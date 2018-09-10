No Bull, No Fluff, No Smudges
Pay Disparity: Many Flagler Government Employees Paid Less While Several “All Stars” Are Overpaid

| September 10, 2018

Some government employees’ salaries are more palatial than others. (© FlaglerLive)

A salary study commissioned by Flagler government found disparities in pay between county government’s 370-some employees and their peers in other governments, with most underpaid.


But the study also found some top administrative employees and a few others in the ranks overpaid, some of them significantly so: the disparities are not just between Flagler County and other local governments, but within Flagler County government itself, with an “all stars” system rewarding some employees far more than others.

Among those found to be overpaid, based on the survey’s midpoint averages, are Airport Director Roy Sieger, Tourism Director Matt Dunn, Economics Development Director Helga van Eckert, IT Director Jarrod Shupe, County Engineer Faith al-Khatib, Planner Wendy Hickey, Paralegal Sean Moylan, Christie Mayer, the executive assistant to County Administrator Craig Coffey, Sally Sherman, his erstwhile deputy and current “special projects” contractor, along with some planners, some equipment operators and some mechanics.  

The survey did not look at positions appointed by the county commission–the county administrator and the county attorney, who are paid $159,000 and $210,000 respectively. (County Attorney Al Hadeed has an annual automatic raise built into his contract.) It also did not analyze employee salaries outside the county commission. That is, none of the constitutional officers’ ranks, including the sheriff’s, were included in the analysis.

Either way, the Flagler County Commission last week signaled approval of a $1 million, three-year plan to raise the pay of county employees, starting with a 3 percent across-the-board raise kicking in Oct. 1, whether the employee is overpaid or not.  That will cost $375,000 next year.

It did not signal any interest in lowering the pay of those above market averages. In fact, earlier this year, the commission approved raising one of those pay categories–that which covers the county engineer and the deputy county administrator–after Coffey said that it would anticipate the ongoing salary study’s findings. It did not not: the raises proved steeper than  the salary study found to be necessary.

Coffey defended the raises, as when he addressed a question about Sieger, the airport director whom the county kept aboard with an 11 percent raise to nearly match the $118,000 salary he had been offered in Hillsborough County. The big increase for Al-Khatib’s position, bringing her salary to $150,000, was likewise designed to match pay she was being offered in Volusia. The midpoint for that position, according to the salary survey, is $117,000.

