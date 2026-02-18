Florida House Approves New Hurdles on Already Strict and Stingy Jobless Benefits

Tougher steps to qualify for unemployment benefits cleared the Florida House Tuesday.
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 81-31 on the proposal (HB 191) that would disqualify claimants who do not contact a required number of employers weekly, don’t appear for scheduled job interviews or don’t return to work when recalled after layoffs.
Rep. Shane Abbott, R-DeFuniak Springs, said his proposal won’t impact people with valid claims, claiming the intent is to stop fraud.
“This doesn’t make it hard to get unemployment for somebody that has a valid claim,” Abbott said. “This bill stops the fraudulent stuff.”
Floridians can receive a maximum of $275 in weekly unemployment benefits for 12 weeks, one of the lowest amounts in the country. But to qualify they must conduct at least five job searches per week, three in some smaller counties, and log them into the state Connect system. If the unemployment rate goes over 5 percent, the payments can extend out to 23 weeks.
Florida’s unemployment rate currently stands at 4.3 percent, which represents an estimated 486,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed in December from a workforce of 11.225 million people. The number of people estimated out of work is up from 466,000 qualifying as unemployed in November.
The measure would also put additional requirements on the Department of Commerce for verifying eligibility.
For instance, the department would have to check every two weeks to make sure claimants are alive, not incarcerated and not employed. Also, the department would be required to share information about fraudulent claims with state and federal agencies and maintain a web page for people or businesses to report possible fraud.
Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said the benefits shouldn’t be made harder to access under the guise of fraud prevention that is already in place.
“To qualify for unemployment in Florida, you have to be someone who is able to work, who has a W2 job, not a gig economy job,” Eskamani said. “You have to have worked a certain amount of hours, a certain amount of time to apply for unemployment. And you have to have contributed to the unemployment trust fund because, again, this is not a handout, this is actually your money that you have contributed with your employer to an insurance program to be there for you if you lose your job at no fault of your own.”
Republicans defeated several Democratic amendments, including a provision that would exempt people with medical emergencies, living in rural areas with limited job access or experiencing a lack of available childcare.
Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon said people should be able to reject a job that doesn’t cover their expenses, noting that childcare in some areas costs $700 to $1,000 a month.
“Cruelty and harm is the point of this Legislature,” said Nixon. “These people work a job, and they should be eligible for unemployment assistance.”
The Senate version (SB 216) awaits action on the chamber’s floor.
–Jim Turner, News Service of Florida
Comments
Bo Peep says
Sounds tough but hopefully the career unemployed that are able to work will find jobs or move to a sanctuary state.
Deborah Coffey says
“Cruelty and harm is the point of this Legislature,” said Nixon. Exactly. When will Floridians have enough of Republican rule?
Al says
If you’re unemployed and feel that you should be picky on prospects, good for you. You then take on the responsibility for your finances on your shoulders. If you want others to take care of you then live with the rules, take the job or starve. You’re an adult make the choice.
I’m not sure if the rules gave changed but I remember paying all the UC fund charges not anything from employees.
Palm Coast Citizen says
Not all “job pickiness” is about preference. Sometimes it’s just math.
Take a single parent earning $65,000 a year. Rent at $1,700 a month is $20,400 annually. Utilities add roughly $3,200. Extended day and summer care for two kids runs about $7,600 a year. That’s over $31,000 in fixed costs before groceries, gas, insurance, medical co-pays, car maintenance, school expenses, or debt payments.
A $32,000 job sounds better than nothing, but after taxes the take-home pay might barely cover housing and childcare alone. And if the job increases commute time, gas, vehicle wear, or requires more childcare hours, costs rise further.
That isn’t luxury pickiness. That’s evaluating whether the job stabilizes the household or pushes it deeper into debt.
Sometimes people do have to take whatever is available for short-term survival. But framing every hesitation as entitlement ignores how thin the margin already is for many working parents.
Jim says
If you can get on this website and bitch about people getting $275/week for 12 weeks when they lose their job, you must never have lost your job. For most people, it’s a very traumatic experience. If you have a family or a home or rent or a car payment or a combination of those, you are very highly motivated to find employment. And if you are concerned that someone is being “selective” in that job search, I fail to see how 12 weeks for a search is an issue. Have you ever applied for a job? First you find a job that you can apply for. Then you apply. Then you wait for that company to respond. While you’re waiting you apply to more jobs. If you get lucky, the company responds. They usually want an interview. Many require a first interview by telephone, a second interview in person and a final interview after they’ve determined who their final candidates are. There usually are several weeks in between as few companies move quickly. Now, if you’re applying to McDonalds, it might be a shorter route. But McDonalds can only hire so many so most people are looking at other jobs (maybe even, God forbid, a job that pays a decent wage…). Anyway, if you make it that far, maybe the company will offer you a job. Hopefully, if that happens, the wages will be in an acceptable range. And then, maybe you have that job. Quite frankly, getting through that process in 12 weeks or less is not common. Most folks end up unemployed for longer – not because their enjoying collecting unemployment but because you can apply to any number of jobs before you even get one who likes your resume and starts the interview and hiring process. And $275/week is $1,191.67 per month. If that amount of money is covering your living costs, then I guess you can afford to be unemployed for longer. Unemployment doesn’t replace your salary in almost all cases. It’s intended to lessen the financial burden, not eliminate it. When you’re unemployed, each and every week you are either depleting your savings or racking up credit card debt. That’s a fact. And that’s motivation to find a job.
Florida pays hundreds of thousands of dollars to college presidents, coaches and the governor, just to name a few. It’s amazing to me that a member of society (I assume you are) would get upset about anyone getting a total of about $3,500 from the state while job hunting. I don’t know if you consider yourself a Christian or not but if so, maybe bounce your thoughts off of the minister this Sunday. See if you get validation there. All I see is hate.
Just agreeing says
During the covid shutdown I received $150.00 per week from the state of Florida. I also received $300.00 from the Federal govt. If I had not received govt help I wouldn’t have survived. In Mass. they received $1200 per week. Our Governor decided to not take the last 2 months of the Fed money, thanks to Desantis I didn’t receive that but those in Mass. did. Do not overestimate the stinginess of the Fl. republicans. My advise is to prey that you don’t get laid off in Fl.
Atwp says
If a person get laid off like many did during the Trump Musk rein, is it the employees fault? Were they compensated for their job lost? This is what people get when they vote don’t care Republicans.
Sherry says
Thank you Jim! The same here. . . “All I see is HATE” from Maga!