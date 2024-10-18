Storm Debris Collection Begins Today in St. Johns County

Beginning today–Oct. 18–emergency debris removal contractors, AshBritt and TetraTech, will join FCC Environmental in the ongoing efforts of collecting storm debris post Hurricane Milton. This is an additional service to support the recovery efforts in St. Johns County.

The decision to bring in the emergency debris removal contractors was made after the County received a Major Disaster Declaration on Friday, Oct. 11.

Federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Florida to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Milton from Oct. 5, 2024, and continuing. For a period of 90 days within the first 120 days from the start of the incident period, assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program is authorized at 100%.









Residents are encouraged to move storm debris curbside as soon as possible.

Please adhere to the following guidelines to assist the County in these recovery efforts:

Place storm debris in piles along the curb (not in the roadway) and at least three feet from utility boxes, mailboxes, poles, fire hydrants, and other obstacles.

Bagged or containerized yard debris will be collected by your residential hauler on your regular yard waste collection day.

Separate vegetation from all other storm-related debris such as construction debris and appliances.

Normal household garbage, recycling, and bagged debris will be picked up on schedule by FCC Environmental. Please continue to follow your normal curbside collection schedule and guidelines.

No chemicals or hazardous waste will be collected curbside. All hazardous waste may be brought to Tillman Ridge or Stratton Road Transfer Station for disposal during operating hours.

Any residents with issues or concern can contact the St. Johns County Solid Waste Division at 904-827-6980 or [email protected]. Residents can also report issues, such as missed residential solid waste collection, through the Recycle Coach app or by submitting a service request through the SJC Connect app.

For more information about storm debris, collection schedules, and the curbside collection guidelines, go to www.RecycleStJohns.com.