Searchable County Employee Pay Database
Last NameFirst NameActual Position TitleAnnual Salary
HADEEDALBERTCOUNTY ATTORNEY209643.2000
COFFEYCRAIGCOUNTY ADMINISTRATOR158787.2000
ALKHATIBKIFAHPUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR/COUNTY
ENGINEER		150009.6000
SHERMANSALLYCONTRACT. SPCL PROJECTS (aka DEPUTY ADMINISTRATOR)148740.0000
VANECKERTHELGAEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR ECONOMIC
OPPORTUNITY		119766.4000
SHUPEJARRODINNOVATION TECHNOLOGY DIRECTOR117811.2000
SIEGER JRLEROYAIRPORT DIRECTOR112236.8000
MAYERJOSEPHCOMMUNITY SERVICES DIRECTOR100214.4000
GORDONRICHARDASST PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR/ASST COUNTY ENGINEER99569.6000
PETITODONALDFIRE RESCUE DIVISION CHIEF97302.4000
BAILEY-BROWNLORIEFINANCIAL SERVICES DIRECTOR96366.4000
PETITOHEIDIGENERAL SERVICES DIRECTOR96054.4000
WHALEYSTEVENCHIEF PILOT/MAIN TECH93204.8000
DUNNMATTHEWTOURISM DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR91998.4000
SPILLERALEXANDERROAD & BRIDGE MANAGER91000.0000
LORDJONATHANEMERGENCY MANGEMENT CHIEF90001.6000
MORRISDANAFLIGHT OPERATIONS CHIEF89585.6000
BOICEMARKCHIEF BUILDING OFFICIAL/FIRE INSPECTOR I83075.2000
LEAPDENNISPROJECT ADMINISTRATOR82014.4000
DICKSONMICHAELGEN. SERVICES ASST. DIRECTOR80849.6000
MENGELADAMPLANNING DIRECTOR79497.6000
ALBANESEHOLLYLIBRARY DIRECTOR78998.4000
KINGJOSEPHFIRE RESCUE DEPUTY CHIEF77833.6000
HOLLOWAY JRGEORGEIT INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGER75732.8000
LEARYISAACIT SUPPORT MANAGER70512.0000
GRAHAMSUSANDEVELOPMENT ENGINEER70428.8000
DAVIDGEFRANCISCHIEF BUILDING INSPECTOR/FIRE INSPECTOR I70324.8000
KENNEDYAMYPROJECT MANAGER69825.6000
ENSALACO JRLEONARDFIRE RESCUE TRAINING OFFICER69451.2000
DAWSONWILLIAMASSISTANT ROAD & BRIDGE MANAGER67745.6000
TELFERTIMOTHYPUBLIC LANDS & NATURAL RESOURCES MANAGER67454.4000
SEMENICKWAYNEFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT66706.9000
LEMONELIZABETHDEV REVIEW PLANNER III66019.2000
BURNSED JRJAMESFIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC CAPT.65690.3000
SHAWJAMESFIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC CAPT.65690.3000
GREBECHARLESSENIOR BUILDING INSPECTOR63523.2000
BENNETTRICHARDFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/CAPTAIN62670.4000
OLSENJEFFREYFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT61803.3000
REODICARALSTONSHIP ADMINISTRATOR61672.0000
MOYLANSEANPARALEGAL61443.2000
LAGANACHESTERFLEET SERVICES MANAGER61172.8000
GOLDENMATTHEWPUBLIC SAFETY SYSTEMS COORINATOR60008.0000
LONGOROYFIRE RESCUE PARAMEDIC - 56 HRS59889.7000
MERRITTJOSEPHFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT59620.6000
KEPPLERANDREWFIRE RESCUE TRAINING OFFICER58968.0000
LUKASIKAMYTOURISM MARKETING MANAGER58635.2000
COLLORAKRISTENPURCHASING MANAGER58427.2000
LAMMJEFFREYBUILDING INSPECTOR II58156.8000
PALMERSTEPHENFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC57736.9000
MAYERCHRISTIEEXEC ASST. TO CTY ADMIN.57345.6000
HICKEYWENDYPLANNER57179.2000
PRATHERCARYNCOMMUNITY PARAMEDIC56992.0000
KINGHERSCHELFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT56720.3000
PIUSMICHAELFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT56720.3000
BISHOPJOYCEFINANCIAL MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR56326.4000
HINKELJOANNESENIOR SERVICES PROGRAM MGR56326.4000
NICKELSJANETH.S. PROGRAM MANAGER56326.4000
KEPPLER IIIJOHNFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT55763.5000
SMITHJERRYFIRE MARSHALL55619.2000
RODRIGUEZEDWINCODE ENFOR/SUPERVISOR/INSPECT55577.6000
PANASRAYMONDUTILITY SERVICES COORDINATOR55182.4000
POWELLJASONFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT54806.7000
JENSENJANETADULT DAY CARE PROGRAM MGR54683.2000
ALLENTIMOTHYTRADESWORKER IV54620.8000
HARDESTYANDREWFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT54418.0000
BEERCHRISTOPHERBUILDING INSPECTOR II54184.0000
DURRANCESTEVENEQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV54184.0000
NOBLESRONALDEQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV54184.0000
HUDSONDAVIDFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT54178.8000
ERICKSEN Jr.CHARLESCOUNTY COMMISSIONERS53951
HANSENGREGORYCOUNTY COMMISSIONERS53951.0000
MCLAUGHLINNATHANCOUNTY COMMISSIONERS53951.0000
