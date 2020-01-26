Bunnell’s Carl Gandy, 56, Is Killed, Wife Rena Hurt in Hit-and-Run Crash on S.R. 40

Carl Gandy, a long-time and well-known resident of Bunnell who’d been the director of a Stewart-Marchman Act residential treatment center in DeLand, was killed mid-morning Saturday in a head-on crash on State Road 40 in Volusia County. His wife Rena, 46, was injured.









Carl Gandy, 56, was at the wheel of his 2018 Ford pick-up, driving east on 40. A semi-truck was driving west. For unknown reasons, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver of the semi traveled into the eastbound lane, striking Gandy’s Ford. The semi then swerved off the road and struck a tree. Its occupant, still unknown, fled on foot. FHP has not provided further details about the semi truck’s make, look or registration information, other than that it was a 2009 model.

Gandy’s pick-up caught fire after the impact, which took place on 40 near Warrensford Road, just west of Barberville, at 10:15 a.m. FHP listed Rena Gandy’s injuries as “minor,” and that she was able to exit the pick-up truck after impact.

Charges are pending against the driver of the semi as the investigation into his identity continues.

Gandy had been an SMA Employee of the Year award winner in 2014. Both Carl and Rena Gandy had graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School, Carl graduating in 1985. Barely 24 hours before the crash, Rena Gandy had sent a meme to her daughter through Facebook: “I hope you know that every time I tell you to get home safe, take care, have fun, have a good day or sleep well, what I’m really saying is I love you.”