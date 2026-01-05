Turtle Trail Artists Featured in New Exhibition at Expressions Art Gallery Starting Jan. 11

The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) has partnered with Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert to present “Turtle Trail Artists of Flagler County,” a new exhibition celebrating the iconic Flagler County Turtle Trail inaugurated by the now-defunct Palm Coast Arts Foundation and picked up by FC3.

The opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Expressions Art Gallery, at the Grand Living Realty building at 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. The reception is free and open to the public.

The exhibition features new original works by Turtle Trail artists inspired by the turtle sculptures displayed throughout Flagler County. Each piece reflects the artist’s interpretation of their public installation, bringing the familiar forms into an intimate gallery setting.

As steward of the Flagler County Turtle Trail, FC3 continues its mission to support local art, history, and culture, while highlighting the connection between art, conservation, and community identity. Curated under the guidance of Nancy Crouch, who used to be the Foundation’s executive director, the Turtle Trail has grown to include more than 20 installations across the county and remains a hallmark of Flagler County’s cultural landscape.

“Working with the talented leadership team at Expressions Gallery allows us to showcase the Turtle Trail in a new way while celebrating the artists behind these iconic works,” said Danielle Anderson, chair of the Flagler County Cultural Council. “It’s a meaningful collaboration that brings public art into the gallery and closer to the community.”

Expressions Art Gallery is known for highlighting local and regional talent. Turtle Trail Artists of Flagler County will be on display from Jan. 11 through Feb. 21.