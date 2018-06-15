Flagler Firefighters Pull Off Two Saves in 12 Hours–A $1.2 Million Home and Strip Mall Shop
FlaglerLive | June 15, 2018
Flagler County firefighters from three agencies, responding rapidly to two fires in 12 hours, pulled off two saves in both instances that within minutes could have led to far more serious damage: a $1.2 million home was saved in the Hammock after a lightning strike Thursday evening, and a shop at Flagler Plaza was saved this morning after an electrical device had started a fire, when the shop was unattended as it had not yet opened.
Firefighters occasionally note that only fires that gut and demolish properties make the news while more common saves never garner attention even though they show firefighters at their best.
This morning’s fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. at the Bikes ‘N Coffee shop at Flagler Plaza–better known as the Winn Dixie plaza–a relatively new shop sandwiched between a pizza parlor on one side and Insurance Traffic School and the Steel Beauty parlor on the other.
It isn’t yet clear who called in the fire to the 911 dispatch center, but when a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene, he reported seeing flames within, through the shop’s glass panes.
Flagler Beach Fire Department Captain Steve Cox said the county’s Rescue 92 was first on scene following the deputy. Firefighters broke through the door, and when the county’s Engine 92 arrived, “they pulled a line and when they were doing a search in the building they found the source of the fire which appears to be a battery charger for one of the bikes. They ended up knocking it down.” The fire was contained to four-foot-by-four-foot area, damaging the charger and a stretch of carpet.The business was not due to open until 9:01 a.m.
Flagler Beach’s and Palm Coast’s fire departments also sent their units. “It’s a big strip mall. It could have got away quick,” said Flagler County Fire Rescue Captain Richard Bennett, who now operates out of the county’s new station out of Bunnell. “That could have been a big call, being how it’s a strip mall, side by side businesses. This is a commercial structure, obviously, that always provokes a big response.”
The Palm Coast Fire Police had cordoned off large sections of the Flagler Plaza parking lot during the response, but by 9:15 the emergency was over, so was the clean-up, and Cox and Bennett said the business would be able to open as normal. The owner had just arrived on scene.
“Our guys went in with the brooms and swept everything up and cleaned the floors,” Bennett said. “We leave it as good or better than when we found it even after a fire. They took all the bikes out, arranged the bikes so they wouldn’t get hurt in the process. We take a lot of care of people’s valuables. That’s also something a lot of people don’t know we try and do.”
The fire in the Hammock broke out between 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday evening, possibly during a lightning storm, at 46 Hammock Beach Circle, a three-level wooden structure built in 2008 and owned by Kenneth and Lisa Dakdduk. Kenneth Dakdduk called 911 at 7:48 p.m. and told the dispatcher he heard a loud bang then started smelling something burning–an electrical smell. There were three adults and a 2-year-old child in the house at the time.
Flagler County Fire Chief Don Petito said the fire was in the ceiling and walls between the first and second floors.
Captain Jimmy Shaw was in command at the scene. “They investigated first the first floor, found no smoke but heat and the smell of smoke,” he said of Engine 41 county firefighters, who were first on scene, followed by Palm Coast’s Engine 22. “They then went to the attic to confirm it hadn’t traveled up to the attic and worked their way down to the third and to the second floor.” A ceiling was pulled in a kitchen, where the fire was stopped. Palm Coast’s Engine 21 and Ladder 25 also responded. The house was saved with “minimal damage,” Shaw said.
All engines cleared the scene at 9:06 p.m.
Great job and a standing O for those brave men and women!!!!
How many saves in 30 days, 60 days or even a year? Let is see what such saves are costing us. Do we have more fire fighters than needed? Do we need more equipment? Do we need to make adjustments of any kind to see that we are best served? When are any of these statistics reviewed and appropriate adjustments made to ensure we where we need to be?
Great job!! Thank you for all you do to protect us.
Anonymous- the staffing levels in the city and the county are at the absolute minimum if not understaffed…what a ridiculous thing to ask
I didn’t think the fire people fought fires for the attention and thank you. I always assumed they just wanted to help and were passionate. This article shows them in a new light. It’s not very flattering. I am grateful for all you do Fire people! Thank you Thank you Thank you
I was an FF in Md and even 20 yrs ago staffing was always an issue. The key to this article is training each man is assigned a job and working together brings good results. With Flagler Co and the City of Palm Coast combined on these 2 calls they had enough to do the job.
Anonymous . Here’s a hint for you. When your home is on fire there is no such thing as too many firefighters. I belief that given proper practice our fire dept are understaffed
We are the owners of Flagler Bike N’ Coffee Shop and we would like to extend a huge thank you to the Flagler County emergency services for their diligent and responsive service. What could have been a major disaster turned out to be nothing more than a minor inconvenience. We appreciate the conscientious manner in which they carried out their duties. Again, thank you!