Pay Disparity: Many Flagler Government Employees Paid Less While Several “All Stars” Are Overpaid

A salary study commissioned by Flagler government found disparities in pay between county government’s 370-some employees and their peers in other governments, with most underpaid.





But the study also found some top administrative employees and a few others in the ranks overpaid, some of them significantly so: the disparities are not just between Flagler County and other local governments, but within Flagler County government itself, with an “all stars” system rewarding some employees far more than others.

Among those found to be overpaid, based on the survey’s midpoint averages, are Airport Director Roy Sieger, Tourism Director Matt Dunn, Economics Development Director Helga van Eckert, IT Director Jarrod Shupe, County Engineer Faith al-Khatib, Planner Wendy Hickey, Paralegal Sean Moylan, Christie Mayer, the executive assistant to County Administrator Craig Coffey, Sally Sherman, his erstwhile deputy and current “special projects” contractor, along with some planners, some equipment operators and some mechanics.

The survey did not look at positions appointed by the county commission–the county administrator and the county attorney, who are paid $159,000 and $210,000 respectively. (County Attorney Al Hadeed has an annual automatic raise built into his contract.) It also did not analyze employee salaries outside the county commission. That is, none of the constitutional officers’ ranks, including the sheriff’s, were included in the analysis.

Either way, the Flagler County Commission last week signaled approval of a $1 million, three-year plan to raise the pay of county employees, starting with a 3 percent across-the-board raise kicking in Oct. 1, whether the employee is overpaid or not. That will cost $375,000 next year.

It did not signal any interest in lowering the pay of those above market averages. In fact, earlier this year, the commission approved raising one of those pay categories–that which covers the county engineer and the deputy county administrator–after Coffey said that it would anticipate the ongoing salary study’s findings. It did not not: the raises proved steeper than the salary study found to be necessary.

Coffey defended the raises, as when he addressed a question about Sieger, the airport director whom the county kept aboard with an 11 percent raise to nearly match the $118,000 salary he had been offered in Hillsborough County. The big increase for Al-Khatib’s position, bringing her salary to $150,000, was likewise designed to match pay she was being offered in Volusia. The midpoint for that position, according to the salary survey, is $117,000.

Searchable County Employee Pay Database Last Name First Name Actual Position Title Annual Salary HADEED ALBERT COUNTY ATTORNEY 209643.2000 COFFEY CRAIG COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR 158787.2000 ALKHATIB KIFAH PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR/COUNTY

ENGINEER 150009.6000 SHERMAN SALLY CONTRACT. SPCL PROJECTS (aka DEPUTY ADMINISTRATOR) 148740.0000 VANECKERT HELGA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR ECONOMIC

