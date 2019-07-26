No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Your news source for
Flagler, Florida and Beyond

Carousel, Florida, Florida & Beyond, and All Opinions, Florida Legislature

A Clerk of Court Takes a Case to the Supreme Court (It’s Not Tom Bexley)

| July 26, 2019

Broward County Clerk of Court Brenda D. Forman. (Facebook)

Broward County Clerk of Court Brenda D. Forman. (Facebook)

The Broward County clerk of court wants Florida Supreme Court justices to take up a dispute about whether the state has unconstitutionally underfunded the clerk’s office. Attorneys for Clerk Brenda Forman filed a notice this week that is a first step in asking the Supreme Court to decide the issue, according to documents posted Friday on the court’s website.


The 1st District Court of Appeal in May ruled against Forman, overturning a decision last year by a Leon County circuit judge. The appeals court said the case focused on portions of filing fees that clerks are required to send to the state, with the Legislature then diverting part of the money to other purposes. The ruling said Forman argued that the “diversion of fees resulted in her office being so underfunded that it was unable to perform its constitutional duties.”

But a three-judge panel of the appeals court said Forman “failed to prove her office was unconstitutionally underfunded because she failed to put forth any evidence that the alleged lack of funding impacted her ability to meet her constitutional duties or impacted litigants’ constitutional rights.”

“The supreme court has distinguished between operational underfunding versus constitutional underfunding, explaining ‘while this Court has stated that
Florida’s court system is operationally underfunded,'” the panel ruled, “‘we have not determined that the judiciary is underfunded
to the point of it being a violation of the constitution.’” The decision also found that statewide performance measures for court clerks are not an appropriate tool to measure whether the Clerk is unconstitutionally underfunded. “These standards, which were promulgated by the Clerks of Court Operations Corporation as directed by statute, are not constitutional requirements,” the ruling read. 

The notice filed this week, as is common, did not detail arguments that Forman’s attorneys will make at the Supreme Court.

–FlaglerLive and News Service of Florida

“>Florida Department of Revenue v. Brenda Foreman (2019)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

FlaglerLive's forum, as noted in our comment policy, is for debate and conversation that adds light and perspective to articles. Please be courteous, don't attack fellow-commenters or make personal attacks against individuals in stories, and try to stick to the subject. All comments are moderated.

Read FlaglerLive's Comment Policy | Subscribe to the Comment Feed rss flaglerlive comment feed rss

More stories on FlaglerLive
Loading

FlaglerLive Email Alerts

Enter your email address to get alerts.

Live Briefs

ADVERTISEMENTS

suppert flaglerlive flagler live palm coast flagler county news pierre tristam florida
news service of florida

Recent Comments

The Latest on FlaglerLive

Sponsors and Advertisers

  • Coastal Ear, Nose and Throat
  • GEA Auto Sales, 108 Bulldog Drive, Palm Coast
  • Radiology Associates Imaging
  • Conner • Bosch Law, P.A.
    • Advertisement
    FlaglerLive is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization | FlaglerLive.com P.O. Box 254263, Palm Coast, FL 32135 | Contact the Editor by email | (386) 586-0257 | Sitemap | Log in