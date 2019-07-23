Palm Coast Wawa Re-Files Permit Application to Build at State Road 100 Site, Resuming Process

Weeks after cancelling its permit applications, Wawa, the much-anticipated convenience store planning at site at Bulldog Drive and State Road 100, on Monday re-filed a permit application with Palm Coast government.





The company cancelled its considerably advanced permitting process on July 2, a cancellation that took city officials by surprise: until informed by a reporter, the city’s top officials and public information office were unaware of the cancellation when, shortly after the July 4 weekend, it posted a Facebook update saying the project was continuing apace. A Wawa spokesperson was not entirely reassuring when she said that the company “would not be able to confirm or provide any details about the planned construction” until actual construction was under way. Last summer, the city was expecting the new store to be open by this month or next.

The cancellation was not a change of plan but merely a “shuffling” of contractors since the company was so busy opening stores around the state, Ray Tyner, the county’s deputy development director, said at the time of the cancellation.

But the new permit was filed by the same contractor who’d cancelled the previous permits: Carl Pursell Construction of Kissimmee. The previous job value was at $11 million. This time, the permit was filed for a job with an estimated value of $888,000. Carl Pursell is listed as a subcontractor as well, as are Green Roofing and Waterproofing Technologies of Nokomis, and Freedom Mechanical of Clermont. Freedom Mechanical had also been among Pursell’s previous subcontractors. In other words, there’s little change in the list of contractors, while none of Wawa’s contractors and subcontractors are local, diminishing the likelihood that local labor will be used.

There is already a hold on the new permit, but that’s not unusual in the permitting process, which must navigate a series of inspections before the permit is ready for pick-up. So visible construction may not start just yet.