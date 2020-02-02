Frieda Zamba Featured at Flagler Beach Historical Museum’s New Surf Exhibit

The Flagler Beach Historical Museum kicks off its new “Surf ” exhibit during Flagler Beach’s First Friday on February 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Museum. The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.









“Special Guests at the opening are Frieda Zamba, 4x World Champion Surfer and Haley Watson 3x East Coast Women’s Surfing Champion. Frieda and Haley will be available for autographs and selfies along with other Champions featured in our new Surf exhibit,” said Kathy Wilcox, Flagler Beach Historical Museum Director.

Zamba, whose name graces Palm Coast’s community pool, is a surfing champion from Flagler Beach. She won three World titles in a row from 1984 to 1986, then won the World title again in 1988. Zamba was the youngest female to win a pro tour contest and the youngest surfing world champion ever. She now lives in Costa Rica where she coaches up and coming surfers.

Haley Watson, a Flagler Beach native, successfully competed in national surfing contests, winning the East Coast Women’s Surfing Championship in three consecutive years. The peers in her sport selected Haley to serve as Coach of the Eastern Surfing Association’s All-Star Team, in recognition of her charisma and dedication to her craft.

A special thanks go out to those in the community who donated to the Museum’s Surf wall: Frieda Zamba allowed the museum to scan her surfing memorabilia; Bob Lindsley donated a Frieda Zamba surfboard with graphics by Frieda; Haley Watson donated the surfboard from her 2016 National Women’s Short Board Championship; Champion surfers Dan Worley, Tim Deaton, Devin Ricke, Bob Lindsley, Chris Baiata, Tom Kowsh, Jimmy Blumenfeld, Don Raby III, Robbie McCormick, and Ryan Huckabee donated pictures and gave us personal interviews that are featured at the museum. Additional thanks go to Carla Cline, Diane Cline, Tony Caruso, Cindy Dalecki, Zoee Forehand, David Macri, Tommy Mulligan, A.J. Neste, Ed Siarkowicz, Scott Spradley, Lisa Tanner Sweeters, Roseanne Stocker, Tom and Barbara Tant.

The First Friday of each month the Museum remains open extended hours to celebrate Flagler Beach’s First Friday featuring music, games, food, and fun in Veterans Park, just steps away from the Museum doors.

The Flagler Beach Historical Museum is at 207 South Central Ave., in Flagler Beach, Fla. Open Monday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Museum can be reached at 386-517-2025, or online at flaglerbeachmuseum.org.