O'BRIENDONALDCOUNTY COMMISSIONERS53951.0000
SULLIVANDAVIDCOUNTY COMMISSIONERS53951.0000
GUERINANTHONYFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT53401.4000
MESTAJESUSFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC52893.1000
ESPOSITOMICHAELSPECIAL PROJECTS COORDINATOR52582.4000
ECKLUNDARTHURSENIOR CHIEF OF TRADES52124.8000
VANDEUSENDANIELFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC/LT52055.9000
BEMBRYLOYDBUILDING INSPECTOR II52000.0000
THOMPSON JRTHOMASMECHANIC III51792.0000
CASTANEDA JRARMANDOFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC/LT51697.1000
ERRETTROBERTFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC51517.7000
HOLYKOADAMFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC51338.3000
SINTSCHAJESSEFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC51158.9000
VANDEUSENADAMFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC51158.9000
FORTEJASONFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC/LT51129.0000
WALKERSEANFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC51069.2000
NELSONLAURAEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SR PLANNER50752.0000
MACKPRINCEFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC50650.6000
PRICEAARONFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC50590.8000
RAFFOJOHN EDWARDFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC50590.8000
LYDON JR.DAVIDVETERANS SERVICES OFFICER50544.0000
PARDINYDARLENEGIS & E911 ADDRESSING COORDINATOR50544.0000
MOSCOWITZJONFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC50232.0000
CALIOCHRISTOPHERFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC50202.1000
HEADLEYROBERTFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC50202.1000
BARBUTIFRANKPARKS & RECREATION MANAGER50148.8000
PALMERREBECCAFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC49634.0000
KRALLJOHNFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC/LT49544.3000
MCDONALDJUSTINFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC49424.7000
STEINHARDTRICHARDFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC49424.7000
WILLIAMSON SRLAWRENCESOLID WASTE INSPECTOR49337.6000
HUNTERJESSEFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC49245.3000
GAVAZZIROBERTENERGY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR49192.0000
LAGASSEMICHAELLAND MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR49171.2000
LOCKWOODKYLEFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC49155.6000
BARRYBRADYFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC49065.9000
GRANTIVANFIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC/LT48886.5000
NAJPAVERKYLEFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC48707.1000
DUFEKDAVIDFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC48617.4000
DOLCEMICHAELFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC48527.7000
KINGSTEVENFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC48527.7000
SPENCEKELLYBUDGET ANALYST48380.8000
COSGROVEJAMESFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC48139.0000
AUSTINKATRINADEO PROJECT MANAGER48027.2000
GERMACKFRANKPUBLIC WORKS SUPERVISOR II48027.2000
HERNANDEZCARLOSVIDEO PRODUCTION COORDINATOR48027.2000
MURPHYJULIAPUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER48027.2000
OUELLETTEMARKIT INFRASTRUCTURE ADMINISTRATOR48027.2000
SALOOMMARCASSISTANT LIBRARY DIRECTOR48027.2000
VERGARAROBERTOIT INFRASTRUCTURE ADMINISTRATOR48027.2000
FARLEYGERARDDRAFTER/CAD TECHNICIAN48006.4000
MASTERSWILLIAMUTILITY MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR48006.4000
LAWRENCEDAVIDFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC47899.8000
MOOREDENNISFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC47899.8000
PARKEYJAREDFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC47899.8000
TITUSRONALDFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC47421.4000
SHILLIDAYAARONCHIEF OF TRADES- CONSTRUCTION47320.0000
CURLEYALBERTFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC47301.8000
LANZAJARRODFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC47032.7000
GERLACHERICCHIEF OF TRADES-GROUNDS &
ATHLETIC FIELDS		46508.8000
LENNIGERCRAIGTOURISM SALES & GRANTS MANAGER46508.8000
KENDRAKRISTOPHERFIRE FIGHTER/EMT 56 HRS46345.0000
STONEJUSTINFIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC46165.6000
HUTSONJOYCEADULT DAY CARE COOR. SUB45947.2000
PICKERINGROBERTEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TECHNICAN45926.4000
DANCELUCIEXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATIVE ASST45801.6000
DIRMEIRGUYFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC45657.3000
MORGANMATTHEWFIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC45657.3000
ADAMMICHAELUTILITY SYSTEMS OPERATOR45656.0000
BARNETTSHARONADC COORD SUB45448.0000
THOMASRONALDFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC45448.0000
BURNEYERICFIRE RESCUE FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC45298.5000
GONZALEZJAKEFIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC45298.5000
HUNTNOAHFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC45298.5000
KAYEJONATHANFIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC45298.5000
OWENS JRWILLIAMACCOUNTANT I45136.0000
FRANCOMARILYNACCOUNTANT I45115.2000
VIDALYANNFIRE FIGHTER/EMT 56 HRS45029.4000
JOSEPHNEALONEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PLANNER44990.4000
ORLANDO JR.MICHAELLAND MANAGEMENT TECHNICIAN44990.4000
ROSENORMAADC PROGRAM MGR-SUB44844.8000
PREVATTTIMOTHYPUBLIC WORKS SUPERVISOR I44803.2000
STOKERANITABENEFITS & WELLNESS MANAGER44512.0000
KEIRNANROSEPUBLIC RELATIONS & MARKETING SPECIALIST44470.4000
GREENIERMICHAELDRUG COURT PROGRAM COORDINATOR44137.6000
HUSTONMARIANNEFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC44132.4000
SHOOKANDREWFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC44132.4000
STEADMANJOHNFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC44132.4000
WISENBAKERMARYOFFICE MANAGER44116.8000
BAUMANCORYFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC43713.8000
COOKBRENDONFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC43713.8000
COPETHOMASFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC43713.8000
KESSELRINGKEVINFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC43713.8000
SATTARCORYFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC43713.8000
STAFFORD IIIJODIEFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC43713.8000
THOMASMARKFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC43713.8000
TORNELLISTEVENFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC43713.8000
EICHINGERBRIANBUDGET ANALYST43700.8000
SHANKLAURENBUDGET ANALYST42993.6000
FATTOUHFADIFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
FELDMANKEVINFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
FELDMANJASONFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
FROLING JR.KARLFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
MAPLES JR.MICHAELFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
MCKENZIEAUSTINFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
MELADYJAMESFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
PATTONALEXFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
PONTORNODYLANFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
SCHROEDERZACHARYFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
WEBSTERNATHANIELFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
WIRTHMICHAELFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
ZUAZUAREUBENFIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC42727.1000
ALCAZARJAIMEIT SUPPORT SPECIALIST II42515.2000
PEREZ JR.LUISIT SUPPORT SPECIALIST II42515.2000
MUNDYJASONTRADESWORKER IV41912.0000
QUAGLIAJOSEPHUTILTY SYSTEMS OPERATOR-WATER41600.0000
MOLTEREDAVIDTRAFFIC SIGN TECHNICIAN41308.8000
RAYMONDISCOTTTRADESWORKER IV40809.6000
ADRIANOJOSE 'MECHANIC II EVT40684.8000
MILLERGEORGEEQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV40664.0000
PARRELLAALANEQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV40664.0000
ANDERSONDENISELEGAL ASSISTANT40435.2000
EICHINGERLORRAINEADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT40435.2000
REZBAGRACIELYNOFFICE MANAGER40248.0000
SPIVEYBRYANTRADESWORKER IV40248.0000
CRIBBSRICHARDTRADESWORKER IV40123.2000
FOUSTMARKSENIOR SERVICES CASE MANAGER39998.4000
TARDANICOLEAEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PLANNER39998.4000
CATALANOLISALIBRARIAN II39686.4000
GALLON-O'NEALLAFREIDATEEN COURT COORDINATOR39478.4000
COLEKEVINTRADESWORKER IV39228.8000
