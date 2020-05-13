“Idiots” Remark Comes Back to Haunt Jack Howell as Fellow-Councilman Branquinho Berates Him

Fellow-elected officials on local government boards may snipe at each other from time to time. They may bicker or get into heated, sometimes angry debate. They may use parliamentary maneuvers like hammers. They may even yell.









But Palm Coast City Council member Eddie Branquinho’s acerbic dressing down of fellow-council member and fellow-cop Jack Howell at the end of Tuesday’s marathon meeting was a first. It didn’t even have to do with business before the council–not yet, anyway–or with anything they’d discussed in the nearly five hours that had preceded. It was a six-minute, 800-word long dismemberment of an OpEd Howell wrote in the Observer last week about how to financially prepare the city for the fallout from the coronavirus emergency.

Howell’s proposals were nothing particularly original or earthshaking: don’t raise taxes, drive city cars for more miles before buying new ones, volunteer for 10 percent pay cuts if you’re getting six-figure salaries or give up your council member’s salary for the rest of the year, and put the city’s pledge of $1.5 million for its partnership with the University of Florida’s “MedNex” hub in Palm Coast on “the back burner”–a moot proposal since MedNex isn’t happening this year, and the money was never taken out of the city’s reserves anyway and wouldn’t be until MedNex is reality.

Branquinho’s rejoinder was in essence a Letter to the Editor, but read from the council’s virtual dais (the workshop was held through Zoom). Branquinho felt Howell’s OpEd a political ploy, because Howell did not discuss the issues he raised with his colleagues on the council first. But it stood out for its tone and bluntness, and occasional ferocity. It was the sort of statement Howell might make about another council member. It was unexpected from Branquinho, who’s not been known to be confrontational so far.







And it was a rebuttal, exactly a year later, of Howell’s off-the-cuff claim that he worked with “four idiots” on the council, a claim for which he has profusely apologized then and since, but seemingly not enough for Branquinho to avoid making a reference to it Tuesday: Branquinho, perhaps revealing how much he’d been wounded by Howell’s slight, sarcastically called himself and his colleagues “idiots” six times as he objected to Howell’s OpEd point by point. Read whole, Branquinho’s statement sounded like reprisals long repressed, and the OpEd a mere pretext to get the weight off his chest.

The statement left all other council members silent or stunned. With Howell’s brief and rather graceful exception, none addressed it. Mayor Milissa Holland declined to speak about it after the meeting. But both Branquinho and Howell did, neither of them speaking maliciously or meanly of the other: Howell was sincere when he said he’d still have a beer or shake hands with Branquinho, and Branquinho said his aim was only to make his points about the OpEd and Howell’s approach.

“It was from the heart, from the bottom of my heart,” Branquinho said.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion, you know,” Howell said this afternoon. “He has his opinion, I have mine, that’s just the way it rolls. I’m not upset. I just tried to put something out there that I’m concerned about, looking at the long term, because this thing is going to be with us all summer.” He was referring to the coronavirus emergency. “I thought about bringing it before them, but I needed to get this thing out. The other thing is too, I felt I had a right to express my own opinion, and that’s what I did.”

At one point in his statement to Howell, Branquinho used a euphemism to tell Howell he was full of shit, word-playing on the “challenges” Howell had laid out in his OpEd and telling Howell instead: “You’re full of challenge.”

“It doesn’t take much to understand that,” Branquinho said later in an interview. “If I could tell him personally without violating the sunshine law, my language would be a lot more colorful.”

Branquinho said his statement was “strictly” to Howell, though clearly he intended it for a broader audience, and for his council colleagues and city staff members especially. (Few others would have been listening. The audio and transcript of the full statement appears below the article.)

If it was me,” he said, “I personally would first bring it up to my colleagues in the workshops or in a business meeting, then put it out to the media, so we wouldn’t look nor seem to be too politically motivated. Unless, Jack, you still think you’re surrounded by the four idiots, like you’ve established in the past.”







Branquinho agreed with a few items in Howell’s piece, as with having to make difficult decisions in past lives, or agreeing with City Manager Matt Morton’s current approach on finances.

“I have not heard yet the city manager nor the city director of finances say that they have intentions of a proposed tax increase,” Branquinho said. “But then again, I’m one of the so-called idiots, and I did not have the wisdom that you have to see it coming.”

Branquinho said Howell’s claim that department heads must justify spending is already the norm. “Then it’s up to you and the other four idiots, to vote on it. I don’t see the point.” Branquinho had a deep disagreement over what, in the scheme of things, is a minor issue that does not concern policy: whether to drive city vehicles an extra 25,000 miles or not. He discussed that at length. (Howell has since said even his point turned out to be not so black and white, once he heard it explained from a city director.)

He also disagreed with him on MedNex–certainly a matter of policy–though that debate is moot for now. “I would have had to be a real idiot to take away the possibility of our young to have a beautiful higher education, especially in a much-needed medical field,” Branquinho said, before taking a different kind of shot at Howell: “By the way, you yourself, up to now, have been trying to bring high-paying jobs to Palm Coast, unfortunately with no luck.”