OPPORTUNITY 119766.4000 SHUPE JARROD INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY DIRECTOR 117811.2000 SIEGER JR LEROY AIRPORT DIRECTOR 112236.8000 MAYER JOSEPH COMMUNITY SERVICES DIRECTOR 100214.4000 GORDON RICHARD ASST PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR/ASST COUNTY ENGINEER 99569.6000 PETITO DONALD FIRE RESCUE DIVISION CHIEF 97302.4000 BAILEY-BROWN LORIE FINANCIAL SERVICES DIRECTOR 96366.4000 PETITO HEIDI GENERAL SERVICES DIRECTOR 96054.4000 WHALEY STEVEN CHIEF PILOT/MAIN TECH 93204.8000 DUNN MATTHEW TOURISM DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR 91998.4000 SPILLER ALEXANDER ROAD & BRIDGE MANAGER 91000.0000 LORD JONATHAN EMERGENCY MANGEMENT CHIEF 90001.6000 MORRIS DANA FLIGHT OPERATIONS CHIEF 89585.6000 BOICE MARK CHIEF BUILDING OFFICIAL/FIRE INSPECTOR I 83075.2000 LEAP DENNIS PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR 82014.4000 DICKSON MICHAEL GEN. SERVICES ASST. DIRECTOR 80849.6000 MENGEL ADAM PLANNING DIRECTOR 79497.6000 ALBANESE HOLLY LIBRARY DIRECTOR 78998.4000 KING JOSEPH FIRE RESCUE DEPUTY CHIEF 77833.6000 HOLLOWAY JR GEORGE IT INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGER 75732.8000 LEARY ISAAC IT SUPPORT MANAGER 70512.0000 GRAHAM SUSAN DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER 70428.8000 DAVIDGE FRANCIS CHIEF BUILDING INSPECTOR/FIRE INSPECTOR I 70324.8000 KENNEDY AMY PROJECT MANAGER 69825.6000 ENSALACO JR LEONARD FIRE RESCUE TRAINING OFFICER 69451.2000 DAWSON WILLIAM ASSISTANT ROAD & BRIDGE MANAGER 67745.6000 TELFER TIMOTHY PUBLIC LANDS & NATURAL RESOURCES MANAGER 67454.4000 SEMENICK WAYNE FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 66706.9000 LEMON ELIZABETH DEV REVIEW PLANNER III 66019.2000 BURNSED JR JAMES FIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC CAPT. 65690.3000 SHAW JAMES FIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC CAPT. 65690.3000 GREBE CHARLES SENIOR BUILDING INSPECTOR 63523.2000 BENNETT RICHARD FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/CAPTAIN 62670.4000 OLSEN JEFFREY FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 61803.3000 REODICA RALSTON SHIP ADMINISTRATOR 61672.0000 MOYLAN SEAN PARALEGAL 61443.2000 LAGANA CHESTER FLEET SERVICES MANAGER 61172.8000 GOLDEN MATTHEW PUBLIC SAFETY SYSTEMS COORINATOR 60008.0000 LONGO ROY FIRE RESCUE PARAMEDIC - 56 HRS 59889.7000 MERRITT JOSEPH FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 59620.6000 KEPPLER ANDREW FIRE RESCUE TRAINING OFFICER 58968.0000 LUKASIK AMY TOURISM MARKETING MANAGER 58635.2000 COLLORA KRISTEN PURCHASING MANAGER 58427.2000 LAMM JEFFREY BUILDING INSPECTOR II 58156.8000 PALMER STEPHEN FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 57736.9000 MAYER CHRISTIE EXEC ASST. TO CTY ADMIN. 57345.6000 HICKEY WENDY PLANNER 57179.2000 PRATHER CARYN COMMUNITY PARAMEDIC 56992.0000 KING HERSCHEL FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 56720.3000 PIUS MICHAEL FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 56720.3000 BISHOP JOYCE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR 56326.4000 HINKEL JOANNE SENIOR SERVICES PROGRAM MGR 56326.4000 NICKELS JANET H.S. PROGRAM MANAGER 56326.4000 KEPPLER III JOHN FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 55763.5000 SMITH JERRY FIRE MARSHALL 55619.2000 RODRIGUEZ EDWIN CODE ENFOR/SUPERVISOR/INSPECT 55577.6000 PANAS RAYMOND UTILITY SERVICES COORDINATOR 55182.4000 POWELL JASON FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 54806.7000 JENSEN JANET ADULT DAY CARE PROGRAM MGR 54683.2000 ALLEN TIMOTHY TRADESWORKER IV 54620.8000 HARDESTY ANDREW FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 54418.0000 BEER CHRISTOPHER BUILDING INSPECTOR II 54184.0000 DURRANCE STEVEN EQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV 54184.0000 NOBLES RONALD EQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV 54184.0000 HUDSON DAVID FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 54178.8000 ERICKSEN Jr. CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS 53951 HANSEN GREGORY COUNTY COMMISSIONERS 53951.0000 MCLAUGHLIN NATHAN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS 53951.0000 O'BRIEN DONALD COUNTY COMMISSIONERS 53951.0000 SULLIVAN DAVID COUNTY COMMISSIONERS 53951.0000 GUERIN ANTHONY FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 53401.4000 MESTA JESUS FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 52893.1000 ESPOSITO MICHAEL SPECIAL PROJECTS COORDINATOR 52582.4000 ECKLUND ARTHUR SENIOR CHIEF OF TRADES 52124.8000 VANDEUSEN DANIEL FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC/LT 52055.9000 BEMBRY LOYD BUILDING INSPECTOR II 52000.0000 THOMPSON JR THOMAS MECHANIC III 51792.0000 CASTANEDA JR ARMANDO FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC/LT 51697.1000 ERRETT ROBERT FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 51517.7000 HOLYKO ADAM FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 51338.3000 SINTSCHA JESSE FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 51158.9000 VANDEUSEN ADAM FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 51158.9000 FORTE JASON FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC/LT 51129.0000 WALKER SEAN FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 51069.2000 NELSON LAURA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SR PLANNER 50752.0000 MACK PRINCE FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 50650.6000 PRICE AARON FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 50590.8000 RAFFO JOHN EDWARD FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 50590.8000 LYDON JR. DAVID VETERANS SERVICES OFFICER 50544.0000 PARDINY DARLENE GIS & E911 ADDRESSING COORDINATOR 50544.0000 MOSCOWITZ JON FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 50232.0000 CALIO CHRISTOPHER FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 50202.1000 HEADLEY ROBERT FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 50202.1000 BARBUTI FRANK PARKS & RECREATION MANAGER 50148.8000 PALMER REBECCA FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 49634.0000 KRALL JOHN FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC/LT 49544.3000 MCDONALD JUSTIN FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 49424.7000 STEINHARDT RICHARD FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 49424.7000 WILLIAMSON SR LAWRENCE SOLID WASTE INSPECTOR 49337.6000 HUNTER JESSE FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 49245.3000 GAVAZZI ROBERT ENERGY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR 49192.0000 LAGASSE MICHAEL LAND MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR 49171.2000 LOCKWOOD KYLE FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 49155.6000 BARRY BRADY FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 49065.9000 GRANT IVAN FIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC/LT 48886.5000 NAJPAVER KYLE FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 48707.1000 DUFEK DAVID FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 48617.4000 DOLCE MICHAEL FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 48527.7000 KING STEVEN FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 48527.7000 SPENCE KELLY BUDGET ANALYST 48380.8000 COSGROVE JAMES FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 48139.0000 AUSTIN KATRINA DEO PROJECT MANAGER 48027.2000 GERMACK FRANK PUBLIC WORKS SUPERVISOR II 48027.2000 HERNANDEZ CARLOS VIDEO PRODUCTION COORDINATOR 48027.2000 MURPHY JULIA PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER 48027.2000 OUELLETTE MARK IT INFRASTRUCTURE ADMINISTRATOR 48027.2000 SALOOM MARC ASSISTANT LIBRARY DIRECTOR 48027.2000 VERGARA ROBERTO IT INFRASTRUCTURE ADMINISTRATOR 48027.2000 FARLEY GERARD DRAFTER/CAD TECHNICIAN 48006.4000 MASTERS WILLIAM UTILITY MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR 48006.4000 LAWRENCE DAVID FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 47899.8000 MOORE DENNIS FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 47899.8000 PARKEY JARED FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 47899.8000 TITUS RONALD FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 47421.4000 SHILLIDAY AARON CHIEF OF TRADES- CONSTRUCTION 47320.0000 CURLEY ALBERT FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 47301.8000 LANZA JARROD FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC 47032.7000 GERLACH ERIC CHIEF OF TRADES-GROUNDS &

