Water Main Break on Palm Coast Parkway

The City of Palm Coast Utility Department responded to a water main break on Wednesday morning on Palm Coast Parkway near the Hammock Dunes toll plaza. The water main break is currently affecting homes and businesses on Palm Coast Parkway and east of I-95, but fewer than originally feared.

Once water is restored, any affected residences or businesses will be notified of any potential boil water notices through a door tag placed on the front door and an email to each email address associated with the utility account for each address. Notices will also be posted to: https://www.palmcoast.gov/utility/boil-water









A city spokesperson early this afternoon said that while the break could have been severe, city crews caught it very quickly and began repairs, limiting boil-water notices to only a handful of locations. Some customers noticed their water pressure drop briefly, but little more.

When a main break occurs, the Utility Department’s top priority is to restore water service to any customers whose service is disrupted because of the break. The crew is dispatched immediately in order to stop the break from leaking as soon as possible to minimize safety issues and water loss.

For the affected area, it is recommended that all water used for consumption and cooking purposes in the affected areas be boiled at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute until further notice. As an alternative, bottled water may be used. The City of Palm Coast will flush the affected lines and collect two consecutive days of bacteriological samples as soon as all flushing and disinfection are completed.

This is a precautionary measure to ensure that the water meets all safe drinking water standards. The notice will remain in effect until satisfactory results from bacteriological samples are received. At that time, the boil water notice will be rescinded and the affected customers will be notified.

p







Customers with water service interrupted due to a water main break may notice cloudy water coming from their faucets. This is due to the pressure change in the system during the break. To help clear the cloudy water, run sinks and faucets for a few minutes to flush the pipes. Customers may also experience bursts of air when service is restored. This is caused by air in the pipes and also can be cleared by running the water for a few minutes. Although cloudy, the water is still safe to use.