PATTENKENNETHCHIEF OF TRADES FACILITIES
MAINTENANCE		38688.0000
OWENSJAMESMECHANIC II/SERVICE ADVISOR38667.2000
ARAUJOPAULSERVICE MECHANIC38667.2000
DURRANCEMICHAELEQUIPMENT OPERATOR III38604.8000
WILLIAMSEUGENEEQUIPMENT OPERATOR II37876.8000
FLORES-FEBLESERICVETERAN SERVICES COUNSELOR37731.2000
LOPEZIRENEPROCUREMENT ANALYST37523.2000
YATESELIZABETHADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT37356.8000
AUSTINMICHAELMECHANIC II TVT37315.2000
MARTINTREVORTRANSPORTATION MANAGER37252.8000
THOMASJEREMYUTILITY SYSTEMS OPERATOR37211.2000
SIMONSCOTTCODE ENFORCEMENT INSPECTOR37003.2000
CODLINGKENTTRADESWORKER IV36836.8000
TUGGLE-WEIRLILIMARKETING SPECIALIST36753.6000
YATESCHARLESEQUIPMENT OPERATOR III36712.0000
MUSSOLINEWENDYMULTI-COUNTY AGRICULTURE AGENT II36273.0000
BAEZAANTONIOEQUIPMENT OPERATOR I36025.6000
FIGUEROAJASONIT SUPPORT SPECIALIST36004.8000
NEWBERRYSHAWNEQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV36004.8000
LOOKERSOLHORTICULTURE AGENT I35923.7100
DELAWRENCEJAMESSENIOR SERVICES CASE MANAGER35838.4000
SABATINITRAVISUTILITY SYSTEMS TECHNICIAN35755.2000
EUBANKSSUZANNEADMIN & E911 DATABASE SPECIALIST35713.6000
BURTNETTKARENADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT35692.8000
MITCHELLROYCETRADESWORKER IV35672.0000
BONDDAVIDEQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV35609.6000
COONSMICHAELTRADESWORKER IV35588.8000
MCMAHONSTEPHANIEOFFICE MANAGER35360.0000
PAGELACYADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT35172.8000
PETERSONTISHIAACCOUNTING CLERK35068.8000
NICHOLSHEATHMECHANIC I34985.6000
DURRANCEHOLLYPROCUREMENT ANALYST34923.2000
MCNALLYCOLLEENLIBRARY ASST. II34923.2000
JACOBSJORDANFIREFIGHTER/EMT34863.4000
NEWTONTRAVISFIREFIGHTER/EMT34863.4000
CAINPATRICIAHUMAN SERVICES CASE MANAGER34736.0000
WUPAMELAHUMAN SERVICES CASE MANAGER34736.0000
BUTLERHERSCHELMECHANIC I34528.0000
CORDEROBRADLEYTRADESWORKER III34403.2000
PEARSONANDREWPROPERTY CONTROL AGENT33987.2000
COSTELLOWINIFREDSENIOR SERVICES CASE MANAGER33904.0000
ROBINSONJESSEIT SUPPORT SPECIALIST II33904.0000
SIMSTRAVISIT SUPPORT SPECIALIST33904.0000
CELESTINOFRANKTRADESWORKER III33654.4000
FRIEDMANVIRGINIAADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT33467.2000
PORTELAMANUELUTILITY MAINTENANCE TECH III33446.4000
MILLER JRAMOSTRADESWORKER III33300.8000
OBRINGERBRIANTRADESWORKER III33030.4000
CATALANOMICHAELFACILITIES CONTRACT COORDINATOR32988.8000
FERRARAANDREWTRADESWORKER III32988.8000
SMITHSTEPHENTRADESWORKER III32988.8000
DE FREITASPRISCILLAADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT32593.6000
RITZIRENAEPRETRIAL SERVICES OFFICER32427.2000
DIGUILIODEBRAACCOUNTING CLERK32302.4000
PRINGLECHALKERMAINT. TECH II32198.4000
COLEMANTIMOTHYTRADESWORKER III31990.4000
COOKRONALDTRADESWORKER III31990.4000
CREAMERMARTHAADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT31990.4000
HARIJOETRADESWORKER III31990.4000
CHALMERSHEATHERLIBRARY ASSISTANT I CHILDRENS
SERVICES		31903.3000
WEEKSWILLIAMEQUIPMENT OPERATOR III31824.0000
TAYLORMATTHEWUTILITY MAINTENANCE TECH II31553.6000
FEDERKOMARIANNEACCOUNTING CLERK 30HR31366.4000
NAUGHTONDEBRAADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT31324.8000
NOBLES JR.DONALDEQUIPMENT OPERATOR III31200.0000
CELESTINOPETERAIRPORT ATTENDANTS31033.6000
BRAZEAU-GEREAUCAROLYNTRANSPORTATION COORDINATOR30492.8000
PARADOWSKIDEVRIEHUMAN SERVICES CASE MANAGER30492.8000
VANBRINK IIIHARRYCENTRAL PERMITTING TECHICIAN29848.0000
MCVEYPATRICIACENTRAL PERMITTING TECHICIAN29536.0000
MORSESTEPHANIEADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT29473.6000
COLLISTERSUSANADULT DAY CARE LPN29432.0000
MOSLEYCHRISTINESENIOR SERVICES PROGRAM AIDE29411.2000
STAGERTHOMASAIRPORT ATTENDANT29411.2000
NEMERGUTJONATHANLIBRARY ASSISTANT III28870.4000
FISKESHARONLIBRARY ASST. II28849.6000
BRECKENRIDGENINATOURISM MARKETING ASSISTANT28808.0000
BOWMANDANNYAIRPORT ATTENDANTS28683.2000
GORDONWILLIAMAIRPORT ATTENDANT28683.2000
IVORYSHANNONLIBRARY ASSISTANT II28600.0000
FITZGERALDMELANIECENTRAL PERMITTING TECHICIAN28412.8000
DODGENJOANIETRADESWORKER II28350.4000
CRABBCASEYEQUIPMENT OPERATOR II28121.6000
MANOSJOHNEQUIPMENT OPERATOR II28121.6000
MARHSALLTERRENCEEQUIPMENT OPERATOR II28121.6000
JAROSZ IIIGEORGEEQUIPMENT OPERATOR III28080.0000
LAYERVICTORIAACCOUNTING CLERK28080.0000
