self-isolated for at least 14 days, and who have not shown symptoms since, would a test be necessary? Snyder said such questions are among those that will be asked in coming days.

This morning, Snyder contacted the state health department, which was aware of the problem in Central Florida, to raise further questions about the reliability of the department’s dashboard numbers. It isn’t yet clear to what extent those numbers have been affected by the problems in Central Florida. “They mentioned the 25,000 I guess Central Florida wide, but I don’t know the impact locally,” Snyder said.

The health department considers the spit-test method the least reliable of three methods being used, the other two being through swabs of the throat or nasal swabs. The health department uses only the latter two. MicroGenDX saw it differently.

“Increasing evidence supports the use of sputum and saliva for rapid and accurate detection of SARS-CoV-2,” a MicroGenDX press release stated in late April. “Since late March 2020, MicroGenDX has collected and tested the largest sampling of saliva and sputum (more than 14,000 tests) and ongoing analysis continues to find these samples to be high-quality and more sensitive than nasal samples. A recent study out of Yale also found saliva to be more sensitive for SARS-CoV-2 detection in patients than nasopharyngeal swabs.”







The study MicroGenDX referred to had not been peer-reviewed and specified that it “should not be used to guide clinical practice.”

AdventHealth in its statement said “we share in the disappointment and frustration this situation has created. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and uncertainty it has caused.” AdventHealth uses many other labs across multiple states to provide Covid-19 tests.

AdventHealth said in its statement to media that individuals impacted fall into two categories:

“Those whose samples were processed, and whose results provided by the lab are not deemed reliable,” AdventHealth’s statement said. “Individuals who had unreliable positive results will require retesting. Individuals with unreliable negative results who are symptomatic need to seek care and may require retesting. Individuals with unreliable negative results who are asymptomatic but request to be retested will be offered testing pending availability.”

Further, those whose samples are at MicroGenDX and are part of the backlog will not be tested, and no result will be forthcoming. “These patients may require retesting if they are symptomatic,” the statement said. “We have directed the lab to destroy these samples in accordance with the law. If someone is experiencing Covid-19 symptoms they should seek care immediately.”

“We take our responsibility to safeguard everyone who entrusts us with their care very seriously. We’ve made significant investments to help minimize the spread of Covid-19 in Central Florida and will continue to stand beside our neighbors in these unprecedented times,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “Teams across our organization are working around-the-clock to remedy the situation. We will continue to lead, innovate and care for those impacted by Covid-19. We remain committed to our purpose of providing whole-person and whole-community health.”

The question of who will be processing Flagler County’s tests through the department of health is still more unsettled than not.

On Monday, the testing location at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast campus will revert to county health department and emergency management staff and volunteers, with more than 80 tests scheduled for Monday. Those tests will be going to Palm Coast-based Diagnostic Solutions–but only on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the tests will be processed by Quest, Snyder said, the lab that contracts with the department of health, and which is expected to produce results within four days.

Snyder said he asked Diagnostic Solutions’ CEO to contract with the department of health. “But he said we only can handle so much more capacity because of their pre-surgical testing assignments with AdventHealth,” Snyder said. “Given his current staffing level he would not have the ability to do the DOH county testing for our community site, so he’s not ready to go there yet. So DOH gave us the thumbs up to use Quest for right now, and DOH is looking for a new lab to support a large number of counties.”