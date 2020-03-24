Flagler Beach Police Officer Tests Positive for Covid-19, City Manager Larry Newsom in ‘Self-Isolation’

A 45-year-old Flagler Beach police officer has tested positive for Covid-19. In an unrelated development, Flagler Beach City Manager Larry Newsom fell ill and has been in self-isolation at his home since this morning. The police department is monitoring itself but is not in isolation.









The police officer’s infection with the coronavirus is the first case involving a public employee whose work necessarily entails contact with the public.

The police officer tested positive Saturday and has been in self-isolation since, but had been at work previously. The next day, Police Chief Matt Doughney and Flagler County’s chief health officer, Bob Snyder, who heads the county’s health department, toured the beach together ahead of their decision to close it down this morning.

“Matt and I, of course we should be concerned and the radar goes up, but the radar goes up for clinical symptoms,” Snyder said this evening. “Rest assured, with our police officer, contact tracing has begun and will continue.” He said there was no cause for quarantining the police department, nor symptomatic causes for further concern. “I don’t get that sense from Matt at all,” Snyder said, referring to concern over close contact with the officer.

Health department epidemiologists and others are conducting the contact tracing–an investigation into who the officer would have had contact with and where. Such investigations are conducted with every single Covid-19 confirmation and becomes part of the effort to trace down and control all potential infection points. “Those individuals were notified and were given guidelines just to make sure they know what symptoms to look for.” Should symptoms develop, then self-isolation is called for, and contact with a physician or the health department.

While contagion is highest in an individual with symptoms, it is still not clear, from a medical standpoint, to what extent contagion takes place in asymptomatic people. What is clearer is that chances of contagion in those instances are not near zero.

“What should I do if I was in close contact with someone with COVID-19 while they were ill but I am not sick?” one of the questions on a Washington State Department of Health FAQ states. (Washington State is one of the disease’s hardest-hit regions.) The answer: “You should monitor your health for fever, cough and shortness of breath during the 14 days after the last day you were in close contact with the sick person with COVID-19. You should not go to work or school, and should avoid public places for 14 days.” But close contact is defined as living in the same household with a person who is sick from Covid-19, caring for a Covid-19 patient, being within six feet of that person for 10 minutes or more, or being in direct contact with secretions from that person.

“If you have not been in close contact with a sick person with COVID-19, you are at low risk for infection,” the department states. “You can continue to go to work and school, but should monitor your health for 14 days since the contact and stay away from others if you get sick.

Doughney did not return numerous phone calls this evening, so it isn’t clear what measures have been taken at the department’s offices at 204 S Flagler Avenue, or whether the department has developed contingency plans with the sheriff’s office in case any help was needed down the line.

“There was no reason at this point in time for the police force to self-isolate,” Snyder said.

Two city commissioners contacted this evening appeared unaware of the situation at the police department. All commissioners and the mayor had been told in the morning that Larry Newsom, the city manager, had fallen ill and was self-isolating.

“I received a text message from Mr. Newsom earlier this morning advising that he is feeling ill, and therefore, as a precaution he will be self-isolating at his residence,” Doughney wrote the city commissioners and the mayor at 9 this morning. He did not provide further details. It isn’t clear why Newsom did not himself inform the commissioners.

“Mr. Newsom is available by cell phone and both Chief Pace and myself are working and available if you need anything,” the chief wrote the elected officials. Newsom, who, like Doughney, is usually quick to return calls, did not return repeated phone calls this evening. Pace’s cell phone’s mailbox was full and not taking further messages.

Newsom would presumably have had frequent contact with the police chief in the past few days.

The county’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases remained at three after the 6 p.m. update by the Florida Department of Health, but Florida’s confirmed cases continued to rise rapidly, to 1,227, with 18 deaths attributed to the disease, four more than this morning. In Flagler, there were 58 people under surveillance.

The three confirmed cases involve two women, 59 and 72, and a man, 45. At least two of the three cases–the 45-year-old police officer and the 72-year-old woman, who was being treated out of the county–have direct connections to Flagler Beach: the woman lives there, the officer works there.

Jonathan Lord, the county’s emergency management director, said this evening he had not been informed of any first responders having to be taken off work for self-isolation.

So far, 55 Flagler County residents have been tested through the Department of Health’s laboratories, with 52 testing negative.