ATHLETIC FIELDS 46508.8000 LENNIGER CRAIG TOURISM SALES & GRANTS MANAGER 46508.8000 KENDRA KRISTOPHER FIRE FIGHTER/EMT 56 HRS 46345.0000 STONE JUSTIN FIRE RESCUE FF/ PARAMEDIC 46165.6000 HUTSON JOYCE ADULT DAY CARE COOR. SUB 45947.2000 PICKERING ROBERT EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT TECHNICAN 45926.4000 DANCE LUCI EXECUTIVE ADMINISTRATIVE ASST 45801.6000 DIRMEIR GUY FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 45657.3000 MORGAN MATTHEW FIRE RESCUE/FF/PARAMEDIC 45657.3000 ADAM MICHAEL UTILITY SYSTEMS OPERATOR 45656.0000 BARNETT SHARON ADC COORD SUB 45448.0000 THOMAS RONALD FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 45448.0000 BURNEY ERIC FIRE RESCUE FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 45298.5000 GONZALEZ JAKE FIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC 45298.5000 HUNT NOAH FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 45298.5000 KAYE JONATHAN FIRE RESCUE FF/PARAMEDIC 45298.5000 OWENS JR WILLIAM ACCOUNTANT I 45136.0000 FRANCO MARILYN ACCOUNTANT I 45115.2000 VIDAL YANN FIRE FIGHTER/EMT 56 HRS 45029.4000 JOSEPH NEALON EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PLANNER 44990.4000 ORLANDO JR. MICHAEL LAND MANAGEMENT TECHNICIAN 44990.4000 ROSE NORMA ADC PROGRAM MGR-SUB 44844.8000 PREVATT TIMOTHY PUBLIC WORKS SUPERVISOR I 44803.2000 STOKER ANITA BENEFITS & WELLNESS MANAGER 44512.0000 KEIRNAN ROSE PUBLIC RELATIONS & MARKETING SPECIALIST 44470.4000 GREENIER MICHAEL DRUG COURT PROGRAM COORDINATOR 44137.6000 HUSTON MARIANNE FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 44132.4000 SHOOK ANDREW FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 44132.4000 STEADMAN JOHN FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 44132.4000 WISENBAKER MARY OFFICE MANAGER 44116.8000 BAUMAN CORY FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 43713.8000 COOK BRENDON FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 43713.8000 COPE THOMAS FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 43713.8000 KESSELRING KEVIN FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 43713.8000 SATTAR CORY FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 43713.8000 STAFFORD III JODIE FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 43713.8000 THOMAS MARK FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 43713.8000 TORNELLI STEVEN FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 43713.8000 EICHINGER BRIAN BUDGET ANALYST 43700.8000 SHANK LAUREN BUDGET ANALYST 42993.6000 FATTOUH FADI FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 FELDMAN KEVIN FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 FELDMAN JASON FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 FROLING JR. KARL FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 MAPLES JR. MICHAEL FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 MCKENZIE AUSTIN FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 MELADY JAMES FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 PATTON ALEX FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 PONTORNO DYLAN FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 SCHROEDER ZACHARY FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 WEBSTER NATHANIEL FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 WIRTH MICHAEL FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 ZUAZUA REUBEN FIREFIGHTER/PARAMEDIC 42727.1000 ALCAZAR JAIME IT SUPPORT SPECIALIST II 42515.2000 PEREZ JR. LUIS IT SUPPORT SPECIALIST II 42515.2000 MUNDY JASON TRADESWORKER IV 41912.0000 QUAGLIA JOSEPH UTILTY SYSTEMS OPERATOR-WATER 41600.0000 MOLTERE DAVID TRAFFIC SIGN TECHNICIAN 41308.8000 RAYMONDI SCOTT TRADESWORKER IV 40809.6000 ADRIANO JOSE ' MECHANIC II EVT 40684.8000 MILLER GEORGE EQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV 40664.0000 PARRELLA ALAN EQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV 40664.0000 ANDERSON DENISE LEGAL ASSISTANT 40435.2000 EICHINGER LORRAINE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 40435.2000 REZBA GRACIELYN OFFICE MANAGER 40248.0000 SPIVEY BRYAN TRADESWORKER IV 40248.0000 CRIBBS RICHARD TRADESWORKER IV 40123.2000 FOUST MARK SENIOR SERVICES CASE MANAGER 39998.4000 TARDANICO LEA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT PLANNER 39998.4000 CATALANO LISA LIBRARIAN II 39686.4000 GALLON-O'NEAL LAFREIDA TEEN COURT COORDINATOR 39478.4000 COLE KEVIN TRADESWORKER IV 39228.8000 PATTEN KENNETH CHIEF OF TRADES FACILITIES

