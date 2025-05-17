The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach Launches Life-Saving ‘Drown Zero’ Initiative

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is announced the launch of Drown Zero, a life-saving initiative designed to help prevent drowning incidents in Flagler Beach.

As part of this project, the club worked with Tom Gillan, Recreation Director for the City of Flagler Beach. There are 10 Drown Zero stations equipped with life-saving flotation rings that are being installed at select beach access points throughout Flagler Beach. The initiative originated in 2017 with the Rotary Club of Cocoa Beach and was inspired by the advocacy of Wyatt Werneth, a former Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief and longtime beach safety advocate.









Drown Zero was founded by the sister of a drowning victim, along with Werneth, a former lifeguard, in hopes of sparing other families from similar tragedies. What began in Cocoa Beach has now expanded throughout Florida and beyond, thanks to the dedication of Rotary Clubs and community partners.

The mission is simple: prevent drownings before they happen through education, awareness, and access to emergency safety equipment. Each station features a high-visibility sign marked with the beach’s cross street to assist with 911 emergency calls, along with a life ring and clear instructions — offering critical support during the moments that matter most.

“This is about empowering beachgoers to help prevent drownings,” said Art MacQueen, the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach’s Foundation Chair, and the club member that was instrumental in bringing this project to Flagler Beach. “You don’t have to be a lifeguard to make a difference. With the right tools and awareness, anyone can save a life,” MacQueen added.

The program is made possible through a partnership with Drown Zero International, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization fully funded by donations. Drown Zero International provides Made-in-the-USA flotation stations and supports community implementation of water safety programs.









Four out of the 10 available Drown Zero station sponsorship opportunities are remaining. Sponsorships are $500 and support Rotary’s mission of community service projects year round. Sponsors receive a 8.75” high x 11.75” wide space for their logo or other information featured on a station sign for one full season, which is typically May through September. The four station sponsorships that have been filled. They are; 6th Street North to Compass Real Estate | Landmark Group, 4th Street South to Moore Construction & Remodeling, 5th Street South to Flagler OARS, and 8th Street South Kessler Creative.

Available stations are; 3rd Street North, 4th Street North, 5th Street North, 7th Street North and 6th and 7th Street South.

To learn more or become a sponsor, visit https://www.flaglerbeachrotary.org/supportourcauses.