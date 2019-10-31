Matanzas Student, 17, Faces Felony Charge after Racist Threats of Violence on Another Student for “Snitching”

Monday night the 16-year-old student was in the passenger seat of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop. During the stop, the student told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies of a potential issue at a particular house in Palm Coast. He named a couple of names and described the activity.









The next day the boy was told that a group of students at Matanzas High School were going around the school, trying to find out where he lives. He was told that the group of students “looked angry,” according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s incident report. The 16-year-old student and his mother got concerned for their safety. They recalled “recent shootings” in town, and worried that they could be targeted.

On Tuesday, the student, who attends Matanzas, got a SnapChat message: “ppl are coming for your head.” He told deputies he then received additional messages from two users with female names saying that “people” want to jump him.

A sheriff’s deputy was investigating the case at the 16 year old’s home Wednesday afternoon when the deputy saw a red, four-door sedan approach the home then do a U-turn. The student recognized the car and told the deputy whom it belonged to.

Soon after that, the 17-year-old boy the 16 year old said said was driving the car posted a video to SnapChat of the boy’s house and of the deputy’s patrol car, and accused the boy of “snitching.” Soon after that, the 17 year old, who is white, posted a racist, sexist video, calling the black student by the vilest epithet traditionally favored by white supremacists and that favored by misogynists of all stripes, and went on to say that the boy “was lucky as fuck that cop was at his house, I was about to beat the living dog shit out of him.”

The assailant, who took the video of himself as he drone, then added threats for others at large: “Now, if anybody touches him without me touching him first, we’re going to have to fight too,” he said, his voice rising to an enraged crescendo. “So fuck you’all, I got him, none of y’all touching him, fuck no.”

Deputies contacted the alleged assailant’s father, said he was unaware of his son’s behavior and gave cops permission to speak to him. The 17 year old was apparently candid. He told a deputy that he wanted to fight the 16 year old because the younger boy was trying to get him in trouble at school, and he didn;t understand why he would “snitch.” He acknowledged posting the videos to SnapChat.

The 17 year old was arrested on a felony charge of making threats to kill or cause bodily injury. The arrest report notes that because of the racist statement uttered along with the threat, the charges could be “enhanced” under hate-crime laws.

“Parents – please sit down and discuss this with your children. Fighting is not how you solve disagreements,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release. “Many times these kids think that there are no consequences to their actions but times have changed – especially with social media The law states that any person who writes and sends communication containing a threat to kill or do bodily injury to another person is committing a second degree felony! We have a zero tolerance policy for threats in Flagler County.”