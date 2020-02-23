Palm Coast’s Brian McCracken, 42, Is Killed in Ormond Beach Crash

Brian McCracken, a 42-year-old resident of Palm Coast, was killed Saturday night (Feb. 22) in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Broadway Avenue in Ormond Beach, just south of the interchange with I-95.









McCracken was a passenger in a 2009 Dodge driven by Michael Riquele, 37, of Ormond Beach. Riquele was following all rules of the road: he was stopped at the light, heading north. He was in the left through-lane. Tinyka Reese, 56, of St., Augustine, was also stopped at the light, driving a 2014 Nissan. She was in the right lane.

Sean Higgins, 33, of Jacksonville, was at the wheel of a 2019 Toyota Camry. He was driving north on U.S. 1, approaching the intersection with Broadway. He never stopped. His Camry Crashed into the rear of Riquele’s Dodge, then into the Nissan, severely damaging the Dodge and killing McCracken (who was wearing a seat belt, as was Riquele).

Riquele was seriously injured and transported to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. Reese was not injured. Higgins had minor injuries.

“[M]y brother left behind family friends kids all with questions and hurt that can never be answered,” McCracken’s brother wrote on Facebook this afternoon (Feb. 23), “the driver walked away with a few bruises. Brian we were inseparable growing up and what I would give to have just one day back…you touched so many in such a deep meaning way.”

It is the second time in less than four weeks that a Flagler County resident is killed in a vehicle crash on Volusia roads. In late January, Bunnell’s Carl Gandy, 56, was killed when Lester Rowshawn Jackson, 30, driving a semi truck on State Road 40, crossed the yellow lines and crashed into Gandy. Jackson fled the scene and later turned himself in, after checking in at a hospital, claiming he had been disoriented.

The crash in Ormond Beach is under investigation. Charges against Higgins are pending, as is a test to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.