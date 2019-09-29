Free Community Emergency Response Team Training Begins October 7

Learn basic disaster and emergency response skills – such as disaster preparedness, fire safety, and basic first aid – at the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training program, which begins on October 7.





Registration is currently being accepted for the no-cost, 30-hour program that is provided by Flagler County Emergency Management in partnership with Flagler County Fire Rescue, and Flagler Volunteer Services, and can be completed by emailing eoc@flaglercounty.org or calling 386-313-4200.

Emergency Management Director, Jonathan Lord, describes the program as an important partnership between the community and professional first responders.

“It is a way to improve overall community preparedness by educating residents about how to prepare for and respond to the hazards most likely to impact our community,” he said. “When our residents are trained in these basic disaster response skills, it allows our first responders to focus on the most critical needs in a disaster.”

The Fall 2019 CERT program will educate residents about topics such as: disaster preparedness, basic fire safety, utility controls, basic first aid, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, terrorism, and team organization.

Classes will be held at Flagler County Emergency Operations Center every Monday and Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning October 7 and running through November 6, with a hands on disaster simulation.

For more information, go to www.flaglercounty.org/ emergency and click on “Volunteering and Training,” or contact Flagler County Emergency Management at eoc@flaglercounty.org or 386-313-4200.