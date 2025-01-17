Traffic-Calming Speed ‘Cushions’ Coming to Cimmaron and Florida Park Drive

Starting January 22nd, the City of Palm Coast will begin implementing a Traffic Calming Pilot Study, an initiative prioritized by City Council to enhance roadway safety and improve neighborhood quality of life.

The study’s first phase will begin on January 22, 2025, with the installation of speed cushions on Cimmaron Drive and Florida Park Drive. These streets were selected based on the 2024 Residential Speed Study findings, which identified these locations as areas with speeding concerns and crash risks.









Additional traffic-calming treatments will be implemented in various locations across the city as the Traffic Calming Pilot Program progresses. Chicanes, which create slight curves in the roadway to encourage drivers to slow down, will be installed on both Farmsworth Drive and Forest Grove Drive. Lane narrowing, a method that reduces the width of driving lanes to naturally decrease vehicle speeds and improve safety, will be applied to Woodbury Drive and Sea Trail. These measures are tailored to address the specific traffic concerns of each roadway, enhancing safety and improving neighborhood livability.

The installation dates for Farmsworth Drive, Forest Grove Drive, Woodbury Drive, and Sea Trail will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

Once these traffic-calming devices are installed, residents can share their thoughts on how these measures impact safety and traffic flow in their neighborhoods through a dedicated feedback area on the City’s website. The city will also utilizing these surveys by sending them to residents in these pilot areas using geo-fencing software and the resident’s email address associated with their utility account.

This webpage will provide regular updates on the progress of the Traffic Calming Pilot Program and serve as a central hub for residents to offer input on the devices installed at each location. Community feedback will be collected and shared with City Council Members to determine whether the devices will remain in place or be removed after the program concludes in April 2025. This collaborative approach ensures the program addresses community concerns and preferences while improving neighborhood safety.









“This program is a top priority for the City Council because it’s all about making our neighborhoods safer and more enjoyable for everyone,” said Mayor Mike Norris. “Please take the time to answer the surveys about how these traffic-calming treatments work so that we can partner together on finding the best path forward.”

The City of Palm Coast is dedicated to installing these traffic-calming devices efficiently and with safety as our top priority. We greatly appreciate the community’s understanding and participation as we work to enhance roadway safety for everyone. Residents are encouraged to visit the Traffic Calming Pilot Study webpage to share their feedback on the program and learn more about our ongoing efforts to make Palm Coast neighborhoods safer and more vibrant.