Tolls Suspended Until Oct. 14 on Roads in Gulf and Orlando Area

The state Monday suspended tolls on highways in the Gulf Coast and Orlando regions, including on a large portion of Florida’s Turnpike, to help residents evacuate before Hurricane Milton hits this week.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday afternoon there “is currently no fuel shortage in the state,” though demand has increased. “Fuel continues to arrive at Florida ports. However, there are long lines at some gas stations,” DeSantis said during an appearance at the state Emergency Operations Center. “And because you’ve had a run on gas, there have been gas stations that have run out of fuel. But they are being resupplied with the fuel.”









On the turnpike, tolls won’t be collected from Interstate 75 in Wildwood to the Canoe Creek Service Plaza east of Orlando. Tolls also were suspended on Alligator Alley in Collier and Broward counties. In Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco Counties tolls were lifted on the Suncoast Parkway, the I-4 Connector, the Selmon Expressway, Veterans Expressway, the Gateway Expressway, 275 Express, the Pinellas Bayway and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Also, in Central Florida, tolls were lifted on State Road 453, State Road 451, the Wekiva Parkway, the Apopka Expressway, the Beachline Expressway, the Central Florida GreeneWay, the East-West Expressway, the I-4 Express, the Western Beltway, Osceola Parkway, Poinciana Parkway, the Southern Connector Extension, the Seminole Expressway and the Polk Parkway. Tolls will be suspended through noon Oct. 14.

–News Service of Florida