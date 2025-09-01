Judge Woody Clermont Faces Reprimand for Helping Friend During Proceedings

A Broward County judge could face a public reprimand at the Florida Supreme Court after he tried to help a friend who had been arrested on a domestic-violence charge.

Documents filed Friday at the Supreme Court by the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission said Judge Woody Clermont on April 11 went to a Broward County courtroom where the friend was making a first appearance on the charge. Clermont provided what was described as “mitigating information” about the friend to a prosecutor and the judge handling the proceeding, according to the documents.

“While present at his friend’s first appearance, Judge Clermont acted as an attorney by advocating on behalf of the defendant and created the appearance of impropriety by providing character testimony, lending the prestige of his judicial office to advance the private interests of another,” one of the documents said.

It also said the Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates allegations of judicial misconduct, “believes the appearance of impropriety in this case is strong. So strong, in fact, that the presiding judge at the first appearance immediately reported the incident to other judges, who, in turn informed Judge Clermont that he should report himself to the commission, which he did.”

The documents said Clermont took responsibility for his actions and agreed to a recommendation of a public reprimand. The Supreme Court has ultimate power to decide discipline for judges.

Clermont was elected last fall.

–News Service of Florida