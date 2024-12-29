Yet Another Florida House Member Dumps Democrats for GOP Supermajority

Broward County Rep. Hillary Cassel announced Friday her decision to leave the Democrats and join the GOP, becoming the second state lawmaker to do so this month.

Cassel, who ran unopposed for her second term in November, in a post on X bashed the Democratic Party over what she called a lack of support for Israel and said she believes Republicans offer a better vision for Florida.









“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism,” she wrote. “I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values.”

The Friday afternoon announcement means that House Democrats have lost four seats going into the 2025 session — two in the election and two from lawmakers disavowing the party.

Hillsborough County Rep. Susan Valdés announced on Dec. 9 that she had joined the Republicans, handing them the largest advantage in the history of the chamber. House Speaker Danny Perez on Dec. 17 appointed Valdés vice chair of the powerful budget committee.

Fellow Broward Rep. Michael Gottlieb, a Democrat and leader of the Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus, lamented the party’s loss of Cassel and said that while he didn’t understand her decision he respected it. But Gottlieb also defended the party’s support toward Israel.

“I’m not so sure that I agree with that,” Gottlieb told the Florida Phoenix, referring to Cassel’s criticism. “In fact, I traveled this summer to Israel with Rep. Cassel, and we heard that the administration was supporting Israel.”

Florida House Democrats also have shown support for Israel, Gottlieb said.

“As leader of the Florida Jewish Legislative Caucus and a Democrat, I feel that we do strongly support Israel and Jewish causes and Jews throughout the diaspora,” he said.









To members of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, both party switches stung of betrayal.

“One has to wonder whether Rep. Hillary Cassel is abandoning her principles as well as her party and the voters who elected her, “caucus president Kristen Browde said in a written statement.

“This is a representative who sought our endorsement and promised that she would defend equality. Now she is joining the forces of those who have sought to destroy it. This is inexplicable as well as disappointing. And it means that Cassel, like fellow turncoat Rep. Susan Valdes, can no longer be trusted by voters of either party.”

“Now is not the time to back down and walk away, it’s time for leadership and self-reflection,” FDP Chair Nikki Fried said in a written statement. “Floridians put their trust and faith in Representative Hillary Cassel to fight for them but unfortunately today, they lost representation in the Florida House. Rep. Cassel’s decision to change parties is deeply disappointing but we cannot afford to turn our backs on Floridians.

For the session starting in March, Cassel has filed a bill, HB 13, requiring Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s insurer of last resort, to make windstorm coverage available to any homeowner and condo association. She also filed that bill for the last session, but it died without a hearing.

–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix