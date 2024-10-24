The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.

Stetson University Named a Green College by Princeton Review for 9th Time

Stetson University has been recognized for the ninth time as a Green College by The Princeton Review, which cited the institution’s strong commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship on the DeLand campus.

The Princeton Review selected Stetson University for the 2025 Guide to Green Colleges based on surveys of administrators at nearly 600 colleges about their sustainability-related policies and programs. Students also were asked about their “green” experiences on campus.




“This national recognition honors the extraordinary efforts of our students, faculty and staff,” said Stetson President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. “Being good stewards of the environment is one of our core values at Stetson and we know there is more work ahead to continue this progress.”

In selecting Stetson, the Princeton Review noted the university’s STARS Silver rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. The university received points for having a formal committee that advances sustainability on campus and for offering sustainability-focused degrees through its Environmental Science and Studies program, among other areas.

Stetson has adopted many environmentally friendly practices, such as reducing energy and water usage. Student Environmental Fellows conduct an annual greenhouse gas audit to monitor and work to reduce the university’s emissions over time. In addition, the Gillespie Museum offers environmental programs, and its grounds serve as a model for native landscaping.

“We are delighted to recommend Stetson University to students who want their ‘best-fit’ college to also be a ‘green’ one,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. “Stetson, which offers excellent academics, also demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability in its campus programs, policies and practices.”

According to The Princeton Review, 61% of college-bound students in a 2024 survey said a college’s commitment to the environment would affect their decision to apply to or attend a school. “We are seeing substantive interest among college applicants in attending green colleges,” Franek added.