WAGNERRONNIEEQUIPMENT OPERATOR III28080.0000
HACKETTEARLTRADESWORKER II27809.6000
BROWN-MARKERTJACQUELINELIBRARY ASSISTANT II27456.0000
TREENSHARONCOUNTY EXTENSION DIRECTOR27268.8000
ZALAKJONATHANTRADESWORKER II26894.4000
COUSLEYLEOPOLDUTILITY MAINTENANCE TECH I26832.0000
KAZNOCHARYANEQUIPMENT OPERATOR II26811.2000
GINTERCHRISTIANTRADESWORKER II26790.4000
ST. JACQUES JR.PAULTRADESWORKER II26790.4000
TORRESANDREWTRADESWORKER II26790.4000
LAYERJOSEPHTRADESWORKER II26790.4000
STANKOVICHJOHNMAINT. TECH II26707.2000
COXJAXONEQUIPMENT OPERATOR II26520.0000
SCHLOBOHMGREYSONEQUIPMENT OPERATOR II26520.0000
BALTZLEYTIMEQUIPMENT OPERATOR II26457.6000
ROBAYOJESSICALIBRARY ASSISTANT II26457.6000
WRIGHTJESSEEQUIPMENT OPERATOR II26457.6000
DUNLAPTHEODOREMAINT. TECH II25937.6000
ARSENAULTCATHLEENCASE COORDINATOR25625.6000
GONZALEZLUZADULT DAY CARE CNA25604.8000
BAUMAN JR.ROBERTEQUIPMENT OPERATOR I25584.0000
JACOBSDYLANEQUIPMENT OPERATOR I25584.0000
NUNZIATOTYLERMECHANIC I25563.2000
PORNOVETZJANELLELIBRARIAN ASSISTANT II CHILDREN'S25376.0000
REITERDEBORAHTRANSPORTATION DISPATCH CLERK25376.0000
ANDERSONJULIEADULT DAY CARE CNA24897.6000
LABORCHRISTOPHERCUSTODIAN/MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN24772.8000
VANSCHAICKKIRKHOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE
TECHNICIAN		24772.8000
GOLDENLEON40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER24398.4000
BASTADANIELPARK RANGER24377.6000
COXJOELTRANSPORTATON DISPATCH CLERK24377.6000
FRANKJOSHUATRADESWORKER I24377.6000
IPPOLITOGEORGEPARK RANGER24377.6000
MOORECAROLTRANSPORTATION DISPATCH CLERK24377.6000
SNELL IIIJOSEPHPARK RANGER24377.6000
STEPHENSKEVINPARK RANGER24377.6000
CHRISTIANROSAADULT DAY CARE CNA-ON CALL24211.2000
COXNANCYADULT DAY CARE CNA-ON CALL24211.2000
POLOSONIAADULT DAY CARE CNA-ON CALL24211.2000
KOLEGACHRISTOPHEREQUIPMENT OPERATOR I23504.0000
SMITHJACOBEQUIPMENT OPERATOR I23504.0000
DEROISLEONARD40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER23420.8000
FIGUEROAMARYANN40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER23420.8000
JAROSZJOHN40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER23420.8000
POPOSKITIHOMIR40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER23420.8000
HACKETTDAMONMAINT. TECH II23379.2000
BENNETTJAMES40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER22880.0000
O'BRIENROBERT40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER22880.0000
HIRTEJEAN40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER22692.8000
LEICHTYROBERT40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER22692.8000
JONESTANEISALIBRARY ASSISTANT I22193.6000
KINARDDARLENELIBRARY ASSISTANT I22193.6000
KINGOLIVIALIBRARY ASSISTANT I22193.6000
MOEDJIOREBECCAADULT DAY CARE C.N.A22193.6000
WHITMOREJONATHANMAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN II22193.6000
VELEZ-VAZGUEZIVYLIBRARY ASSISTANT I22193.6000
BARNETTGLENN40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER22172.8000
DOMINGUEZGONZALO40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER22172.8000
GRATACOSANGEL40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER22172.8000
SMITHMARIE40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER22172.8000
COSTAANTONIO40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER21860.8000
BRIGGSRICHARD40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER21153.6000
DAWLEYDAVID40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER21153.6000
DESINORFRANCI40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER21153.6000
JOHNSONCHANTEL40 HOUR TRANPORTATION DRIVER21153.6000
RIGGSPATRICK40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER19697.6000
DANCEMARYLYNPT PROPERTY CONTROL AGENT19431.3600
HUTCHINSONALISHA4-H EXTENSION AGENT I17430.4000
EPPINGERANNAEXTENSION PROGRAM ASSISTANT14497.6000
LAPARO-COLANTSHIRLEYSITE LEADER13970.3200
O'REILLYTERESASTAFF ASSISTANT II11596.0000
CHIANELLIROSEMARYLIBRARY ASSISTANT I11096.8000
BOSCOWILLIAM19 HOUR TRANPORTATION DRIVER10779.0800
HOWERITA19 HOUR TRANPORTATION DRIVER10047.9600
MANNOCCHI JR.ARMANDO19 HOUR TRANPORTATION DRIVER10047.9600
YOUNGKARENRECEPTIONIST8819.2000
LOZADOFELICIAECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST7488.000
MOORETASHALIBRARY ASSISTANT I1248.0000

