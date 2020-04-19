On Friday, as Flagler County government was pushing to lift some local restrictions previously imposed by the coronavirus emergency, the county’s public information office issued a release headlined: “Local test increases significantly, number of positive cases does not.” The headline was misleading at best, and its contents outright false in some regards, masking what the county’s own emergency management director had already publicly cautioned: that a lag in Department of Health reporting was delaying a surge in local positive cases.









That surge became apparent this morning, when Flagler’s positive cases increased by a third in 24 hours–from 55 to 75, though the relatively small base numbers disproportionately skew percentage calculations. The net number is more relevant.

More troubling yet: a stash of 650 tests Flagler County Emergency Management and the Flagler Health Department had secured, and were touring as part of a surge of imminent testing for county residents, were flawed, and must be sent back.

“All those 500 tests that he got and the 150 that I got that were this Beaver Brand, they’re all going back, we can’t use them,” County Health Department Chief Bob Snyder said late this afternoon. He was referring to Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord. He and Lord found out about the flawed tests on Saturday.

Between the hospital and the health department providing nasal swabs, “we have enough supplies that we can continue the college testing site over the next five days,” he said. But the testing kits add up to about 250–less than the 300-some tests that have been conducted each of the last two weeks.

By the time the health department posted Flagler’s surge the county had already lifted restrictions on its park and trails use, and was preparing to lift some restrictions, in tandem with Flagler Beach, on the use of beaches–decisions being made at least in part based on inaccurate information, and before the county found out that the large amount of testing potentially available locally will not materialize.

On the other hand, a model local health officials have followed closely, indicating the apex of Covid-19’s pressures on health care facilities, shows that Florida is now just past that apex, and should be on the slow downswing. The model does not break down by county, so may potentially reflect a downswing in southern counties, which have been hit especially hard by the epidemic, with northern counties lagging behind.







The Department of Health states that overall hospitalizations of Covid-19 cases affecting Flagler residents is unchanged, at seven, with that number being cumulative. It includes people who have been treated and released, or people who have died. (Flagler County has lost two people to Covid-19. One had been in treatment in Daytona Beach.) The department is not releasing break-downs of numbers differentiating between current and past hospitalizations.

But as of today, AdventHealth Palm Coast’s total bed capacity was 21 percent, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration, but its ICU capacity was down to 11 percent: just two beds out of 16, significantly lower than a few days ago.

The county claimed that “testing has increased 75 percent over the past week,” while “The positive number of cases increased from 45 on Monday to 52 on Friday.” Both claims are false.

There never was a week-to-week 75 percent increase in testing, even with Flagler’s low numbers. In the four full weeks that the Florida Department of Health has been compiling Covid-19 testing and positive-case numbers, the number of tests in Flagler have gone from 104 that first week, to 205 the second week, to 319 the third week, to 320 in the week just ended. If anything, there was a net zero increase in testing in the past week, even though Flagler County opened a new drive-up testing location at the Palm Coast campus of Daytona State College. (Just 116 people were tested at that location this week, with 25 positive cases, Snyder said.)

But the tests administered there were taken from the Department of Health’s stash, because a 500-test stash Flagler County Emergency Management has been sitting on for almost two weeks, and that were intended to produce a significant increase in testing, never received the go-ahead approval from state officials. Local officials are likely grateful the approval was never sent, given the flawed tests. But the DSC drive-up location was intended to put those 500 tests to use. Instead, so as not to delay the location’s opening, the Department of Health made some of its own tests available (as Lord himself explained), essentially shifting testing from the Department of Health to the DSC location, but not quite increasing it overall, as the county advertised.

That also means the county’s imagined “significance increase” in testing had nothing to do with the surge, which may only be ascribed to a lag in health department reporting.