MAINTENANCE 38688.0000 OWENS JAMES MECHANIC II/SERVICE ADVISOR 38667.2000 ARAUJO PAUL SERVICE MECHANIC 38667.2000 DURRANCE MICHAEL EQUIPMENT OPERATOR III 38604.8000 WILLIAMS EUGENE EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II 37876.8000 FLORES-FEBLES ERIC VETERAN SERVICES COUNSELOR 37731.2000 LOPEZ IRENE PROCUREMENT ANALYST 37523.2000 YATES ELIZABETH ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 37356.8000 AUSTIN MICHAEL MECHANIC II TVT 37315.2000 MARTIN TREVOR TRANSPORTATION MANAGER 37252.8000 THOMAS JEREMY UTILITY SYSTEMS OPERATOR 37211.2000 SIMON SCOTT CODE ENFORCEMENT INSPECTOR 37003.2000 CODLING KENT TRADESWORKER IV 36836.8000 TUGGLE-WEIR LILI MARKETING SPECIALIST 36753.6000 YATES CHARLES EQUIPMENT OPERATOR III 36712.0000 MUSSOLINE WENDY MULTI-COUNTY AGRICULTURE AGENT II 36273.0000 BAEZA ANTONIO EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I 36025.6000 FIGUEROA JASON IT SUPPORT SPECIALIST 36004.8000 NEWBERRY SHAWN EQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV 36004.8000 LOOKER SOL HORTICULTURE AGENT I 35923.7100 DELAWRENCE JAMES SENIOR SERVICES CASE MANAGER 35838.4000 SABATINI TRAVIS UTILITY SYSTEMS TECHNICIAN 35755.2000 EUBANKS SUZANNE ADMIN & E911 DATABASE SPECIALIST 35713.6000 BURTNETT KAREN ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 35692.8000 MITCHELL ROYCE TRADESWORKER IV 35672.0000 BOND DAVID EQUIPMENT OPERATOR IV 35609.6000 COONS MICHAEL TRADESWORKER IV 35588.8000 MCMAHON STEPHANIE OFFICE MANAGER 35360.0000 PAGE LACY ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 35172.8000 PETERSON TISHIA ACCOUNTING CLERK 35068.8000 NICHOLS HEATH MECHANIC I 34985.6000 DURRANCE HOLLY PROCUREMENT ANALYST 34923.2000 MCNALLY COLLEEN LIBRARY ASST. II 34923.2000 JACOBS JORDAN FIREFIGHTER/EMT 34863.4000 NEWTON TRAVIS FIREFIGHTER/EMT 34863.4000 CAIN PATRICIA HUMAN SERVICES CASE MANAGER 34736.0000 WU PAMELA HUMAN SERVICES CASE MANAGER 34736.0000 BUTLER HERSCHEL MECHANIC I 34528.0000 CORDERO BRADLEY TRADESWORKER III 34403.2000 PEARSON ANDREW PROPERTY CONTROL AGENT 33987.2000 COSTELLO WINIFRED SENIOR SERVICES CASE MANAGER 33904.0000 ROBINSON JESSE IT SUPPORT SPECIALIST II 33904.0000 SIMS TRAVIS IT SUPPORT SPECIALIST 33904.0000 CELESTINO FRANK TRADESWORKER III 33654.4000 FRIEDMAN VIRGINIA ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 33467.2000 PORTELA MANUEL UTILITY MAINTENANCE TECH III 33446.4000 MILLER JR AMOS TRADESWORKER III 33300.8000 OBRINGER BRIAN TRADESWORKER III 33030.4000 CATALANO MICHAEL FACILITIES CONTRACT COORDINATOR 32988.8000 FERRARA ANDREW TRADESWORKER III 32988.8000 SMITH STEPHEN TRADESWORKER III 32988.8000 DE FREITAS PRISCILLA ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 32593.6000 RITZI RENAE PRETRIAL SERVICES OFFICER 32427.2000 DIGUILIO DEBRA ACCOUNTING CLERK 32302.4000 PRINGLE CHALKER MAINT. TECH II 32198.4000 COLEMAN TIMOTHY TRADESWORKER III 31990.4000 COOK RONALD TRADESWORKER III 31990.4000 CREAMER MARTHA ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 31990.4000 HARI JOE TRADESWORKER III 31990.4000 CHALMERS HEATHER LIBRARY ASSISTANT I CHILDRENS

