Stetson University Student Musicians Performing at Carnegie Hall

Stetson University student musicians will take the stage at one of the world’s most celebrated concert venues next spring. The Dr. M. Jean Greenlaw Stetson University Concert will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in New York City, showcasing the talents of selected student soloists and chamber ensembles.

This annual opportunity is made possible through a generous gift from Stetson alumna and School of Music Board of Advisors member M. Jean Greenlaw, PhD, whose support makes it possible for students to participate in this trip at no cost. The concert will bear her name in recognition of her extraordinary commitment to the arts and education.

“I am someone who loves music, mostly classical music. I must admit that’s my greatest love,” said Greenlaw. “I just find that I can go to a concert and almost leave in tears, or I feel totally uplifted. Either way, it just adds to making my life better.”

Dr. Greenlaw, who earned her Bachelor of Arts (1962) and Master of Arts (1965) from Stetson, is a distinguished educator, author, and advocate for literacy and the arts. In addition to her recent gift to the School of Music, she has enriched Stetson’s duPont-Ball Library with the M. Jean Greenlaw Collection of more than 1,700 children’s books.

Student musicians hoping to perform at Carnegie Hall competed in the 4th Annual Stetson in New York Chamber Music and Solo Auditions on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. A panel of external judges evaluated the auditions and provided recommendations, with the final selection of students determined by the Dean of the School of Music. A total of four ensembles and 10 soloists were selected for the 2026 performance.

For previous student performers, the Carnegie Hall experience was transformative. “Performing at Carnegie Hall was a once in a lifetime experience,” said Danae Tran, a junior performance major who has previously participated. “It helped me find new ways to express myself through music and build confidence as a performer.”

“This is an exciting time for the Stetson School of Music as we continue to build on a long-standing tradition of excellence that has distinguished our program for many decades,” said Washington Garcia, DMA, dean of the School of Music. “The naming of this year’s Carnegie Hall initiative in honor of Dr. M. Jean Greenlaw reflects her extraordinary philanthropic vision and her profound commitment to elevating the arts and education. We are equally delighted to welcome Dr. Greenlaw to the School of Music’s Board of Advisors, where her passion for music as well as the duPont-Ball Library will strengthen our community and foster an even greater spirit of collaboration across campus.”

Over the years, Dr. Greenlaw’s college experience at Stetson has stayed with her because of the impact of mentors and friends, helping her throughout her career.

“Going to Stetson really shaped my life and I never lost touch,” Greenlaw said. “Supporting Stetson is one way I can honor the people who truly changed my life.”

