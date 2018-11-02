No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Your news source for
Flagler, Florida and Beyond

Carousel, Cops/Courts, Flagler 911, Flagler, Palm Coast & Other Local News

Fight Escalates to Shooting in Espanola, Leaving Man With “Multiple Gunshots Wounds”

| November 2, 2018

trauma one

Trauma One picked up the victim from the ballfields near Espanola. (Flagler County Professional Firefighters)

An altercation between two men in their 20s resulted in a shooting that left one of the two men severely injured late Thursday night in Espanola.


“We didn’t have a whole lot of details, we were getting conflicting stories form the witnesses,” a Flagler County Sheriff’s spokesperson said this morning. “There was a physical altercation between two males, ended up with one male being shot.”

The shooting was called into 911 at 9:58 p.m. It took place at 98 Knox Jones Avenue. Traces of blood were reported outside the church near there.

“Last I heard he was in stable condition, but it’s an active investigation,” the spokesperson said. “No arrests have been made but they do think they have the two males identified.” The sheriff’s office is not yet releasing the identities of the two men.

The victim was flown to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach by Trauma One, UF Health’s emergency helicopter, which landed at the sports fields near Espanola. Flagler County Fire Rescue crews responded to the incident.

“Last night crews at Station 51 awoke to nearby gun shots,” Flagler County Professional Firefighters’ Local 4337’s Facebook page reported this morning. “Minutes later someone began banging on the front door to the station. Crews found a victim with multiple gunshots wounds to the chest and arms.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Response for “Fight Escalates to Shooting in Espanola, Leaving Man With “Multiple Gunshots Wounds””

  1. Really says:
    November 2, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Wild wild West put the guns down and bare knuckle it knuckleheads

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Read FlaglerLive's Comment Policy | Subscribe to the Comment Feed rss flaglerlive comment feed rss

More stories on FlaglerLive
Loading

The Live Interviews

2018 Primary Election Interviews

Flagler County Commission

Greg Hansen (Rep., Dist. 2)
Dennis McDonald (Ind., Dist. 2)
Joe Mullins (Rep., Dist. 4)
Jane Gentile-Youd (Ind., Dist. 4)

Flagler School Board

Janet McDonald (Dist. 2)
John Fischer (Dist. 2)

Palm Coast City Council

Jon Netts (Dist. 2)
Jack Howell(Dist. 2)
Eddie Branquinho (Dist. 4)
John Tipton IV (Dist. 4)
See all election coverage

Get FlaglerLive Alerts by Email

Sign Up for email alerts to new stories.

ADVERTISEMENTS

suppert flaglerlive flagler live palm coast flagler county news pierre tristam florida
news service of florida

Recent Comments

The Latest on FlaglerLive

Sponsors and Advertisers

Advertisement
Log in | FlaglerLive, P.O. Box 354263, Palm Coast, FL 32135-4263 | 386/586-0257

FlaglerLive.com