“He’s either at the top or near the top of the range,” Coffey said of Sieger’s salary, downplaying the reality: Sieger’s $112,000 salary is in fact 32 percent above the midpoint of $85,000, according to the salary survey, for similar jobs. “We’re paying higher to some of our department heads because they’re higher-level people in  smaller fishbowl in some capacity, or they bring special skills to the table. We’ve got a stable of all-stars, and I’m trying to keep them, I really believe that.”

The “all-star” designation is of course Coffey’s, not an objective, independent finding.

But it reflects Coffey’s willingness to award salaries at the very top of the “maximum” scales or better (according to the study) to certain chosen employees, while the rank and file must settle for salary adjustments that will bring them in line with the midpoint of the study, not its maximum. That disparity is not usually a good recipe for morale. 

Coffey earlier this year allowed Sherman to “retire” and return the next day at a much higher pay of $149,000 (up from $136,000) as a “contractor” working under a different title, though she is fulfilling uch the same work she did before as deputy. The midrange for her position, according to the salary study: $126,000.

Similarly, Tourism Director Matt Dunn’s $92,000 salary is well above the $74,000 midpoint of the survey and closer to the “maximum,” Coffey’s assistant’s salary of $57,000 was $7,000 above the midpoint, and paralegal Sean Moylan’s $61,000 salary was found to be $12,000 above the midpoint, though Moylan, an attorney, is categorized as a paralegal at that pay while fulfilling roles more closely associated with those of a deputy attorney–a position at a much higher grade of pay, left vacant several years running.

Some positions in Flagler were found to be below market midpoints by the survey, when actual salaries are, in fact, above that midpoint. IT Director Jarrod Shupe’s position, Innovation Technology Director, was found by the survey to be 9 percent below the midrange of $109,000. In fact, Shupe’s current salary of $118,000, according to records provided by the county, shows him well above the midpoint. Same story with Van Eckert’s $120,000 salary, which is $13,500 above the survey’s midpoint range, even though the survey listed her position’s salary locally to be 6 percent below the $106,505 midpoint average.

Other than Commissioner Charlie Ericksen’s question about the airport director, commissioners raised no questions about the employees found to be overpaid.

The second part of the pay plan, which the commission appears ready to approve next year, would consist of pay “adjustments” (that is, raises) for positions found to be below market rates, and the creation of a “step plan” so that every year, an employee in a certain classification would see an automatic raise, over and above cost of living, that reflects experience in that job. The Sheriff’s Office, Bunnell and the School Board have such step plans, which stretch over 20 years. The plan recommended for the county would stretch over 26 years.

“The step plan “gives our employees an opportunity to see that they are going to get some increases,” Flagler’s human resources director, Joe Mayer, said. “We have to keep these memployees, this is a way to start.”

The plan also calls for raising of the minimum pay for county employees from the current $9.72 to $12 an hour rate. The $12 rate is still below the living wage standard for a single adult, according to an MIT calculation, and it falls well below the minimum pay of $14.68 an hour for full-timers in Palm Coast government and most low-wage employees in Bunnell government (who, even at the lowest end of the scale, can cross the $12-threshold after a few years’ experience). But Flagler’s $12 wage will help about 40 employees, among them bus drivers, library assistants, some equipment operators and adult day care workers push their pay across the $25,000-a-year threshold.