The county’s inaccurate claims for Flagler echo President Trump’s, who has also been claiming that testing is ramping up nationally, when in fact it has stalled at about 150,000 tests a day or less for the past two weeks, hampering efforts to reopen the economy. Just 3.7 million tests have been administered nationwide, a rate of less than 11 per 1,000 people, compared to rates of 23 in Switzerland, 21 in Germany and 19 in Italy. When the president issued his guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday, he acknowledged that the number of new coronavirus cases must be on the downswing first. But without adequate testing, states and communities can’t know that to be the fact.







Testing in Flagler County remains as woefully low as Florida’s, with 0.85 percent of Flagler residents tested, compared to the state average of 0.83 percent. Put another way, Flagler County residents have been tested at a rate of 8.5 per thousand, and Florida residents at a rate of 8.3 per thousand.

Lord was never given an explanation as to why approval of the additional 500 tests delivered to Flagler was being delayed–not an explanation Tallahassee was providing to the public, anyway. But it became apparent this week that large stashes of Covid-19 tests have been flawed. “Some of the coronavirus testing kits sent to state laboratories around the country have flaws and do not work properly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday,” The New York Times reported. “The kits were meant to enable states to conduct their own testing and have results faster than they would by shipping samples to the C.D.C. in Atlanta. But the failure of the kits meant that states that encountered problems with the test should not use it, and would still have to depend on the C.D.C.’s central lab, which could cause several days’ delay in getting results.” It’s not clear whether any of the tests in Flagler are part of those batches, though they were dispatched to the county from the state.

“We have enough to keep the site going strong over the next few days, and we’re expecting another shipment,” Snyder said of the existing stash of some 250 kits, as of Sunday.

The health department ascribed April 18 to the confirmed cases in the surge that Flagler County just experienced. Not a single one of the cases could be traced to any recent travel, though some were still under investigation. That means that community transmission caused the infections. The youngest person infected in the new group is a 19-year-old man. The oldest, recorded as an April 19 case, is a 79-year-old woman.

Statewide, 26,000 cases have been confirmed, with 3,766 hospitalizations and 764 deaths. The national death toll is approaching 35,000, with deaths from Covid-19 now the leading cause of death in the nation, exceeding deaths from heart disease.

On Sunday, Flagler Health Department Chief Bob Snyder defended his decision to lend support to the county’s and Flagler Beach’s decision to move with partial beach re-openings.

“This is a beach community,” he wrote in a bief statement he circulated to reporters and officials. “It was inevitable that we open up Flagler Beach to our community but only with a public health focus and reflective of a joint decision by City, County, Health Department and Law Enforcement leaders. We can not ignore the reality of decisions around us by Duval, St. Johns, and Volusia counties to open their beaches. So, I am a realist and wanted the public health perspective to be part of the solution. The plan that will be announced by Tuesday morning was well thought out. It will detail hours for restricted access, stress adherence to social distancing measures and emphasize that access is for physical and mental health activities only—exercising not socializing—walking, biking, fishing, not congregating like under normal times. Residents are expected to keep their distance and/or keep moving. This decision will be enforced by Sheriff Deputies and Flagler Beach Police. If folks do not comply, the decision will be reversed. Public Health recommendations, input from the community and consensus by civic leaders are all behind this decision. In my opinion, it is ok to change strategies and response to this unprecedented public health crisis, as long as health and safety of our residents are priority.”

In an interview Sunday, Snyder–who was still under the incorrect impression that local cases had surged “because we’ve increased testing here locally in the community for the four days”–said he went to the county’s Hershel King Park and to the Matanzas inlet Sunday for personal exercise, and to observe. “There was no congregation of people, there were people hiking, I was glad to see people kept at a distance. There were a lot of boaters and hikers out, I was one of them,” he said. He saw a lot of traffic on the Intracoastal, by the inlet. People were keeping their distances from each other, with a few exceptions. A sheriff’s deputy on a patrol boat “very nicely went up and asked them to separate or just move along instead of lingering for a long period of time,” he said. “People complied. It was really a nice positive observational couple of hours for me.”