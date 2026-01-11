Registration Open for 5th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk

Registration is now open for the 5th Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk Palm Coast, taking place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Central Park in Town Center, beginning at 8am. The four previous events have raised nearly $100,000 with all proceeds going to the foundation.

Registration for the Tunnel to Towers 5K Palm Coast is via the event registration page. Special early-bird discounted rates for all registrations will be in effect through Wednesday, January 14. Those interested in volunteering may also sign up via the volunteer registration page. All participants and volunteers will receive a Tunnel to Towers t-shirt, and customized medals for the event will be given to top runners in each age group. For all inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected]

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was formed in 2001 by Frank Siller, brother of Stephen Siller, who was among the 343 first responders killed in New York City on the morning of September 11, 2001. Stephen, a Brooklyn firefighter, had just gotten of his shift that morning when he heard the news of what was happening at the World Trade Center. He quickly grabbed his bunker gear and headed towards the Twin Towers to help, only to find himself stuck in traffic at Brooklyn’s Battery Tunnel. He then abandoned his truck and rank in full bunker gear from the tunnel to the World Trade Center where he would lose his life while saving others – hence the name Tunnel to Towers.

Since its inception just weeks 9/11, the organization has been committed to helping families of fallen veterans and first responders, as well as catastrophically injured service members by providing mortgage-free homes and has raised over $1 billion to date. In December of 2021, the Tunnel to Towers broke ground on the “Let Us Do Good” village, a first-of-its-kind neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes, FL which features “smart homes” that are tailored to serve the needs of injured veterans with special features that assist in helping them to have normal functionality and mobility in their home, despite their injuries. As of late 2025, over 1700 mortgage free homes were delivered or in process, housing assistance and supportive service for over 17,500 homeless veterans.

“Since 2022, it’s been amazing to see the tremendous amount of support from the community, from our participants to our loyal volunteers, and members of our Fire Department that make our event so memorable,” said Patrick Appolonia, Event Director/Member of the City’s Marketing and Communications Department. “There are so many people that contribute to this event in so many ways, and the impact we’ve been able to make in 5 years is something that I hope will continue into the future.”