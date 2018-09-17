2018 Flagler Jail Bookings, Sheriff’s, Bunnell and Flagler Beach Crime and Incident Reports (Archived)

Note: Below are archived reports. For current reports, go here.

Following are the daily booking reports for the Flagler County jail and the daily and nightly commander’s shift reports logging all incidents and crime involving sheriff’s deputies, as provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The jail is located at 1002 Justice Lane in Bunnell, and can be reached at (386) 586-4860.

To search for inmates, past or present, on the sheriff’s website, go here.

To send mail to inmates at the Flagler County jail, the envelope must be addressed in the following manner:

Inmate Booking Number (RE: John Smith – 07-000000)

1002 Justice Lane

Bunnell, Florida, 32110

Visits at the Flagler County jail: Visitation with inmates incarcerated at the Flagler County Detention Facility is conducted utilizing a video visitation system. Video Visitation hours are from 9:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Monday – Friday. One sixty (60) minute visits will be allowed per designated day. Children of any age are allowed to participate in video visitation when accompanied by an adult. To schedule a video visitation session, please follow this link to schedule your request, call (386) 586-4871 for a call-in request, or schedule a visitation in person at the receptionist desk in the front lobby of the Flagler County Detention Administration and Visitation Center. Please note that video visitation appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours prior to the desired video visitation time.

Please read the full visitation brochure here.

