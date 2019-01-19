Thieves Break Into Tax Collector’s Office in Staples Shopping Center and Get Away





Two thieves broke into the Flagler County Tax Collector’s satellite office in the Staples shopping center off Old Kings Road just after 3 this morning.

The thieves stole electronics, possibly a computer, and got away in a white SUV captured on one of the businesses’ surveillance cameras.

It is not clear whether any databases or tax information was stolen. Tax collector’s staffers contacted the state to make it aware of the incident later this morning, according to a Flagler County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

The sheriff’s office was alerted to the burglary at 5:17 a.m. when someone from Planet Fitness–one of the businesses in the shopping center–called in to describe the front door of the Tax Collector’s storefront open and its glass shattered. The facility’s emergency lights were on inside.

Deputies got to the scene, checked the facility and notified detectives as well as Tax Collector Suzanne Johnston and one of her staffers. Johnston did not respond to a written message this morning.

Detectives checked several shopping center businesses’ video surveillance footage and released the blurry image of a white SUV in mid-afternoon, believed to be the thieves’ getaway vehicle. Surveillance footage shows one of the suspects breaking the glass and opening the door from within. “It appears that maybe a computer was taken,” the spokesperson said of footage gleaned from nearby Bealls. The detectives are seeking further footage.

The 1,200-square-foot facility is one of two satellite facilities for the tax collector, whose main office is in the Government Services Building in Bunnell. The other satellite facility is in the Badcock shopping center in Flagler Beach, where concealed weapons permits are accommodated. The office in the Staples center is slated to move to a more permanent location at the west end of Palm Coast Parkway, in the old Sears store, which the county bought for the tax collector last year.

“Even though the incident occurred in the early morning hours, it is possible that someone saw something,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We’re asking the community to come forward with any information that might help. Our team is working hard to locate these criminals.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2019-5713 or send an email to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00.