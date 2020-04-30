Facing Bankruptcy, Flagler County Chamber of Commerce Prepares to Dissolve, Ending 60-Year Run

The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce had acquired the acreage on Airport Road in Palm Coast in December 2001, and it wanted to go big.









“As a chamber, we’re saying, ‘what do we need to do to satisfy our needs from the standpoint of five, 10, 15 years down the road?'” then-Chamber Executive Director Dick Morris told the News-Journal in a 2002 interview. The building was it, and the key, he said, would be finding new funding sources.

Barbara Revels, the builder, former county commissioner and long-time leader in the county’s economic development initiatives, the chamber of commerce among them–she’d joined in her early 20s, back in the 70s–recalls subsequently building the structure on Airport Road for the chamber.

“I think that that was the beginning of this chamber’s ’s downfall, which was trying to grow into a much, much bigger building and struggling with the weigh of that building,” Revels said today. “It’s so sad, it’s really sad. I guess home builders’ organizations and other groups that are made up by memberships have all in many places gone by the wayside when they’ve wanted to build big buildings and own big buildings.”

The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce board is meeting this afternoon to dissolve the 60-year-old organization as the coronavirus crisis tipped it into bankruptcy. The move follows several years of struggles, downsizing, and layoffs as recent as early February, before the crisis struck.

Weeks before those last layoffs, the chamber had hired Aimee Stafford as president, with high hopes of making the Flagler chamber the top chamber in the state.







“I have been told that the meeting that’ll take place [Thursday] is in regard to the process of bankruptcy for the chamber of commerce, and then the overall process of closure,” Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, who had previously served on the board, representing the city, said.

“I’ve been very impressed with Amy, and in my conversations with her, I believe they found a strong director. I believe it was a combination of years of struggles–this didn’t happen overnight–and finding what their role is in the community. It’s changed over the years. Was it driven more on events, or was it driven more on festivals, or as it ribbon-cuttings: I think it was the loss of focus.”

A board member who asked not to be identified, and who’s taken part in the recent meetings, said that “they tell us they’re closing, that’s what they tell us in meetings. But when you talk to people individually, they tell us they’re going to open again, but we don’t know if it’s true or not.” The board member said the board wasn’t given other options. “They’re selling everything off to pay bills, to pay chamber members we owe and to pay off debts, that’s why they’re selling everything.” Various organizations have been asking for money owed them, and at times disputing figures the chamber is providing.

For example, the chamber told the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce Professional Women’s Council that the chamber owed it $1,900. “However, this figure is incorrect,” the council’s Danielle Silva wrote the board Wednesday evening in an email. “Indeed, PWC is owed $7,628.56 as this figure includes outstanding sums from the years: 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.” The council is also asking that the chamber board approve its retention of the Professional Women’s Council name and associated intellectual and intangible property rights, according to Silva’s email.

The chamber’s executive board members were reluctant to discuss the matter publicly, as they told board members at their last meeting–according to the board member. It was only on Tuesday that Stafford issued an email acknowledging the chamber’s “moving sale” and what she described as a temporary suspension of activities–a technical term political candidates typically use when they effectively end their campaign, but must still keep it officially open to close out financial accounts.

Stafford could not be reached directly in the last two days, but in a phone message, she said the board voted in February “to move, sell the furnishings we no longer need and negotiate with the landlord which we’re doing currently. And I had to make some staff changes which I did in early February. But now the Covid-19 crisis has put an entire other layer of financial worry on the chamber’s budget. So the board is considering some options for the chamber” today.

“We did advertise the moving sale because we are selling off the furnishings we no longer need,” Stafford said. “We had a lot of furniture in that building for a lot of staff members who no longer exist.”







On April 25 Diana Minotti, who owns a local estate appraisal and liquidation business, posted a five-minute video of a “virtual open house” advertising the everything-must-go fire sale at the chamber. “We’re doing a business liquidations sale,” Minotti says, standing in a bare office. “So here we have it. This is a beautiful executive desk set, we have here the bookcase with cabinet, the desk, and a desk with a hutch, or credenza. There are side chairs as well as computer desk chairs.” Minotti then gives a tour of the empty chamber’s offices, conference rooms, some of the office space showing the chamber has been packed up for quite a while: no personnel, a few archive boxes stacked against the wall, nothing in the bookcases, nothing on the desks, the kitchen’s cupboards all empty. The landlord is purchasing the larger conference room table and chairs, Minotti said, but other supplies were available.

The chamber attempted to get county government subsidies for some of its events but the county was leery of providing a private organization more than incidental support through partnerships with the Tourist Development Council, whose offices had until five years ago been part of the chamber. (The county took over the tourism office.)

There have been discussions about possibly selling the Creekside Festival–the two-day music and crafts festival at Princess Place Preserve and the chamber’s largest annual fund-raiser–to Flagler Broadcasting, but the radio station’s David Ayres said that’s just been discussions, nothing more. The chamber was also hoping to sell its Fantastic Flagler guide.

The chamber had also previously relied on its phone book, an operation decimated by the rise of web directories. It was last published in 2016 at a loss. The chamber subsequently put emphasis on membership, though those numbers, which peaked above 1,000 before the Great Recession, were down in the 600 range before Stafford took over from Jorge Gutierrez.

Stafford–who had not updated her LinkedIn profile to include her current role at the chamber–is leaving the door open for “future Chamber operations.”

Describing the loss as significant, Holland said she’s not been privy to future planning for the chamber. “We rely on the chamber of commerce not only in our community, but throughout the country, to not only have a voice of the business community, but to help businesses succeed.”

The dissolution is a sign of the times, Revels said, “just like all of us who want to read print newspapers. How much longer are we going to read print newspapers? I don’t know.” The chamber had tried hard to tailor its expertise to each community’s needs–Bunnell, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, the Hammock.“It’s surprising that that model didn’t work or didn’t stay strong, and of course I personally think they might have made some different hiring choices over the last few years, but that’s neither here nor there.”

Revels sees some form of organization re-emerging in one form or another. “Maybe something will come back out of it that will may be be smaller and less costly to operate I hope so,” she said, citing for example the chamber’s younger groups, like the Young Professionals, who already do everything online and through social media. “They’ll probably teach us old folks how to do it,” Revels said.