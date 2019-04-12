License Plate Readers and ID Technology Lead to Palm Coast Arrest of Long-Time Fugitive

Changa Bush is a 40-year-old transient and fugitive wanted in New York on a parole violation since 2016. New surveillance technology the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office technology started using a few months ago, and another form of identifying technology it’s been using for a few years, helped track down Bush to a Bunnell gas station and lead to his arrest this morning, after the agency got a tip from St. Johns County.





Bush was driving a 2018 gray Dodge Journey with Florida tags. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Avis Car Rental in South Carolina. It triggered an alert when a license plate reader, or LPR, scanned the Dodge in St. Johns County. Flagler deputies began searching for the vehicle, then got word from 911 dispatch that they had an LPR hit of their own. A deputy spotted the Dodge going south on U.S. 1, passing County Road 13 just north of Bunnell. The deputy pulled up behind the vehicle without lights or sirens and confirmed the plate number.

The Dodge pulled into the Sunoco gas station on State Street in Bunnell, where deputies executed a felony traffic stop.

“You guys got me,” Bush told them. He was read his Miranda rights, but he declined to answer any questions, as is his right. He had “multiple fraudulent identification cards and refused to identify himself” his arrest report states. At that point a deputy used the so-called Rapid ID system, a fast system that uses fingerprint matching techniques to identify an individual, if that individual’s fingerprints are in the system. Bush’s were. The ID revealed that he was wanted in new York.

The vehicle was towed to nearby John’s Towing in Bunnell, Bush was charged with grand theft and taken to the Flagler County jail, where he’ll be held without bond until his extradition to New York. An investigation is continuing into Bush’s activities. Additional charges may be pending.

“This is exactly why we implemented Radid ID and LPRs in Flagler County, so we can take criminals like this off the streets,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release issued this afternoon. “Our technology and crime fighting strategy is working and today it took a fugitive parolee off the streets that has been on the run for three years. He came to the wrong county. Great work by our deputies and detectives.”