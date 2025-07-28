100 Cats Rescued from R-Section Home in Palm Coast Will Have Their Own Adoption Event

In a powerful show of compassion and teamwork, almost 100 cats were rescued this week from a single home in Palm Coast, thanks to a coordinated effort by city employees, local organizations, and dedicated animal lovers.

The rescue stems from Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ responding to a residential welfare check in the R-section of Palm Coast last week. Deputies found an elderly resident was trying to care for 96 cats living inside the home. Deputies did not find any intentional animal neglect or abuse but did determine the living conditions were unsafe and the cats would need to be removed.

Deputies contacted Palm Coast Animal Control, who worked to remove the cats and take them to Flagler Animal Hospital for evaluation. On the day of the rescue, teams worked from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., carefully removing cats and kittens from the residence and transporting them to safety. The effort began with 96 cats. The number has now surpassed 100 after one of the rescued cats gave birth shortly after being brought in.

Palm Coast Animal Control, Code Enforcement, and even City employees outside of animal services stepped in to help. Their tireless work was met with an outpouring of support from local partners:

Flagler Humane Society, which welcomed the cats into their facility, stayed open late and transformed their education room into a temporary haven with crates, food, and litter ready to go.

Salty Paws Animal Hospital and Flagler Animal Hospital, which helped examine and treat many of these feline friends.

East Coast Animal Hospital, which was on standby in the event that we needed more assistance.

Flagler Humane Society veterinarians and Dr. Shelby Wolfe from Granada Animal Hospital have volunteered to provide spay and neuter services.

Community Cats of Palm Coast, who lent supplies, support, and loving hands to assist with the rescue.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office played a key role in the coordination of the operation.

“This was an incredible example of what’s possible when our community comes together for a common cause,” said Palm Coast’s Code Enforcement Manager Barbara Grossman. “The dedication, care, and collaboration shown during this rescue were truly inspiring.”

Now, these cats are ready for their second chance.

To help find them loving homes, the Flagler Humane Society is hosting a special “Coffee with Cats” adoption event on Sunday, August 17, from 12 to 3 p.m. Visitors are invited to meet the cats in a relaxed environment. During the event, cat adoptions will be half price. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a cup of coffee while you meet your new best friend and give one of these rescued cats the fur-ever home they deserve.

For more information about adopting or supporting the rescue, please contact the Flagler Humane Society by visiting www.flaglerhumanesociety.org.

Please note that the rescued cats are not currently ready for adoption, and it is recommended that adopters wait for the August 17 event.