SERVICES 31903.3000 WEEKS WILLIAM EQUIPMENT OPERATOR III 31824.0000 TAYLOR MATTHEW UTILITY MAINTENANCE TECH II 31553.6000 FEDERKO MARIANNE ACCOUNTING CLERK 30HR 31366.4000 NAUGHTON DEBRA ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 31324.8000 NOBLES JR. DONALD EQUIPMENT OPERATOR III 31200.0000 CELESTINO PETER AIRPORT ATTENDANTS 31033.6000 BRAZEAU-GEREAU CAROLYN TRANSPORTATION COORDINATOR 30492.8000 PARADOWSKI DEVRIE HUMAN SERVICES CASE MANAGER 30492.8000 VANBRINK III HARRY CENTRAL PERMITTING TECHICIAN 29848.0000 MCVEY PATRICIA CENTRAL PERMITTING TECHICIAN 29536.0000 MORSE STEPHANIE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT 29473.6000 COLLISTER SUSAN ADULT DAY CARE LPN 29432.0000 MOSLEY CHRISTINE SENIOR SERVICES PROGRAM AIDE 29411.2000 STAGER THOMAS AIRPORT ATTENDANT 29411.2000 NEMERGUT JONATHAN LIBRARY ASSISTANT III 28870.4000 FISKE SHARON LIBRARY ASST. II 28849.6000 BRECKENRIDGE NINA TOURISM MARKETING ASSISTANT 28808.0000 BOWMAN DANNY AIRPORT ATTENDANTS 28683.2000 GORDON WILLIAM AIRPORT ATTENDANT 28683.2000 IVORY SHANNON LIBRARY ASSISTANT II 28600.0000 FITZGERALD MELANIE CENTRAL PERMITTING TECHICIAN 28412.8000 DODGEN JOANIE TRADESWORKER II 28350.4000 CRABB CASEY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II 28121.6000 MANOS JOHN EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II 28121.6000 MARHSALL TERRENCE EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II 28121.6000 JAROSZ III GEORGE EQUIPMENT OPERATOR III 28080.0000 LAYER VICTORIA ACCOUNTING CLERK 28080.0000 WAGNER RONNIE EQUIPMENT OPERATOR III 28080.0000 HACKETT EARL TRADESWORKER II 27809.6000 BROWN-MARKERT JACQUELINE LIBRARY ASSISTANT II 27456.0000 TREEN SHARON COUNTY EXTENSION DIRECTOR 27268.8000 ZALAK JONATHAN TRADESWORKER II 26894.4000 COUSLEY LEOPOLD UTILITY MAINTENANCE TECH I 26832.0000 KAZNOCHA RYAN EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II 26811.2000 GINTER CHRISTIAN TRADESWORKER II 26790.4000 ST. JACQUES JR. PAUL TRADESWORKER II 26790.4000 TORRES ANDREW TRADESWORKER II 26790.4000 LAYER JOSEPH TRADESWORKER II 26790.4000 STANKOVICH JOHN MAINT. TECH II 26707.2000 COX JAXON EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II 26520.0000 SCHLOBOHM GREYSON EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II 26520.0000 BALTZLEY TIM EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II 26457.6000 ROBAYO JESSICA LIBRARY ASSISTANT II 26457.6000 WRIGHT JESSE EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II 26457.6000 DUNLAP THEODORE MAINT. TECH II 25937.6000 ARSENAULT CATHLEEN CASE COORDINATOR 25625.6000 GONZALEZ LUZ ADULT DAY CARE CNA 25604.8000 BAUMAN JR. ROBERT EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I 25584.0000 JACOBS DYLAN EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I 25584.0000 NUNZIATO TYLER MECHANIC I 25563.2000 PORNOVETZ JANELLE LIBRARIAN ASSISTANT II CHILDREN'S 25376.0000 REITER DEBORAH TRANSPORTATION DISPATCH CLERK 25376.0000 ANDERSON JULIE ADULT DAY CARE CNA 24897.6000 LABOR CHRISTOPHER CUSTODIAN/MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN 24772.8000 VANSCHAICK KIRK HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE

