SMA Healthcare Foundation Raises Record $480,000 for Outpatient Center

The SMA Healthcare Foundation celebrated a landmark evening at its Annual Dinner Celebration & Auction, themed “Photo Finish”, where the community came together to hit the funding goal for its new, state‑of‑the‑art West Volusia Outpatient Center. Held at the prestigious Daytona 500 Club at Daytona International Speedway, a record $480,000 was raised during the sold-out event.

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was honored for his commitment to community engagement and support of mental health causes. Two-time Daytona 500 Winner, Michael Waltrip served as emcee, bringing energy, humor, and inspiration to the evening. Michael was also presented with the Benny Parson’s award by the event committee. Presenting sponsor Brown & Brown helped make the evening possible through their generous support.

“Tonight was a turning point,” said Jennifer Secor, Executive Director of the SMA Healthcare Foundation. “With every check, every bid, every moment of generosity, our community said loudly that services for mental health and substance use disorder are a priority. We are thrilled to be able to mark this ‘Photo Finish’ not as an ending, but as the starting line for thousands who will be helped by this new facility.”

“We are deeply grateful to Gale Lemerand, Brown & Brown, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, 71MVP, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Michael Waltrip, and all the donors and volunteers whose belief in this vision made tonight possible,” added Frank Kelleher, Dinner Committee Chair.

The funds raised support the construction and outfitting of SMA Healthcare’s upcoming integrated behavioral and primary healthcare facility to be located at 1251 North Stone Street in DeLand, adjacent to the existing men’s residential treatment facility. Once completed, the center will bring together, in one location, a wide range of services, including walk‑in screenings, outpatient mental health and substance use counseling, psychiatric medication management, drug court counseling, peer support, case management, and mobile crisis response. Additional offerings will include services for Children in Need/Families in Need, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), primary care services, and an on‑site pharmacy. The facility will also house a Research Department through an active partnership with the University of Florida.

The West Volusia Outpatient Center is expected to significantly enhance access to care for residents who currently must travel longer distances for many of these services. It will employ approximately 72 full‑time staff, consolidating scattered services into one central location and further expanding capacity.

The event was not just about achieving a financial milestone—it was also a celebration of community, dedication, and shared purpose.

The ribbon cutting for the West Volusia Outpatient Center is tentatively scheduled for November 5, 2025. With the goal now within reach, SMA Healthcare and its partners will move quickly to complete construction, equip the facility, and begin serving clients. Once fully operational, the center will serve thousands annually, lowering barriers to care, increasing capacity for mental health and substance use treatment, integrating primary care, and enhancing research and medication services all under one roof. All donors contributing $25,000 or more will be permanently recognized on a donor wall in the first‑floor lobby of the new facility.