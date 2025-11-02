9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb and Partners Raise $8,000 for National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, and the Flagler County Fire Rescue Annual Golf Outing presented an $8,000 check to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF). The funds were raised through the 2024 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb and Golf Outing, along with early contributions from 2025 events.

The donation supports the Foundation’s mission to honor America’s fallen firefighters and assist their families and co-workers. Established by the U.S. Congress in 1992, the NFFF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that develops programs to remember fire heroes and prevent future line-of-duty deaths and injuries.

“We are honored to come together for the greater good, to remember the heroes we lost and to give back to those who continue to serve,” said Lacy Martin, Founder of the 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb, Inc. “This donation represents the heart of our community and our ongoing commitment to support first responders and their families.”

The annual 9/11 Memorial Tribute Climb is hosted at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa and benefits both national and local causes. Locally, the event provides scholarships for students pursuing careers in firefighting, law enforcement, nursing, and emergency medical services.

“It’s always a privilege to host these meaningful events,” said Nicole O’Neil of Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. “Each year, our community shows incredible generosity in honoring those who protect and serve.”

The Flagler County Professional Firefighters Benevolent Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, organizes the Annual Golf Outing in partnership with the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. Together, these events unite local firefighters, businesses, and community members to ensure the memory of 9/11 and its heroes endures for generations.