TECHNICIAN 24772.8000 GOLDEN LEON 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 24398.4000 BASTA DANIEL PARK RANGER 24377.6000 COX JOEL TRANSPORTATON DISPATCH CLERK 24377.6000 FRANK JOSHUA TRADESWORKER I 24377.6000 IPPOLITO GEORGE PARK RANGER 24377.6000 MOORE CAROL TRANSPORTATION DISPATCH CLERK 24377.6000 SNELL III JOSEPH PARK RANGER 24377.6000 STEPHENS KEVIN PARK RANGER 24377.6000 CHRISTIAN ROSA ADULT DAY CARE CNA-ON CALL 24211.2000 COX NANCY ADULT DAY CARE CNA-ON CALL 24211.2000 POLO SONIA ADULT DAY CARE CNA-ON CALL 24211.2000 KOLEGA CHRISTOPHER EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I 23504.0000 SMITH JACOB EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I 23504.0000 DEROIS LEONARD 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 23420.8000 FIGUEROA MARYANN 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 23420.8000 JAROSZ JOHN 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 23420.8000 POPOSKI TIHOMIR 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 23420.8000 HACKETT DAMON MAINT. TECH II 23379.2000 BENNETT JAMES 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 22880.0000 O'BRIEN ROBERT 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 22880.0000 HIRTE JEAN 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 22692.8000 LEICHTY ROBERT 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 22692.8000 JONES TANEISA LIBRARY ASSISTANT I 22193.6000 KINARD DARLENE LIBRARY ASSISTANT I 22193.6000 KING OLIVIA LIBRARY ASSISTANT I 22193.6000 MOEDJIO REBECCA ADULT DAY CARE C.N.A 22193.6000 WHITMORE JONATHAN MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN II 22193.6000 VELEZ-VAZGUEZ IVY LIBRARY ASSISTANT I 22193.6000 BARNETT GLENN 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 22172.8000 DOMINGUEZ GONZALO 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 22172.8000 GRATACOS ANGEL 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 22172.8000 SMITH MARIE 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 22172.8000 COSTA ANTONIO 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 21860.8000 BRIGGS RICHARD 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 21153.6000 DAWLEY DAVID 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 21153.6000 DESINOR FRANCI 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 21153.6000 JOHNSON CHANTEL 40 HOUR TRANPORTATION DRIVER 21153.6000 RIGGS PATRICK 40 HOUR TRANSPORTATION DRIVER 19697.6000 DANCE MARYLYN PT PROPERTY CONTROL AGENT 19431.3600 HUTCHINSON ALISHA 4-H EXTENSION AGENT I 17430.4000 EPPINGER ANNA EXTENSION PROGRAM ASSISTANT 14497.6000 LAPARO-COLANT SHIRLEY SITE LEADER 13970.3200 O'REILLY TERESA STAFF ASSISTANT II 11596.0000 CHIANELLI ROSEMARY LIBRARY ASSISTANT I 11096.8000 BOSCO WILLIAM 19 HOUR TRANPORTATION DRIVER 10779.0800 HOWE RITA 19 HOUR TRANPORTATION DRIVER 10047.9600 MANNOCCHI JR. ARMANDO 19 HOUR TRANPORTATION DRIVER 10047.9600 YOUNG KAREN RECEPTIONIST 8819.2000 LOZADO FELICIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST 7488.000 MOORE TASHA LIBRARY ASSISTANT I 1248.0000