Those found to be significantly underpaid, according to the study, are Library Director Holly Albanese, Planning Director Adam Mengel, Public Information Officer Julie Murphy, Benefits Manager Anita Stoker, Purchasing Manager Kristen Collora, Deputy Fire Chief Joe King, and to some extent Emergency Services Manager Jonathan Lord, along with budget analysts, project managers, equipment operators, employees in IT, some mechanics and tradesworkers, and a few EMT’s. Public Lands and Natural Resources Manager Tim Telfer’s job title does not appear on Evergreen’s list, but his $67,000 salary, is significantly below that of managers in other classifications.

Albanese’s and Mengel’s $79,000 salary is 21 and 17 percent below the midpoint for those positions. King’s current salary of $77,800 is 24 percent below the midrange salary of $91,000. Most of the county’s firefighter-paramedics are at or slightly above market pay, with salaries in the $42,700 to $45,600 range. Murphy’s $48,000 salary, reflecting substantial recent raises, is almost 20 percent below the market’s mid-point, though when Murphy was hired to replace Carl Laundrie, Laundrie’s position was split into two positions, at lower salaries (but a higher total), so the county could expand its PR and marketing reach. The salary range for those positions three years ago was $33,000 to $38,000. Laundrie was earning $62,500 when he retired.

The county hired Tallahassee-based Evergreen Solutions for $38,500 to conduct the salary study. (The company has been paid $28,875 so far.) Evergreen surveyed pay scales in 11 Florida counties and seven cities and based its recommendations for Flagler on minimum, midpoint and maximum averages of wages paid within each job classification in those governments, while adjusting for Flagler’s cost of living, based on University of Florida data. Evergreen presented its findings to the county commission at a workshop last week.

Local governments frequently hire such companies to provide an ostensibly objective analysis of pay scales, though the companies rarely if ever return a study that does not recommend raises: the studies provide political cover for local agencies to go ahead with what usually results in substantial pay increases, which then feed into the data stream that the same companies use to justify further pay raises in other “peer” agencies. Evergreen over the past few years conducted studies for the Highlands County School Board, Highlands County government, Hernando County government, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Key West government, among others, all of which led to pay increases. Highlands and Marion counties were among the respondents to Evergreen’s survey for Flagler.

The governments surveyed for the Flagler study were Alachua, Sumter, Bay, Volusia, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Marion, Santa Rosa, Seminole and St. Johns counties, and Gainesville, Jacksonville, Ocala, Orlando, Palm Coast, Port Orange, and St. Augustine.

“There’s no perfect system,” Coffey said, “this gets us a lot further, a lot closer, to where we should be.”

“Conceptually this is taking us in the right direction,” County Commissioner Don O’Brien said. Millennials, he said, “need to be a key component in our thought process because the workforce is going to turn over, they have different needs and we need to be prepared for that.”

Coffey was effusive in his thanks to commissioners at the end of the workshop. “Thank you very much commissioners, this is very much appreciated on behalf of the employees. Again, they’ve worked a lot through the downturn, they do a tremendous amount of projects you’re going to hear me talk about during my budget presentation tomorrow, but it starts at the top, you are essentially our board of directors, and thank you for giving us this opportunity, thank you for allowing us to do this study and make these changes.”

  1. mark101 says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    And so it continues, the fleecing of Flagler County Tax Payers.

  2. just me says:
    September 10, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Of course even the WAY overpaid “ALL STARS” will get a raise. How about holding the line on them and NOT spending it or giving it to some of the actual workers.

  3. Lnzc says:
    September 10, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Ridiculous salaries to top people
    The 12.00 hour people has to pay same as these rich ones are for things
    Flagler is a poor county
    None should be paid over 75,000

  4. palmcoaster says:
    September 10, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Just Sally Sherman example shows the Tramponian style good old boy network in this county. Be faithful to me no matter if I do right or wrong and I will reward you.

  5. Mark says:
    September 10, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Pay is backwards. The “elite” rake it in and the peons get peanuts. Cut the top pay and raise the peon’s pay! First step for social justice and equal income. But, of course we worry about some bozo called Anonymous. Go figure.

  6. Concerned Citizen says:
    September 10, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    It’s about time that raises were given. I am sure most are long over due and well deserved. I can remember how hard they worked to keep the Airport Director and how quickly they let Kevin Guthrie go. I guess being a Yes Man in this County really pays off.

    It must be nice to “retire” then go back to work the next day doing the same thing with a different title. Craig Coffey must think we are stupid not to realize what was done. It’s just a shame nothing was done about it.

