Thousands of Palm Coast Residents in P, R and E Sections Lose Power After Car Crash
Knocks Out Power Pole
FlaglerLive | October 27, 2018
Last Updated: 9:42 a.m.
Some 3,000 residents in Palm Coast’s P, E and R Sections lost power after midnight this morning following a car crash that knocked out a power pole on Royal Palms Parkway.
Nicole Qualls, 28, of Palm Coast, was traveling east on Royal Palms in her 2008 Lexus, around 12:30 a.m. With her was Joanne Ruggiero, 56, of Tolland, Conn. Just past Rickenbacker Drive, and for reasons yet to be determined, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, Qualls ran off the road, crashed into a wooden power pole on the north side of the road, took it out, then crashed through a residential fence.
That immediately knocked out power for surrounding areas, though many customers in each of the affected sections were spared.
Qualls and Ruggiero suffered only minor injuries and were treated at Florida Hospital Flagler.
But the power pole she crashed into ran lines along Royal Palms and fed lines across the road, to a pole on the south side. With lines on the road, the Palm Coast Fire Police closed Royal Palms at Rickenbacker on the west end and at Belle Terre Parkway on the east end, starting at half past midnight. The road was still closed at 8 a.m. as half a dozen Florida Power and Light crews were still at work restoring the lines.
Qualls was charged with careless driving.
The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, as did the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, before FHP took over the investigation.
Royal Palms was reopened to traffic at 9:40 a.m.
Is there a difference between “careless driving” & “reckless driving” in regards to the seriousness of the infraction?
Careless driving citations are commonly referred to as the catch-all citation since they are often issued when the police officer can’t find any other specific traffic law violation that seems to fit the charge.
Unlike a careless driving charge which is a civil traffic offense in Florida, reckless driving is a criminal traffic offense in Florida.
” for reasons yet to be determined, “, lets just say she was distracted. Lets see, cell phone involved ?, maybe impaired BY ? SPEED ?, car steering all of a sudden broke, big foot ran out in front of her ? so many Yet’s
I looked it up for you Richard, https://www.emkeylaw.com/legal-blog/2014/february/careless-driving-vs-reckless-driving/