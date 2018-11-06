Pit Bull Mauls 9-Year-Old Palm Coast Girl In Incident Similar to Attack on Pizza Man
FlaglerLive | November 6, 2018
The 9-year-old girl had gone to the Palm Coast house at 47 Powder Horn Drive to play with her friend there Sunday. She never made it past the front door, where a pit bull attacked and mauled her, leaving her injured in so many places that she had to be sedated to get stitches.
Sarah Fancher, the owner of the 2-year-old dog, has voluntarily surrendered him to the Flagler Humane Society, fearing that it has been aggressive too often. It was the second attack in two weeks involving a pit bull in Palm Coast. On Oct. 25, a 76-year-old pizza delivery man was attacked in much the same manner as the 9-year-old girl: he’d gone up to a residence’s door, knocked, and was attacked when the dog, a pit bull boxer mix, slipped through and went outside. The victim was hospitalized.
The 9-year-old girl was standing just outside the house on Powder Horn when, according to Fancher’s account to the girl’s parents, the dog–called Chopper–got out and attacked the girl. She said her son and daughter were getting ready to leave the house when the 9-year-old girl knocked to ask if her daughter could play. Chopper pushed past her son and went on the attack.
Fancher’s son, who said he’d never seen Chopper act that way, described him as uncontrollable and as acting in a “rabid” manner, biting the girl and not letting go. The boy immediately attempted to get the dog to desist but couldn’t. Fancher ran over and tried likewise as her son “grabbed a yellow furniture Dolly and began to strike Chopper in the head,” the sheriff’s incident report states. Mother and son “struck Chopper several times with a closed fist in his head in an effort to get him to let go.” The dog finally did, but not before inflicting severe harm on the child.
Fancher picked up the girl and brought her inside to tend to her wounds as her son secured Chopper on the enclosed back porch. He then went over to the girl’s house to let her parents know of the attack.
The girl’s parents told deputies that the dog bit the girl on top of the head, the back of her shoulder, on both calves and shins, and on her arms, “to name a few,” the report states. The girl was “covered up in the ER bed and some of her wounds had gauze on them” when a deputy arrived at Florida Hospital Flagler’s emergency room.
Her parents said that “due to [her] pain level and the number of bites sustained during the attack that [she] will need to be sedated in order for the doctor to stitch the wounds,” according to the sheriff’s incident report.
By then Fancher had called 911, told them of the incident and informed the dispatch center that she wanted to surrender the dog “due to the dog constantly being aggressive,” though the report notes that she told deputies in person that the dog didn’t have such a history. Palm Coast Animal Control responded.
Fancher had adopted Chopper from the Orange County Humane Society when the dog was 8 months old. Speaking with deputies, she said that while the dog hasn’t showed aggression toward anyone previously, he gets “excited” whenever someone rings the doorbell or knocks on the door. Fancher said she’d told the girl and other guests not to ring the doorbell or knock on the door in the past.
Animal control arrived at the scene and took possession of the dog without incident. “At this time, it is unknown how many stitches [the girl] received or what other treatment was provided to her while she was in the Emergency Room,” the report states.
Chopper has been quarantined at the Humane Society. Asked what his fate may be, Amy Carotenuto, the society’s executive director, was not hopeful. “We really don’t have much choice, since he inflicted injuries to a child,” she said. “Odds are euthanasia. Breaks my heart.” She added: “I want to start a large scale education program to get pet owners to put their pets away before opening the front door. Those poor dogs are just protecting their family in their minds. And they die for it.”
Palm Coast government is in the midst of a re-write of its animal-control ordinance, which includes rules regarding dogs and dangerous dogs, and will be submitting the proposed results to the city council later this month.
Homeowners insurance?Probably not.
If you truly want a solution, start holding pet owners accountable for the actions of their pets. Poor dog has to suffer, due to the ignorance of humans, very sad.
Homeowners insurance unlikely as most insurance companies will not provide coverage for anything if a pit bull resides there. In fact, my brother switched insurance companies and when the new company came to do a physical inspection, the inspector saw his pit bull through a front picture window as he walked up to the house. He turned around, got in his car and drove off. A few days later, my brother received a letter telling him they would not insure him under any circumstance and canceled his policy.
Pit Bulls are a breed gone bad. They should be rounded up and killed.
Most family dogs are there to protect the family, they do not know when someone comes to the door whether they are an a neighbor, delivery man, or intruder. It is the owner of the dog to restrain and confine there dog before answering there door, Very simple task.
When will the City wake up and ban all aggressive breeds. We have had multiple deaths numerous maulings just so some fool can have a pet. Hopefully the child’s parents will hire Morgan & Morgan and end up owning a new house. Never met a pit bull owner who was not a real loser.
Time for shelters to be held accountable for adopting out a breed that is NOT good with children. Poor little girl is lucky to be alive.
Poor, poor animal! I believe as a vet, rescuer, and dog behaviourist, that the owner of the dog is at fault. She admits herself to being scared of the dog. That instantly put a dog at risk for this type of accident. The dog is anxious bc it doesn’t understand the situation. Owners not educated can make small errors that affect a dog in huge way!We breed and teach these dogs to protect us, but when they do, they are punished. This is the reason people should be schooled in behaviour and health requirements, and pass a test, in order to own a pet. ANY PET! I have rescued pits for almost two decades! You need to understand how your animal views situations. Fences and doors are barriers of their territory, and bull breeds, shepherds etc are bred specifically to enhance the desire to protect these boundaries. The dog should be put away before answering a door. It should always be put away when guests or strangers are invited into the home. Pits especially, are very bonded to their owners and will protect them to the death. They are, however, one of the least likely breeds to be person aggressive. This is NOT A BREED ISSUE. This is an owner who was not able or prepared to be responsible. It is no different than the gun arguement. A 357 magnum will kill someone, as will a m-15. One is not more or less dangerous than the other. It depends on the owner, their intent, education, and training. I hope child is well and has a speedy recovery.
My son has two pit bulls and got them as puppies.
He spent hours upon hours training them to follow commands and only respond aggressively if commanded to do so.
What I am saying is these dogs are aggressive in nature, yet trainable. If not properly trained they will follow their basic instincts.
This animal was obviously not Properly trained which lead to the injuries to this unsuspecting child.
Hopefully, dog owner has Good Insurance,?
Somehow I have the feeling this will not be the case.
Just Sayin
Clearly you know absolutely nothing about dogs. For starters it is a dog… dogs are trained and raised by their owners. If their owners treat and train the poorly then it’s the owners fault for the way dog is acting. I know many people who own pit bulls who are loving, kind, and friendly. It’s not about the breed. It’s about the owner.