“He’s either at the top or near the top of the range,” Coffey said of Sieger’s salary, downplaying the reality: Sieger’s $112,000 salary is in fact 32 percent above the midpoint of $85,000, according to the salary survey, for similar jobs. “We’re paying higher to some of our department heads because they’re higher-level people in smaller fishbowl in some capacity, or they bring special skills to the table. We’ve got a stable of all-stars, and I’m trying to keep them, I really believe that.”

The “all-star” designation is of course Coffey’s, not an objective, independent finding.

But it reflects Coffey’s willingness to award salaries at the very top of the “maximum” scales or better (according to the study) to certain chosen employees, while the rank and file must settle for salary adjustments that will bring them in line with the midpoint of the study, not its maximum. That disparity is not usually a good recipe for morale.

Coffey earlier this year allowed Sherman to “retire” and return the next day at a much higher pay of $149,000 (up from $136,000) as a “contractor” working under a different title, though she is fulfilling uch the same work she did before as deputy. The midrange for her position, according to the salary study: $126,000.

Similarly, Tourism Director Matt Dunn’s $92,000 salary is well above the $74,000 midpoint of the survey and closer to the “maximum,” Coffey’s assistant’s salary of $57,000 was $7,000 above the midpoint, and paralegal Sean Moylan’s $61,000 salary was found to be $12,000 above the midpoint, though Moylan, an attorney, is categorized as a paralegal at that pay while fulfilling roles more closely associated with those of a deputy attorney–a position at a much higher grade of pay, left vacant several years running.

Some positions in Flagler were found to be below market midpoints by the survey, when actual salaries are, in fact, above that midpoint. IT Director Jarrod Shupe’s position, Innovation Technology Director, was found by the survey to be 9 percent below the midrange of $109,000. In fact, Shupe’s current salary of $118,000, according to records provided by the county, shows him well above the midpoint. Same story with Van Eckert’s $120,000 salary, which is $13,500 above the survey’s midpoint range, even though the survey listed her position’s salary locally to be 6 percent below the $106,505 midpoint average.

Other than Commissioner Charlie Ericksen’s question about the airport director, commissioners raised no questions about the employees found to be overpaid.