“As to your–in my opinion–discriminatory challenge regarding the lowering the pay of some of the employees by 10 percent,” he continued, “I find it to be ridiculous, especially when followed by another one of your challenges which would have the other council members relinquish their salary until the end of the year–a whopping $4,000 in my case–in order to ease the burden of the citizens. If I were you, I would not. Remember, we’re four idiots. Personally, I think that you have mastered one too many challenges. Based on that, honestly, I think you’re full of challenge.”

Branquinho concluded by wondering if Howell had help writing the piece, calling it “shameful” if he did, “petty” if he did not. Howell said he did not.

“Yes, um. I appreciate Eddie’s comments,” Howell said when the mayor asked him if he had any final comments. “I did write that by myself. And the goal behind that was just to remind people we’re in tough times, and we’ve never had anything like this, so sometimes we have to take the strange courses of action that will help us in the long term. I’m well aware of the vehicle deal, and I disagree. But that’s neither here nor there. But thank you Eddie for your comments. I appreciate your candor. That’s all I have.”

In an interview this afternoon, Branquinho said said he was not worried about Howell meddling in administrative issues–an occasional concern by other city officials–but still wondered about Howell’s political motivations.

Howell said he has no intention of running for re-election (“I’ll be 80 years old. It’s time for the young’uns to step up and do battle,” he said). Asked about his political alliances locally, he said: “I’ve given John Brady some money. I talk to Ed Danko. I don’t know of anybody else that’s running.” (Brady is running for the mayor’s seat again, as he did four years ago. Danko is a newcomer and ally of County Commissioner Joe Mullins, running for a council seat.) “John Brady, he was my campaign manager and he told me he wanted to take a run for mayor, but I’m not aligned with him, I’m not aligned with anybody. I’m in the process of sending [a contribution to] Amy McGrath in Kentucky, who’s running against Mitch McConnell.” McGrath is the Democrat challenging the senate majority leader in a tight race.

Howell was unconcerned with Branquinho’s statement. “I went through a whole lot more heat than this,” he said, a reference to his years in the Marines.

“Remember, We’re Four Idiots”: Council Member Eddie Branquinho’s Full Statement as Delivered Tuesday:

This is basically, strictly to him, what I’m about to read, and has to do with this article in the paper, in the local paper. It came to my attention sometime last week that our colleague Jack Howell did in fact write a letter-slash-article to a local newspaper. I read the said letter, article, paid close attention to it, and the contents of it, specially to the challenge parts.

Let me start by saying that if it was me, I personally would first bring it up to my colleagues in the workshops or in a business meeting, then put it out to the media, so we wouldn’t look nor seem to be too political motivated. Unless, Jack, you still think you’re surrounded by the four idiots, like you’ve established in the past. But anyway, let me concisely dissect and answer that letter-slash-article. Some of what you wrote I agree, some I don’t.

You started your letter-slash-article with a little introduction about yourself running on a position to lower the tax rate as a measured goal, and also you said you had to make difficult decisions in your past life, some of them life and death. Here, I agree with you, because I ran partially on the same, and also by [the] nature of our line of work, I had to make decisions almost on a daily basis as a patrolman and a supervisor. As to your question, where you go from here regarding the possible tax hike, I have not heard yet the city manager nor the city director of finances say that they have intentions of a proposed tax increase. But then again, I’m one of the so-called idiots, and I did not have the wisdom that you have to see it coming.







I further agree with you when you state in the said letter-slash-article, that the city manager is taking the appropriate guidelines to spending until the end of the year, and we have concerns about the loss of revenue. When you challenge the department directors to must justify to the council the need-slash-urgency for any purchases, my question is: don’t they always do that? Then it’s up to you and the other four idiots, to vote on it. I don’t see the point.

Next is where I really, royally disagree with you. You mentioned that we could save money maintaining our fleet, an extra 25,000 miles, before we replace it. Well, I did my homework and find out that’s exactly the reverse. The fleet should only be kept the most two years after the warranty expires, because the cost of maintenance is counter-productive. In other words, penny wise. And on this I’m pretty sure you heard a little bit from the [public works director] and if need more, it could guide you a little more through that.

Regarding the MedNex, again, I completely disagree with you. And allow me to elaborate. Me and you have one thing in common. We both believe that higher education is a must for our kids, and yes, that’s the real challenge. Now, why would you put in the back burner the best chance of breaking into Palm Coast one of the best universities in the country, University of North Florida, is beyond comprehension, at least to me. But then again, I’m an idiot. Even though at this time I don’t believe–I don’t know that the state is going to come up with their portion of the money because of this expense that they’re going through, the Covid. But if they do, I would have had to be a real idiot to take away the possibility of our young to have a beautiful higher education, especially in a much-needed medical field, which pay very good salaries.

By the way, you yourself, up to now, have been trying to bring high-paying jobs to Palm Coast, unfortunately with no luck. As to your–in my opinion–discriminatory challenge regarding the lowering the pay of some of the employees by 10 percent, I find it to be ridiculous, especially when followed by another one of your challenges which would have the other council members relinquish their salary until the end of the year–a whopping $4,000 in my case–in order to ease the burden of the citizens. If I were you, I would not. Remember, we’re four idiots.

Personally, I think that you have mastered one too many challenges. Based on that, honestly, I think you’re full of challenge. And last. Last. Not the least. The letter-slash-article, if the letter-slash-article you wrote, you wrote with somebody’s help, it’s shameful. If you wrote it all by your own self, it’s petty. Thank you.