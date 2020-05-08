2 Suspects Face Felony Charges in BB Gun ‘Shooting Spree’ On I-95 in Palm Coast, Volusia and Jacksonville

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Case Unit secured two arrest warrants on Thursday (May 8) for Deon Jones, 21, and his girlfriend Tiyana Anderson, 22, in connection with what the sheriff’s office is describing as a BB gun shooting spree that shattered drivers’ vehicle windows and frightened them as they drove along I-4 and I-95 in Flagler, St. Johns and Volusia counties. Both suspects have already been incarcerated in other counties on similar charges.









On New Year’s day, a woman was traveling north on I-95 near the interchange with State Road 100 in Palm Coast when one of her windows shattered, startling her and forcing her to pull over. Aside from the broken window, she noticed six small dent in her vehicle. She drove home and reported the incident to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

As a Flagler sheriff’s detective worked the case, reports of similar incidents emerged in Volusia, St. Johns and Duval counties, involving vehicles traveling on I-95 or I-4. Witnesses reported seeing a silver or gray SUV speed off of areas where projectiles had shattered cars’ windows.

Detectives analyzed the Department of Transportation’s highway videos and identified the vehicle, while Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified one of the suspects, Deon Jones, after speaking with his grandfather: Jones was in possession of his grandfather’s vehicle, a gray Honda HRW, within the time frame of the incidents.

Authorities obtained a warrant to search the car. They found a PMC 9mm Luger round on the rear floorboard, and multiple copper BB’s throughout the vehicle, among other items (which included men’s underwear and a woman’s pajama pants). Authorities also obtained a warrant to search Jones’s phone, and identified Anderson as his girlfriend.







By February, detectives had the cell phone data that essentially drew a map of Jones’s whereabouts at the time each of the BB gun incidents was reported–in Ormond Beach, in Palm Coast, in Jacksonville. “This cell phone data,” Jones’s arrest report states, “will not only show the suspects location within Flagler but will also show the path of travel used from the Orlando Area on I4 to Jacksonville on I95 indicating this is the same subject in all counties the incidents occurred.”

“This could have had a much more tragic outcome and we are thankful that no one was seriously injured,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It appears these two were traveling up and down the highways shooting at random vehicles, as they are facing nineteen charges each in Volusia County alone. This

type of joy ride will not be tolerated and this case shows that law enforcement works together so that criminals that cross boundaries will still be apprehended. This reflects the great partnership we have locally.”

In Flagler County, Jones was charged with Criminal Mischief and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. Anderson was charged with Principal to Criminal Mischief and Principal to Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. Jones is being held in the Duval County Jail. Anderson is being held in the Volusia County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bond.