The second part of the pay plan, which the commission appears ready to approve next year, would consist of pay “adjustments” (that is, raises) for positions found to be below market rates, and the creation of a “step plan” so that every year, an employee in a certain classification would see an automatic raise, over and above cost of living, that reflects experience in that job. The Sheriff’s Office, Bunnell and the School Board have such step plans, which stretch over 20 years. The plan recommended for the county would stretch over 26 years.

“The step plan “gives our employees an opportunity to see that they are going to get some increases,” Flagler’s human resources director, Joe Mayer, said. “We have to keep these memployees, this is a way to start.”

The plan also calls for raising of the minimum pay for county employees from the current $9.72 to $12 an hour rate. The $12 rate is still below the living wage standard for a single adult, according to an MIT calculation, and it falls well below the minimum pay of $14.68 an hour for full-timers in Palm Coast government and most low-wage employees in Bunnell government (who, even at the lowest end of the scale, can cross the $12-threshold after a few years’ experience). But Flagler’s $12 wage will help about 40 employees, among them bus drivers, library assistants, some equipment operators and adult day care workers push their pay across the $25,000-a-year threshold.

Those found to be significantly underpaid, according to the study, are Library Director Holly Albanese, Planning Director Adam Mengel, Public Information Officer Julie Murphy, Benefits Manager Anita Stoker, Purchasing Manager Kristen Collora, Deputy Fire Chief Joe King, and to some extent Emergency Services Manager Jonathan Lord, along with budget analysts, project managers, equipment operators, employees in IT, some mechanics and tradesworkers, and a few EMT’s. Public Lands and Natural Resources Manager Tim Telfer’s job title does not appear on Evergreen’s list, but his $67,000 salary, is significantly below that of managers in other classifications.

Albanese’s and Mengel’s $79,000 salary is 21 and 17 percent below the midpoint for those positions. King’s current salary of $77,800 is 24 percent below the midrange salary of $91,000. Most of the county’s firefighter-paramedics are at or slightly above market pay, with salaries in the $42,700 to $45,600 range. Murphy’s $48,000 salary, reflecting substantial recent raises, is almost 20 percent below the market’s mid-point, though when Murphy was hired to replace Carl Laundrie, Laundrie’s position was split into two positions, at lower salaries (but a higher total), so the county could expand its PR and marketing reach. The salary range for those positions three years ago was $33,000 to $38,000. Laundrie was earning $62,500 when he retired.

The county hired Tallahassee-based Evergreen Solutions for $38,500 to conduct the salary study. (The company has been paid $28,875 so far.) Evergreen surveyed pay scales in 11 Florida counties and seven cities and based its recommendations for Flagler on minimum, midpoint and maximum averages of wages paid within each job classification in those governments, while adjusting for Flagler’s cost of living, based on University of Florida data. Evergreen presented its findings to the county commission at a workshop last week.

Local governments frequently hire such companies to provide an ostensibly objective analysis of pay scales, though the companies rarely if ever return a study that does not recommend raises: the studies provide political cover for local agencies to go ahead with what usually results in substantial pay increases, which then feed into the data stream that the same companies use to justify further pay raises in other “peer” agencies. Evergreen over the past few years conducted studies for the Highlands County School Board, Highlands County government, Hernando County government, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Key West government, among others, all of which led to pay increases. Highlands and Marion counties were among the respondents to Evergreen’s survey for Flagler.

The governments surveyed for the Flagler study were Alachua, Sumter, Bay, Volusia, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Marion, Santa Rosa, Seminole and St. Johns counties, and Gainesville, Jacksonville, Ocala, Orlando, Palm Coast, Port Orange, and St. Augustine.

“There’s no perfect system,” Coffey said, “this gets us a lot further, a lot closer, to where we should be.”

“Conceptually this is taking us in the right direction,” County Commissioner Don O’Brien said. Millennials, he said, “need to be a key component in our thought process because the workforce is going to turn over, they have different needs and we need to be prepared for that.”

Coffey was effusive in his thanks to commissioners at the end of the workshop. “Thank you very much commissioners, this is very much appreciated on behalf of the employees. Again, they’ve worked a lot through the downturn, they do a tremendous amount of projects you’re going to hear me talk about during my budget presentation tomorrow, but it starts at the top, you are essentially our board of directors, and thank you for giving us this opportunity, thank you for allowing us to do this study and make these changes.”